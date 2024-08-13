We sample the latest sports car from bespoke British manufacturer Theon Design

In a modest industrial structure set amidst fields on the outskirts of the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Deddington, with no visible signage and even less indication of what’s inside, you’ll find one of the UK’s most high-end sports car manufacturers. This is the HQ of Theon Design, a small family business that has made its name through intensive and elaborate restorations of the classic 964 era Porsche 911.

The Theon Design GBR002 has wide rear wheel arches and carbon fibre bodywork (Image credit: Theon Design)

We travelled to Theon’s workshop to experience the company’s most recent build, GBR002, the second revitalised example of 1992 964 C2 built for the British market. Started by Adam Hawley and Lucinda Argy in 2016, Theon has tapped into the effervescent market for high-end, classic-shaped Porsches. This rich seam is being mined all over the world, whether it’s companies like Singer in the US or other specialists who can transform an ancient Porsche into a sporting EV.

The GBR002 has an uprated engine producing over 400hp (Image credit: Theon Design)

Theon is old school in its appreciation of the magic of the iconic air-cooled 911, but very much bang up to date when it comes to craft, tech and presentation. Hawley, who was working in car design, explains how he saw a gap in the market when he wanted a restored Porsche of his own. ‘I had a car built and it was a bit of a nightmare,’ he says, ‘to do it well, it’s bloody hard.’ Combining his design skills with Argy’s marketing and business skills, the duo set out to do it themselves. ‘I don’t like the term ‘restomod’,’ he says, ‘but it does describe the process – it’s about taking the best parts of every Porsche.’

The car has been rebuilt from the ground up (Image credit: Theon Design)

Theon starts with the 964-era 911 as a base car. Nearly 64,000 examples of this version were made between 1989 and 1994, and it was the penultimate 911 to use an air-cooled engine (the 993 generation that followed marked the end of this particular era). Visually, the 964 marked the final evolution of the original 911 shape, originally introduced in 1964. As well as being plentiful and relatively affordable, the 964 was exceptionally well engineered, providing a solid grounding for enhancement and upgrading.

Theon Design GBR002 (Image credit: Theon Design)

‘We enhance rather than reinvent,’ Hawley confirms, ‘it’s about taking the best of Porsche’s past. Our USP is to try and do everything in the way that Porsche would have down.’ That means focusing on the detail, working hand in hand with skilled suppliers and knowledgeable customers, most of whom are longstanding aficionados of the brand. ‘It’s not just a colour and trim exercise,’ he stresses, ‘each car has its own personality.’ Someone might want a true autobahn stormer, with very high-speed stability, while another customer might want to focus on handling and dynamics. Either the customer supplies the donor car or Theon helps source it.

Theon Design's GBR002 has adjustable suspension (Image credit: Theon Design)

Every Theon Porsche is a full re-build from the ground up. The engine can be upgraded with a supercharger, for example, a new exhaust system has been developed, and enhancements include a new tub for the Targa model to improve its stiffness. ‘We don’t just want a car to look nice, it’s drivability is very, very important,’ Hawley says. Given that this is a beloved 30-year-old model, its foibles and weak points are well known. ‘We’re constantly looking at the cars and working out how to make things better,’ says Argy. ‘I know these cars inside-out, so I can see where the problems are,’ Hawley adds.

Theon Design GBR002 (Image credit: Theon Design)

Examining an ongoing build up on the car lift in the workshop reveals the attention to detail and the scope of the work that goes into every car. You can have new rear seats loosely based on those found in the Porsche 928, for example, while the front Recaro seats are also reworked and reconditioned. A new wiring loom simplifies the 80s-era electronics, mirrors come from the 991 generation Speedster model, and every Theon gets elegantly flared wheelarches in the manner of the original 911 Turbo, capably blending 70s and 80s influences.

As well as engine upgrades and relatively straightforward options like incorporating reversing cameras and racing harnesses, Theon looks to save weight wherever possible – you can delete the rear seats altogether, for example. Other improvements include a new air-conditioning system and fuel tank, and the choice of in-car entertainment is pretty much up to you.

The updated interior of the Theon Design GBR002 (Image credit: Theon Design)

The end result is up to 300kg lighter than the original. Coupled with a boosted engine, wider track, new dampers, a lower riding height than the most extreme original 964, the 911 RS, and carbon ceramic brakes, and each Theon is a more than capable performer. ‘I think if you can deliver a car that’s been built to the very best standards it can possibly be, it will never go out of fashion,’ Hawley says. To date, 15 cars have been delivered, with another 9 currently in build. The process takes 18 months. As well as being patient, Hawley notes that ‘our clients are very supportive – we don’t have a demonstrator car, for example.’

Theon Design's GBR002 has bespoke rear seats (Image credit: Theon Design)

That means the car Wallpaper* gets to drive belongs to a trusting customer. Behind the wheel, you marvel at the 964’s compact dimensions and great sightlines when compared to a modern sports car – even the contemporary 911, which has grown and grown over the years.

There’s a visceral and very direct feeling of engagement when you push on, with acceleration you need to work for and steering that is weighty but precise. The thick tyres and thin carbon fibre bodywork give a fair bit of road noise, but Hawley’s commitment to making what was already great even better is ably demonstrated. This particular car puts out over 400 horsepower yet weighs just 1,169 kg. A six-speed manual gearbox ramps up the engagement, as does the switchable dampers, which give the car a broad range of abilities across all road conditions.

An uprated, rebuilt engine in the Theon Design GBR002 (Image credit: Theon Design)

With a body finished in Oak Green Metallic and an interior that upgrades all the original Porsche switchgear with bespoke billeted aluminium pieces, plus newly trimmed leather seats and Bluetooth enabled Focal stereo, six new speakers and a wireless phone charge pad, this second UK-based car epitomises the Theon Design approach.

The classic Porsche dashboard is given contemporary functionality (Image credit: Theon Design)

A Theon 964 will take around 6,000 hours of work, effort that is reflected in the pricing: coupe models start at around £380,000, with Targa top models at £415,000, plus taxes. You’ll also need to provide a donor car. The company knows it’s a niche within a niche, subtly scattering its branding around the body and cabin, Theon’s ‘new’ cars don’t necessarily attract any casual attention. Owners, however, know their stuff and while these cars could never be described as subtle, they have a quietly classic presence that belies the power and precision under the skin.

Theon Design GBR002 (Image credit: Theon Design)

For more information, visit TheonDesign.com, @Theon.Design