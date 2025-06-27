The first true luxury hotel to open in the Taiwanese capital in a decade, Capella Taipei is making a splash not just for its inviting pool terrace rooms and suites – the only ones in the city – but for its considered design and engagement with the local community. Conceived as a modern mansion by go-to designer André Fu , the 86-room property fuses cool urban sophistication with a warm and welcoming residential ambience within the affluent Songshan district.

Wallpaper* checks in at Capella Taipei, Taiwan

What’s on your doorstep?

Set back from Dunhua North Road, the city’s premier boulevard shaded by 2,000 banyan trees, Capella Taipei occupies half of a pair of newly built glass towers, almost walking distance to one of Taipei’s two international airports – especially handy for those with private jets. The hotel also borders Minsheng neighbourhood, a charming mix of low-rise homes, hipster shops and cafés, and mini-parks. Ask the concierge for details of quirky finds like Words, a stationery shop packed with vintage cards, pencil sharpeners, typewriters and ukiyo-e prints, and But We Love Butter, a cookie shop disguised as a men’s tailor.

Who is behind the design?

André Fu, the mind behind the likes of The Upper House in Hong Kong (featured in our guide to the best Hong Kong hotels ) and part of The Emory in London (recipient of a Wallpaper* Design Award in 2025), stamps his signature elegance on Capella Taipei. The arrival experience takes guests ‘through a rhythmic progression of spaces’, says Fu. Huge bronze doors open to reveal a marble vestibule with tapestries of Taiwanese landscapes by artist Lee Chen-Li. An archway leads guests to the double-height reception area and Plume, an all-day lounge Fu describes as ‘an intimate and welcoming sanctuary that invites them to enjoy convivial moments from dawn to dusk’, with a striking mural by French artist Elsa Rameau featuring motifs of Taiwan’s national bird, the blue magpie. Fu says the mural is ‘visual yet also poetic, akin to the spirit of the hotel I am keen to evoke’

Behind Plume is one of Fu’s favourite features, the rotunda, a grand spiral staircase with a sweeping handrail of 800 hardwood blocks that ‘trace the graceful curve of a calla lily’. Threading through the spiral is a wooden sculpture by Mexican artist Joel Escalona, which Fu says: ‘creates a silent dialogue with the fluid form of the staircase’. Guests are then escorted to the 14th-floor Living Room, a Capella Hotels’ signature, for check-in. This private lounge, for in-house guests only, adjoins the swimming pool, a ‘celebration of the connection between the indoor and outdoor, with the rich auburn orange umbrellas and lush landscape provoking a sense of escape from the urbanity of the city’, says Fu.

The building, by Tokyo-based Mori Building Group, is LEED Gold certified. It incorporates energy-efficient ventilation systems, motion-sensor lighting controls, and dual-layer automated louvres to achieve energy savings.

The room to book

Try to bag one of the six coveted pool rooms or suites. The pool terrace rooms include a terrace with a private dipping pool. Better still are the pool terrace suites, measuring 270 sq m, including a huge terrace with private plunge pool, jacuzzi, sunbeds, and outdoor dining. Failing that, even the smallest rooms come in at a generous 48 sq m. Each features blond wood walls, De Gournay x André Fu Living hand-painted silk panels, AI-assisted room control systems, Bluetooth speaker, sofa, marble bathroom with double vanities, Dyson hairdryer, and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city or landmark Taipei 101 building. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks – including Taiwanese teas – from the minibar are complimentary.

Staying for dinner?

Lobby lounge Plume hums with activity from breakfast through to lunch, afternoon tea and nightcaps. The menu spans salads, sandwiches, pastries, and a handful of Taiwanese dishes. Flagship Chinese restaurant Rong Ju sits under an 8m-high pitched ceiling clad in terracotta red tiles that evoke the traditional roof structures of the neighbourhood, while an 8m-wide marquetry wall is adorned with red and gold peony motifs. On the menu are elevated Cantonese dishes, like dim sum, steamed lobster with conpoy (dried scallop), ham and egg, and braised wagyu beef cheeks with black bean, garlic and chilli sauce.

At Ember 28, diners graze on a tasting menu of charcoal-grilled steak, seafood and vegetables under twin crystal chandeliers by Czech artisans Preciosa. And at Mizue, guests sit at a 10m-long hinoki wood counter as chefs send out a parade of fresh sashimi, sushi and other seasonal Japanese treats. Opening soon is the tri-level Glasshouse, a sleek standalone structure housing three different bar concepts, including a live music venue and rare spirits collection.

Where to switch off

With its barrel-vaulted ceilings, the design of Capella Spa ‘draws from an architectural expression found in churches or monasteries, creating a celestial feeling.’ Fitness enthusiasts can burn calories at the 24-hour fitness centre equipped with the latest Technogym equipment, while sunbeds and auburn orange umbrellas flank the 30m-long swimming pool on one side and a white bougainvillaea hedge on the other.

The verdict

The arrival of Capella Taipei is a long-overdue and much-needed addition to the city’s limited luxury hotel scene. Its prestigious location, beautiful design, top-notch restaurants and facilities, spacious rooms, stunning views and welcoming staff already make it a contender for the best hotel in Taipei.

Capella Taipei is located at No. 139, DunHua N Rd, Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 105.