These compact new lighting designs are perfect companions for darker evenings

With our glowing recommendation, six cute and covetable new lighting designs to beat the winter blues

Joe Colombo KD28 lamps by Kartell
Joe Colombo ‘KD28’ lamps, a reissue by Kartell
As the days get shorter and the afternoons darker, we seek solace in the warm illumination of small lamps for our tables, desks or bedsides. Compact companions to tide us over the gloomier months, they are new designs from some of our favourite contemporary creatives, or newly reissued classics from design legends. Either way, these expressive new table lamps are on our winter wishlist.

Best new lamps for winter 2025

‘KD28’ by Joe Colombo, for Kartell

‘Hoop’ by John Tree, for Vaarnii

‘Rumee’ portable lamp by Gabriel Tan, for Louis Poulsen

‘Fire’ by Grau

‘Press’ table light by Tom Dixon

‘Cilia’ table lamp by David Pompa

Rosa Bertoli

