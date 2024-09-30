'Safe Flight' is ICON's bespoke reinvention of the legendary 1975 Jeep Cherokee

The 1975 Jeep Cherokee is not a subtle car. A proto-SUV, at least a decade before the genre started to dominate America’s roads, the Cherokee blended the go-anywhere ability of the iconic Jeep brand with a more practical and capacious cabin. Built from 1974 to 1983, it’s retained kudos and desirability thanks to simple good looks straightforward engineering – another American restomod specialist, Vigilante, recently did their own take on the Cherokee.

Jeep Cherokee by ICON 4x4 (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

ICON 4x4 are no strangers to revisiting utilitarian classics, with highly sought after, beautifully engineered recreations of the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser. The Los Angeles based company, founded by Jonathan Ward in 2007, has also branched out into its even more bespoke Reformer projects, ‘timeless classics re-imagined for modern use.’

Jeep Cherokee by ICON 4x4 (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

Past Reformers have included this 1970 Chevrolet Suburban, the Land Rover 110 and 90 models, and the curious 1950 Willys Jeepster. Now we have this, ‘Safe Flight,’ a 1975 Jeep Cherokee given the usual thorough and radical reconstruction, this time with an extra twist.

Jeep Cherokee by ICON 4x4 (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

When the Cherokee was first revealed in 1973, the casual appropriation of Native American names and imagery was in full swing – witness the US Army’s helicopter naming strategy. Unsurprisingly perhaps, the homages to tribal art and culture incorporated in the original cars wasn’t historically accurate. Ward, who also runs a leather goods brand, J Ward, and a clothing line, Campfire Coats, decided to right these wrongs and incorporate authentic patterns and tribal graphics in this one-off machine.

Jeep Cherokee by ICON 4x4 (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

The actual car blends bits of a 1975 Cherokee with a 1965 Jeep Gladiator, with the latter providing the vertical central grille and twin headlight set up. With the automotive aesthetic sorted, Ward researched traditional Cherokee textile and clay arts, talked with tribal leaders, and came up with a traditional Cherokee pattern derived from an abstracted eagle feather – ‘safe flight’

Jeep Cherokee by ICON 4x4 (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

He explored the rich symbolism embedded in each pattern and detail, ensuring that every element in the design was authentic and respectful of Cherokee traditions. ‘Historically, this design adorned water vessels and blankets when tribe members embarked on perilous journeys,’ the company notes, adding that ‘It was a natural choice for the vehicle, [and is] featured prominently along the body and integrated into numerous details, from the gauges and coat hooks to the door trim and more.’

The interior of ICON 4x4's Jeep Cherokee (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

Inside, there’s more unique craft. The period vinyl trim has been supplanted by premium leather supplied by two longstanding North American suppliers, Virginia’s Moore & Giles and Wickett & Craig, originally founded in Toronto back in 1867. Seats and door panels have been hand-carved in the distinctive ‘Sheridan’ style by established artisan Trajan Vieira of Mercury Leather Works. Upgraded audio and aircon, along with power windows and subtle LED lighting bring the interior up to date.

Bespoke leather interior finishes on ICON 4x4's Jeep Cherokee (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

Bespoke hand-finished leatherwork on the Cherokee's seats (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

All the mechanicals are brand new and top of the line, with new custom suspension and a tuned HEMI 6.4 -litre V8 delivering 485 horsepower. The car’s exterior trim was machined from high grade aluminium, from the mirrors to the door handles, while the Cherokee’s bluff flanks are painted in Custom Porsche Chalk with a Bentley black roof. The eagle feather graphic hand painted down the side finishes off this distinctive and unique machine.

The V8 at the heart of the refurbished Jeep Cherokee (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

‘This project was both an incredible honour and a true joy from a vehicle designer's perspective,’ says Ward, ‘It was commissioned by a long-time ICON client with whom we’ve built a deep bond of trust. We were given the rare opportunity to push boundaries and ‘go further,’ with a level of creative freedom every custom designer dreams of.’

ICON 4x4's Jeep Cherokee, 'Safe Flight' (Image credit: ICON 4x4)

Reformer Projects, for more information contact ICON 4x4, ICON4x4.com, @ICON4x4