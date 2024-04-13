Revel in 007 glamour at Raffles London at The OWO
Raffles London at The OWO opens its doors after a majestic six-year restoration
There are many historic and wondrous buildings in the English capital, but few have an equal fantasia and mind’s eye as The Old War Office Building (The OWO). Built on the historic royal site of London’s Whitehall Palace, it is here where world-shaping moments of the 20th century happened with cigar-loaded Winston Churchill at the helm, but also where our favourite handsome secret agent, 007, was briefed. Thus, it makes sense that Raffles found its first London residence there.
Step inside Raffles London at The OWO
And so, The OWO has transmogrified into its latest reprise, Raffles London, designed by the late New York-based designer Thierry Despont, after six years of reshaping work. The space now comprises exclusive guest rooms, suites and 85 residences shaped by the British design studio 1508 London. Luckily for the designers, the Edwardian baroque landmark was already sightly: clad in alluring Portland stone and had many pavilions plus a cupola to play with.
But besides nesting, there are other tallies too: three restaurants by Mauro Colagreco, Saison, Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO and Mauro’s Table. Then there are also two bars, The Guards Bar and Lounge, and The Spy Bar. Plus, the Guerlain Spa at Raffles London at The OWO. Not to be forgotten, there’s also a clubby wood-panelled Drawing Room, where people-watching is at its finest as you snoop over your teacup.
Need more than just a glamorous stay? A history concierge with a keen eye for design can walk guests down the ten-foot-wide corridors with vivacious red carpets. A few other fixtures that will surely catch your eye are the winged grand staircase with Piastraccia marble steps, handrails of Brescia marble and English alabaster balustrades and the Venetian crystal iDogi chandelier. As we await official confirmation on who will be the next James Bond, this is where to live out the double agent fantasy.
Daniel Scheffler is a storyteller for The New York Times and others. He has a travel podcast with iHeart Media called Everywhere and a Substack newsletter, Withoutmaps, where he shares all his wild ways. He lives in New York with his husband and their pup.
