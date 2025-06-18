Ghanaian architect Alice Asafu-Adjaye moved to Accra in 2012, following a period of studying and working in the UK (her experience includes a position at Foster + Partners). Three years later, she established her studio, Mustard, a practice that has worked across a range of residential, commercial, and cultural projects. The architect’s own home, dubbed Compact House, was featured in the Wallpaper* July 2025 issue. Asafu-Adjaye tells us that what she loves most about her city is the energy of the people: ‘They are the heart of the city. You hear us before you see us, be it through our music, heated debates or loud conversations.’ Below, she recommends some of her favourite things to do.

Architect Alice Asafu-Adjaye (Image credit: Alice Asafu-Adjaye)

Where to stay

La Villa

(Image credit: Courtesy of La Villa)

‘Housed in the former Russian Embassy, this boutique hotel has a quirky charm that pairs native art and furniture with a blend of Ghanaian and Italian design styles.’

La Villa is located at HR88+PP8, E960 13th Ln, Accra, Ghana.

Where to eat and drink

Ghana Club

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ghana Club)

‘Moments away from the shoreline, this members’ club, which is also open to the public, offers a masterclass in tropical modernism. The building is raised on a concrete lattice to withstand the seductive yet harsh elements.’

Ghana Club is located at Beach Drive, Accra, Ghana.

Santoku

A post shared by Santoku (@santokuaccra) A photo posted by on

‘This Japanese restaurant is an old favourite and it never disappoints with its consistent and excellent service. The black cod is sublime, and the pork belly a guilty pleasure.’

Santoku is located at Villaggio, 16 N Airport Rd, Accra, Ghana.

Tatale Vegan Restaurant

A post shared by Tatale Vegan Restaurant🇬🇭 (@vegantatale) A photo posted by on

‘I am not vegan, but I eat here at least once a month. Local ingredients turn into rich flavours. Order the spicy pumpkin soup with spinach.’

Tatale Vegan Restaurant is located at 18th Ln, Accra, Ghana.

What to do

University of Ghana

A post shared by UG🎓 (@universityofghana) A photo posted by on

‘For the best view of Accra at night, head to the University of Ghana campus in Legon. Views, framed through trees and low-lying bungalows, change with the seasons, influenced by the density of the foliage.’

University of Ghana is located at Legon Boundary, Accra, Ghana.

Nubuke Foundation

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

‘Situated in East Legon, this brutalist building is home to a visual art and cultural institution offering exhibitions that support Ghana’s arts, as well as showcases of new and established artists.’

Nubuke Foundation is located at 7, Lome Cl, Accra, Ghana.

Where to shop

Kua Designs

A post shared by Kua Designs (@kuadesigns) A photo posted by on

‘A fantastic shop for handmade jewellery and bags. Designs are based on semi-precious stones and gold pressed in delicate shapes such as leaves.’

Kua is located at Labone Link, Accra, Ghana.

Makola Market

A post shared by New In Ghana Tourism (@newinghanatourism) A photo posted by on

‘Against a soundtrack of porters, taxis and tro-tros stuck in traffic, women sell a bit of everything under the sun; the environment being irresistibly hot and spicy.’

Makola Market is located at a20 Kojo Thompson Rd, Accra, Ghana.