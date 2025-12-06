Hanker after a 1970s supercar? The Encor Series 1 elevates the Lotus Esprit to a new level

There doesn’t seem to be any danger of the restomod market running out of road. The latest classic to get the remastering treatment is the Series 1 Lotus Esprit, an elegant wedge-shaped mid-engined sports car penned by none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro. The Lotus was introduced in 1976, after wowing the world at the 1975 Paris Motor Show (although an even earlier design prototype, known only as ‘the silver car’, was shown in Turin in 1972.

The Esprit remained in production all the way through to 1996, with each successive generation slightly softening the sharp edges of the Giugiaro original (the last model, the Series 4 from 1994, was the work of Julian Thomson, now at GM). This, however, is the Encor Series 1, a reimagining of that purist 70s original form in carbon fibre, as opposed to the original fibreglass.

Just 50 of these striking machines will be built by Encor, a new Essex-based manufacturer that draws on industry experience from Koenigsegg and Aston Martin, as well as a former Lotus design, Daniel Durrant, who led the design of the Emira.

Another co-founder, William Ives, was responsible for co-founding airship company Skyships, a British company pivoted from airship concepts to creating cockpit electronics to global sports-car manufacturers. ‘The Esprit has been part of our story for nearly three decades,’ says Ives, ‘Skyships built systems for its owners, we lived with these cars, and now we have the chance to bring all that experience together in a single, deeply considered package. This project has always been about respect.’

Modern technologies don’t stop at the carbon bodyshell. Skyships has created a new electrical architecture for the Encor Series 1, while the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail far exceeds the capabilities of 70s-era Lotus. Power comes from a rebuilt twin-turbo V8, upgraded to provide 400bhp and with it a 0-62mph time of around four seconds.

Despite its futuristic appearance, the original Esprit was pretty rudimentary in terms of its underpinnings. ‘This car is analogue at heart,’ says Encor co-founder Simon Lane, ‘We wanted to avoid the modern tendency toward gadgetry, therefore the technology exists to enhance the experience, not to dominate it.’

Durrant, the former Lotus designer, was also extremely familiar with the original Esprit. ‘The S1 Esprit was forward-thinking, pure and utterly uncompromised,’ he says, ‘To touch a shape like this is a huge responsibility. Every line we’ve refined, every decision we’ve made, is about honouring the original’s intent while letting the car perform, feel and function the way its silhouette always promised.’

Other upgrades include slender LED pop-up headlights, a very slightly broader stance ‘to accommodate modern tyres and brake cooling’ and wheel designs that reference the original. The rear is also subtly modernised – the original used the same lights as the Fiat X1/9, designed by Giugiaro’s rival Marcello Gandini.

Skyships has designed the Series 1’s infotainment, climate and camera systems, which is subtly integrated into the leather and carbon fibre trimmed space. There’s also a new digital display and restored and retrimmed seats – shown here with period correct tartan upholstery. Potential buyers will be encouraged to create a bespoke specification of their choice.

Encor Series 1, from £430,000, Encor.Design, @Encor.Design