'Safe Flight' is ICON's bespoke reinvention of the legendary 1975 Jeep Cherokee
ICON 4x4 have expanded their Reformer series of one-off custom cars with this reinvigorated classic Jeep, finally bearing authentic Native American imagery for the first time
The 1975 Jeep Cherokee is not a subtle car. A proto-SUV, at least a decade before the genre started to dominate America’s roads, the Cherokee blended the go-anywhere ability of the iconic Jeep brand with a more practical and capacious cabin. Built from 1974 to 1983, it’s retained kudos and desirability thanks to simple good looks straightforward engineering – another American restomod specialist, Vigilante, recently did their own take on the Cherokee.
ICON 4x4 are no strangers to revisiting utilitarian classics, with highly sought after, beautifully engineered recreations of the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser. The Los Angeles based company, founded by Jonathan Ward in 2007, has also branched out into its even more bespoke Reformer projects, ‘timeless classics re-imagined for modern use.’
Past Reformers have included this 1970 Chevrolet Suburban, the Land Rover 110 and 90 models, and the curious 1950 Willys Jeepster. Now we have this, ‘Safe Flight,’ a 1975 Jeep Cherokee given the usual thorough and radical reconstruction, this time with an extra twist.
When the Cherokee was first revealed in 1973, the casual appropriation of Native American names and imagery was in full swing – witness the US Army’s helicopter naming strategy. Unsurprisingly perhaps, the homages to tribal art and culture incorporated in the original cars wasn’t historically accurate. Ward, who also runs a leather goods brand, J Ward, and a clothing line, Campfire Coats, decided to right these wrongs and incorporate authentic patterns and tribal graphics in this one-off machine.
The actual car blends bits of a 1975 Cherokee with a 1965 Jeep Gladiator, with the latter providing the vertical central grille and twin headlight set up. With the automotive aesthetic sorted, Ward researched traditional Cherokee textile and clay arts, talked with tribal leaders, and came up with a traditional Cherokee pattern derived from an abstracted eagle feather – ‘safe flight’
He explored the rich symbolism embedded in each pattern and detail, ensuring that every element in the design was authentic and respectful of Cherokee traditions. ‘Historically, this design adorned water vessels and blankets when tribe members embarked on perilous journeys,’ the company notes, adding that ‘It was a natural choice for the vehicle, [and is] featured prominently along the body and integrated into numerous details, from the gauges and coat hooks to the door trim and more.’
Inside, there’s more unique craft. The period vinyl trim has been supplanted by premium leather supplied by two longstanding North American suppliers, Virginia’s Moore & Giles and Wickett & Craig, originally founded in Toronto back in 1867. Seats and door panels have been hand-carved in the distinctive ‘Sheridan’ style by established artisan Trajan Vieira of Mercury Leather Works. Upgraded audio and aircon, along with power windows and subtle LED lighting bring the interior up to date.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
All the mechanicals are brand new and top of the line, with new custom suspension and a tuned HEMI 6.4 -litre V8 delivering 485 horsepower. The car’s exterior trim was machined from high grade aluminium, from the mirrors to the door handles, while the Cherokee’s bluff flanks are painted in Custom Porsche Chalk with a Bentley black roof. The eagle feather graphic hand painted down the side finishes off this distinctive and unique machine.
‘This project was both an incredible honour and a true joy from a vehicle designer's perspective,’ says Ward, ‘It was commissioned by a long-time ICON client with whom we’ve built a deep bond of trust. We were given the rare opportunity to push boundaries and ‘go further,’ with a level of creative freedom every custom designer dreams of.’
Reformer Projects, for more information contact ICON 4x4, ICON4x4.com, @ICON4x4
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division pushes paint technology to the limits in the Spectre Lunaflair
This one-off commission transforms Rolls-Royce’s all-electric Spectre into a shimmering spectacle inspired by atmospherical effects
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Inside Noah Davis' rich, cinematic world
Nearly a decade after Noah Davis' passing, a touring retrospective sets out to bring his work to a wider audience
By Hili Perlson Published
-
Bruce Wayne’s furniture collection is moody, mysterious and Batman-approved (Batmobile not included)
Wayne Enterprises has curated a unique furniture collection inspired by Batman’s civilian persona. We find out what makes it all Bruce Wayne-worthy
By Tianna Williams Published