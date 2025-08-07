KAMManufaktur transforms the 1960s-era Porsche 912 into a refined restomod GT
The KAMM 912T is a restomod Porsche for the more discerning collector, a rebuilt and re-engineered car that favours analogue feel and simplicity over all-out power
Yes, it’s yet another Porsche restomod. However, Hungarian specialist KAMManufaktur eschews the evergreen and near ubiquitous Porsche 911 in favour of the lesser-known 912. The company’s new KAMM 911T follows the more performance-focused 911C. In this case, ‘T’ stands for Touring, and the car has been reshaped, re-engineered and tuned for a more refined, relaxing cruise.
Miklós Kázmér’s Budapest-based company decided upon this unique approach due to the 912’s simplicity and lightweight. Produced only between 1965 and 1969, all 912’s had a four-cylinder engine and arguably better balance than the more powerful, tail-heavy 911. Kázmér’s team includes experts from Porsche Motorsport, Singer and Koenigsegg, and the aim of the game is to preserve the analogue feel of the original, rather than infuse the car with too many updates.
However, despite the purity of the 912T’s looks, one of KAMManufaktur’s principal changes is to swap out steel body panels for carbon. The rest of the car is restored, with subtly upgraded chassis, brakes, suspension, wheels and tyres, and brand-new factory parts (courtesy of the Porsche Classic service).
The updated yet still original engine puts out 163hp. Coupled with weight savings of around 100kg over an original car, it makes the 912T a spirited performer, albeit with gearing that’s a little more relaxed than the 912C. Inside, updates include handcrafted seats by Italian specialist Fusina Racing, with Smiths instruments on the dash and the ability to upgrade the audio system and add smartphone charging.
According to Kázmér, the 912T is more ‘comfort-oriented’. ‘Our team of designers and engineers relished this chance,’ he says. ‘In the 912T, we have crafted a timeless sports tourer that exudes style and sophistication, without compromising the purity of the drive.’
KAMM 912T, from €245,000 (excluding donor car), for more information visit KAMManufaktur.com, @KAMManufaktur_
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
