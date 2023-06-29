Singer Vehicle Design unveils newly reimagined Porsche 911, the DLS Turbo
Inspired by the full-blooded endurance racers of the 1970s, this bold Dynamics & Lightweighting Study is the ultimate in bespoke, retromodded supercars
Singer Vehicle Design builds meticulous modern iterations of the Porsche 911, restorations that go far beyond the original car and enhance every facet of driving experience. Founded in 2009 by Rob Dickinson, the California-based manufacturer is a source of under-the-radar icons for those in the know – cult doesn’t ever cover it. A Singer vehicle is entirely bespoke and handcrafted, truly ‘reimagined’ with design details, materials, finishes and performance that far exceed the original specification.
Over the years, the company has worked its way through Porsche’s back catalogue, focusing on the air-cooled ‘964’ variants of the 911 that Porsche built from 1989 to 1994. For legal reasons, Singer states explicitly that it doesn’t ‘manufacture or sell automobiles’; instead, it ‘restores and reimagines’ Porsche 911s ‘at the direction of its clients’.
Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer – DLS Turbo
This neatly side-steps any objections the German brand might have, but also gives Singer some leeway to explore the wilder side of design and performance. The latest model, the DLS Turbo, does exactly that. Inspired by Porsche’s fearsome 934 and 935 racing cars of the late 1970s, which dominated endurance events like Le Mans and Daytona, the ‘Blood Orange’ DLS (Dynamics & Lightweighting Study) Turbo was created for a customer who wanted to focus on track driving; the Moet Blanc car is a more road-focused design.
Dickinson has a strong emotional connection with the original 1970s-era machines, with their expansive body kits, rear wings and hugely uprated performance. Every Singer is the result of a complete reconstruction, including new carbon-fibre bodywork and aero kit. The original engine is also rebuilt, with outputs of over 700hp made possible by new high-performance components.
The price? Seven figures is a good starting point. A ‘reimagined’ car of this complexity and sophistication is not a cheap option; there are plenty of traditional restorers who can make your Porsche 911 feel like new. Instead, a Singer is practically another category in itself, a true bespoke supercar imbued with a deeply felt historical association.
Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer, from $1m, SingerVehicleDesign.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
