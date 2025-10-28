A new motoring monograph digs into high-end restomods, from AC to MG and beyond
Restomods: Cars Reimagined explores the art and craft of the restomodded classic car, the newest pathway to personalised, luxury mobility
This isn’t the first publication to delve into the art and craft of the restomod car scene and it probably won’t be the last, but if you want an introduction to the new world of retrofitted luxury and performance, Bill Schwarz’s new monograph is a good place to start.
Subtitled The New World Order of Handcrafted Cars, this is an overview of the restomod scene, containing profiles of over 50 of this elevated but eclectic arm of the auto industry. A modern restomod takes an established classic and gives it a contemporary make-over, not just restoring but modernising, enhancing and upgrading every conceivable element.
Some companies specialise in performance, others in electrifying old-school combustion models. The end results are almost always unique, the result of a focused, hand-crafted process that goes above and beyond the capabilities of all but the most sophisticated mainstream luxury manufacturers.
Hence most restomods come with price-tags that far exceed the original cars, pushing the genre into the high-end realm. It’s a new form of luxury, to be sure, one that prioritises the relationship between customer, manufacturer and product. Cars Reimagined looks at companies catering to multiple marques, from the well-established – Alfaholics and Singer – to start-ups like Lunaz.
Along the way there are dives into cult classic outfits like ICON and Cyan Racing, as well as established manufacturers looking to muscle in on the trend – including Bentley and Jaguar – and iconic revived nameplates like Bizzarrini. A fascinating look at the new levels of craft and technology that have emerged to cater to the world of luxury mobility.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
