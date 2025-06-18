A local architect’s guide to Accra
Alice Asafu-Adjaye, founder of architecture studio Mustard, describes the Ghanaian capital as spicy, colourful and loud. Here’s how to tap into its contagious energy
Ghanaian architect Alice Asafu-Adjaye moved to Accra in 2012, following a period of studying and working in the UK (her experience includes a position at Foster + Partners). Three years later, she established her studio, Mustard, a practice that has worked across a range of residential, commercial, and cultural projects. The architect’s own home, dubbed Compact House, was featured in the Wallpaper* July 2025 issue. Asafu-Adjaye tells us that what she loves most about her city is the energy of the people: ‘They are the heart of the city. You hear us before you see us, be it through our music, heated debates or loud conversations.’ Below, she recommends some of her favourite things to do.
What to see and do in London, Alice Asafu-Adjaye’s tips
Where to stay
La Villa
‘Housed in the former Russian Embassy, this boutique hotel has a quirky charm that pairs native art and furniture with a blend of Ghanaian and Italian design styles.’
La Villa is located at HR88+PP8, E960 13th Ln, Accra, Ghana.
Where to eat and drink
Ghana Club
‘Moments away from the shoreline, this members’ club, which is also open to the public, offers a masterclass in tropical modernism. The building is raised on a concrete lattice to withstand the seductive yet harsh elements.’
Ghana Club is located at Beach Drive, Accra, Ghana.
Santoku
‘This Japanese restaurant is an old favourite and it never disappoints with its consistent and excellent service. The black cod is sublime, and the pork belly a guilty pleasure.’
Santoku is located at Villaggio, 16 N Airport Rd, Accra, Ghana.
Tatale Vegan Restaurant
‘I am not vegan, but I eat here at least once a month. Local ingredients turn into rich flavours. Order the spicy pumpkin soup with spinach.’
Tatale Vegan Restaurant is located at 18th Ln, Accra, Ghana.
What to do
University of Ghana
‘For the best view of Accra at night, head to the University of Ghana campus in Legon. Views, framed through trees and low-lying bungalows, change with the seasons, influenced by the density of the foliage.’
University of Ghana is located at Legon Boundary, Accra, Ghana.
Nubuke Foundation
‘Situated in East Legon, this brutalist building is home to a visual art and cultural institution offering exhibitions that support Ghana’s arts, as well as showcases of new and established artists.’
Nubuke Foundation is located at 7, Lome Cl, Accra, Ghana.
Where to shop
Kua Designs
‘A fantastic shop for handmade jewellery and bags. Designs are based on semi-precious stones and gold pressed in delicate shapes such as leaves.’
Kua is located at Labone Link, Accra, Ghana.
Makola Market
‘Against a soundtrack of porters, taxis and tro-tros stuck in traffic, women sell a bit of everything under the sun; the environment being irresistibly hot and spicy.’
Makola Market is located at a20 Kojo Thompson Rd, Accra, Ghana.
A version of this article appears in the July 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
