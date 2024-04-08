Claridge’s new restaurant is a beacon for art deco elegance and fine dining
Claridge’s new restaurant in London is a redefined brasserie richly layered in decadent style and cuisine
Claridge's is, without doubt, the Grande Dame of London hotels, so the unveiling of their new restaurant is a significant event for the capital’s dining scene. The restaurant has been re-defined as a classic brasserie that reflects the signature style of the hotel, returning the space to the timeless Art-Deco elegance for which the hotel is famed.
A beacon for the beau monde, Claridge’s became synonymous with high glamour in the 1920’s and 30’s, which was also the heyday of Art-Deco design. During those decades, the hotel, which is richly layered with fabulous characteristics of this decadent style (such as the foyer’s opulent glass screens by Art-Deco pioneer Basil Ionides), assumed its status as an Art-Deco icon.
Inside Claridge’s new restaurant
The brief to create a brasserie at Claridge’s required a design that would honour the unique heritage of the hotel, and present a space that feels as if it had always been part of the fabric of the building. The project was entrusted to Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, already familiar with Claridge’s Art-Deco design language, having designed the hotel’s rose onyx bar, The Painter’s Room, and several suites.
O’Sullivan and his team immersed themselves in Claridge’s extraordinary archive, referencing previous iterations of the restaurant, and restoring many notable features that had been obscured, including light sconces and wall niches that bestow depth and drama to the space. Glorious stained- glass sunbeam skylights, designed by Guy Oliver, were uncovered from a previous incarnation and gave inspiration for O’Sullivan’s new vision; their shape is echoed in the elaborate architrave around the kitchen door, and on the front panels of the restaurant bar. This exquisite jewel-like bar features a scalloped wall painted in a rippling tortoise shell pattern (a classic Art-Deco motif.) It makes a gorgeous focal point in the room - aglow with the promise of a perfectly mixed Claridges cocktail.
The new restaurant is beautiful. Airy and uplifting, it occupies a large and well proportioned room hued in soft tones, with dusky pink curtains and bottle green banquettes. Slabs of striking Calcutta Viola marble and antique brass fittings add to the grandeur, and the walls showcase art from the hotel's impressive collection, including pieces by Sean Scully and Richard Gorman. A pair of imposing glass doors open from the restaurant into a private dining room that is both grand and intimate - the studio collaborated with Artist Sam Wood, who painted its walls in a whimsical representation of panelling, creating a space with warmth and character.
Whilst located in the heart of Mayfair and only moments from the exciting array of shops on Bond Street, the restaurant offers a tranquil retreat in which to relax and enjoy the delicious modern British menu - classic dishes, elevated to Claridge’s high levels of finesse. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant is accessible through the hotel’s famously magnificent lobby, but guests may also slip in via the original, separate entrance on Davies Street, which has been re-instated, adding an alluring sense of privacy.
O’Sullivan has delicately but definitively revived the original identity of Claridge’s restaurant with, as he explains: ‘a subtle and contemporary re-imagining of deco,’ that returns it to full, seductive splendour. The restaurant and The Painter’s Room at Claridges are both featured in Bryan O’Sullivan’s new book, ‘A New Glamour’ published by Rizzoli.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Melina Keays is the entertaining director of Wallpaper*. She has been part of the brand since the magazine’s launch in 1996, and is responsible for entertaining content across the print and digital platforms, and for Wallpaper’s creative agency Bespoke. A native Londoner, Melina takes inspiration from the whole spectrum of art and design – including film, literature, and fashion. Her work for the brand involves curating content, writing, and creative direction – conceiving luxury interior landscapes with a focus on food, drinks, and entertaining in all its forms
-
Gavin Turk subverts still-life painting and says: ‘We are what we throw away’
Gavin Turk considers wasteful consumer culture in ‘The Conspiracy of Blindness’ at Ben Brown Fine Arts, London
By Rowland Bagnall Published
-
Grohe Spa’s Milan Design Week 2024 installation fuses water and architecture
Grohe Spa will highlight the wellbeing benefits of water in architecture in an installation at Palazzo Reale during Milan Design Week
By Simon Mills Published
-
Kaldewei and e15 come together with a collection of statement bathroom pieces
Kaldewei and e15 unite with a collection designed by Stefan Diez, featuring furniture and accessories
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Josephine is a classic French bistro in London, built on comfort and authenticity
Josephine opens in London’s Chelsea, serving up French bistro classics and family recipes
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Step inside London’s first Scottish deli, dishing up wee plates and hearty scran
Auld Hag-The Shoap is London’s first Scottish deli. Discover fridges and countertops brimming with produce celebrating the best of Scotland’s culinary heritage
By Tianna Williams Published
-
NoMad London introduces afternoon tea with a New York twist
NoMad London serves up an afternoon tea menu spanning from elegant finger sandwiches to elevated New York street food classics
By Tianna Williams Published
-
First look inside St John at Fortnum & Mason, bringing nose-to-tail to Piccadilly
St John at Fortnum & Mason opens for three weeks, securing your nose-to-tail fix while the restaurant’s Smithfield home is refitted
By Robert Johnston Published
-
BAO and Dover Street Market mark Year of the Dragon with baked goods and merch
BAO partners with Dover Street Market to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, presenting signature bakes, exclusive DSM x BAO products, and an installation ( until 11 February )
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Sketch London is the canvas for Pearl Lam Galleries’ art takeover
Sketch London partners with Pearl Lam Galleries to showcase works by Chinese, Nigerian and British artists
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Cafe Kitty is Soho's new theatre-land restaurant inspired by the world of cabaret
London’s Soho welcomes Cafe Kitty, the cool little sister of the Kitty Fisher’s Group, with intimate interiors inspired by the world of cabaret and burlesque
By Melina Keays Published
-
London’s new Lavazza flagship store blends coffee, dining and design
The refurbished Lavazza flagship store serves up velvety Italian coffee classics and much more in lush surroundings
By Tianna Williams Published