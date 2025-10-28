This isn’t the first publication to delve into the art and craft of the restomod car scene and it probably won’t be the last, but if you want an introduction to the new world of retrofitted luxury and performance, Bill Schwarz’s new monograph is a good place to start.

Electrified 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud by Lunaz (Image credit: Photos courtesy of Lunaz)

Subtitled The New World Order of Handcrafted Cars, this is an overview of the restomod scene, containing profiles of over 50 of this elevated but eclectic arm of the auto industry. A modern restomod takes an established classic and gives it a contemporary make-over, not just restoring but modernising, enhancing and upgrading every conceivable element.

The Ford Bronco reimagined as the ICON BR (Image credit: ICON)

Some companies specialise in performance, others in electrifying old-school combustion models. The end results are almost always unique, the result of a focused, hand-crafted process that goes above and beyond the capabilities of all but the most sophisticated mainstream luxury manufacturers.

Low Drag GT by Eagle E-Types (Image credit: Photo courtesy of Eagle E-Types)

Interior of the Low Drag GT by Eagle E-Types (Image credit: Photo courtesy of Eagle E-Types)

Hence most restomods come with price-tags that far exceed the original cars, pushing the genre into the high-end realm. It’s a new form of luxury, to be sure, one that prioritises the relationship between customer, manufacturer and product. Cars Reimagined looks at companies catering to multiple marques, from the well-established – Alfaholics and Singer – to start-ups like Lunaz.

Tuthill GT One (Image credit: Photo by Mark Riccioni)

Interior of the Tuthill GT One (Image credit: Photo by Mark Riccioni)

Along the way there are dives into cult classic outfits like ICON and Cyan Racing, as well as established manufacturers looking to muscle in on the trend – including Bentley and Jaguar – and iconic revived nameplates like Bizzarrini. A fascinating look at the new levels of craft and technology that have emerged to cater to the world of luxury mobility.

356 Outlaw by Emory Motorsports (Image credit: Photo courtesy of Emory Motorsports / Drew Phillips)

