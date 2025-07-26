A glimpse of this Brazilian garden house will have you thinking of the country's lush, biodiverse jungles and wild nature. Yet the home, designed by emerging architecture studio Kika Camasmie Arq, sits in the middle of the bustling metropolis of São Paulo, nestled within a discreet, leafy site.

(Image credit: Courtesy Kika Camasmie)

Get lost inside this green garden house

The project is the refresh of an existing property, which was spruced up and transformed into a green urban oasis by the practice. Blending indoors and outdoors living, as well as nature and architecture, the home feels like it lives in a world of liminal spaces.

(Image credit: Courtesy Kika Camasmie)

Hidden behind a plain, nondescript door on the street side, the design focused on the outdoors, crafting open-air living spaces for its residents. It is 'perfect for relaxing on sunny afternoons, hosting friends or simply slowing down during long summer days,' the architects write.

(Image credit: Courtesy Kika Camasmie)

A wooden pergola structure helps define the transition between inside and outside in the project - which is titled Residência GGL. The timber structure frames views and also areas for relaxation and entertaining, wrapping terraces and routes that connect the newly planted garden with the home's indoors.

(Image credit: Courtesy Kika Camasmie)

At the same time, this clever intervention encourages cross ventilation through open, flowing spaces; brings in plenty of natural light, deep inside the house; and creates an inviting atmosphere, perfect for contemporary living.

(Image credit: Courtesy Kika Camasmie)

In a country that has perfected architecture for indoor/outdoor lifestyles, this garden house offers a new iteration to the genre, which has been crafted generously by studio founder, architect Kika Camasmie and his Sao Paulo-based team.

(Image credit: Courtesy Kika Camasmie)

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors