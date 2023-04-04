‘Where To Now’: Zara and Wallpaper* launch offbeat travel guides
Zara and Wallpaper’s ‘Where To Now’ travel guides launch with five off-the-beaten-track adventures, from California to Naoshima, for armchair and actual explorers, available to buy now
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Zara and Wallpaper’s Where To Now book series, more travelogue than forensic tourist guide, proposes five off-the-beaten-track adventures, in Bruton (opens in new tab) (UK), Ojai (US), Galicia (opens in new tab) (Spain), Naoshima (Japan) and Namibia. Including a 300-page coffee table book (opens in new tab) embracing all five destinations, as well as individual guides, also available as a boxed set (opens in new tab), Where To Now presents a series of verbal and visual field notes for the armchair traveller and ardent explorer alike.
Where To Now guides by Zara and Wallpaper*
The project began during the dark days of the global pandemic, when people were confined to the four walls of their homes, tied to their devices but dreaming of escape, travel and adventure, and thinking, ‘Where to now?’ Take me to something other than this.
Inspired to produce a book series for would-be adventurers, Zara and Wallpaper* selected five (generally less-celebrated) destinations, from five different continents. Bruton, Ojai, Galicia, Naoshima, and Namibia are all places the editors at Zara and Wallpaper* have either already been to or would like to visit ourselves one day. Now we can.
Photography is shot by Salva López, Luis Díaz Díaz, Pia Riverola, Den Niwa, Kent Andreasen and Sophie Green, and essays authored by Wallpaper* editors Simon Mills and Pei-Ru Keh, with Celeste Chipperfield, Jens H Jensen, and Mazzi Odu.
The Where To Now books are compiled with a very specific kind of traveller in mind. Rather than someone who views each trip as an opportunity for accumulating a social media feed of envy-inducing selfies, they are pitched at someone who will be careful not to leave anything behind as they travel, and who will also be sure to let travel make its indelible mark on them.
The measured pace of the compiled imagery suggests a slow-travel tempo, encouraging a fluid and spontaneous kind of journey. So, if you do go to Bruton or Galicia or Ojai, the books’ narrative encourages a freewheeling approach. Don’t stick to any rigid, micro-scheduled itinerary, just let stuff happen.
Happenstance encounters with shops, people, alleyways, street vendors and off-beat architectural wonders will be so much more enriching than the coach-trip-and-queue farago of a poorly run museum or oversubscribed landmark.
Recommending independent stores, Where To Now’s colourful pages encourage travellers to pack light and shop local. Anything you do need when you get there – from a T-shirt to soap – can be bought, often cheaper, on the hoof. For souvenirs, think beyond tourist tat and, should the whim take you, pick up local tinned foodstuffs, kitchen utensils, lace, handmade shoes, hats, or exotic, luridly coloured booze.
Similarly, Where To Now gently urges you to eat what the locals eat, to have what they are having. Restaurants that translate their menus for tourists and display photos of their dishes outside on sandwich boards, or chain diners with globally recognised logos probably won’t offer much in the way of indigenous gastronomic adventure. On the other hand, that lunch of mejillones al vapor (steamed mussels) and pimientos de Padrón (Padrón peppers) that you gorge on at the local market in Padrón, south-west of Santiago de Compostela, will live long in your memory.
Now, don’t you have to be somewhere?
Buy the guides
The full Where To Now range of books, notebooks, and posters is available to buy at zara.com (opens in new tab), or click through from the product links below.
Where To Now: coffee table book, £79.99 (opens in new tab)
Where To Now: box of five adventures, £89.99 (opens in new tab)
-
Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Sustainable electronics take a new shape in Gomi’s Collection One Bluetooth speaker design
Designed and handmade in the UK, the Gomi Collection One speaker is a limited-edition of unique, Bluetooth-equipped speakers, formed from recycled plastic
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
‘Hayama’ bar cabinet by Patricia Urquiola for Cassina is inspired by Japanese kimonos
The ‘Hayama’ bar cabinet by Patricia Urquiola for Cassina is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Anne Soward • Published
-
Discover Dakar: from African art to rooftop hangouts and hidden culinary gems
In Dakar, colonial style meets modernity, and a new city is emerging. Wallpaper* contributor Emeline Nsingi Nkosi takes us on a tour of the must-see spots
By Emeline Nsingi Nkosi • Published
-
Culver City is a vibrant California destination with art and design must-sees aplenty
Culver City is fast becoming one of California’s most vibrant and creative neighbourhoods, with a swanky Downtown, an Arts District and design-forward restaurants
By Timothy Anscombe-Bell • Published
-
Cape Town: 8 things to do and see for the design-minded traveller
Cape Town is a capital of art, design, food and wellness; local resident Sean O’Toole on the best things to do and see, from a Bree Street meander to a Constantia wine route
By Sean O'Toole • Published
-
A Sydney adventure: discover art and architecture, design and dance
See the best Sydney architecture, design, craft, cuisine and more. Ahead of World Pride 2023, Wallpaper* Australia editor Elias Redstone offers an insider’s view to help you plan your trip
By Elias Redstone • Published
-
Delve into the Mexican jungle at Four Seasons Naviva
Four Seasons Naviva, Mexico, introduces 15 luxury tents, nestled in the jungle and centred around nature
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Visit Istanbul’s architectural gems, best restaurants and a historic bathhouse
What to see and do in Istanbul – from restored architectural treasures to an experimental cocktail bar, a luxurious Turkish bath, and the city’s best kebabs
By Feride Yalav-Heckeroth • Published
-
London tour: from design shopping to exciting dining, architecture and art
Our London tour is a guide to the city’s must-sees of the moment, from Battersea Power Station to a hyperlocal design hub and the best bars and restaurants
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Visit Valencia in 2023: what to see, from ceramics studios to coffee shops
Visit Valencia, as Wallpaper* contributor Blaire Dessent whisks us from an artful hotel to the birthplace of a classic Spanish cocktail in a design-led guided tour
By Blaire Dessent • Published