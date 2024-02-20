Tszwai So’s The Blue hotel redefines Taipei’s landscape

The Blue hotel sees architect Tszwai So take an experimental approach with Just Inn’s new flagship in Central Taipei

Tszwai So all-blue hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan
Exterior view of The Blue hotel during daytime
(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)
By Sofia de la Cruz
published

Architect Tszwai So has taken an experimental approach with The Blue hotel, the new flagship of the art-led Taiwanese hotel group Just Inn, in Central Taipei. The transformative project revitalises a 1970s commercial building, originally constructed during Taiwan’s White Terror era, repurposing it into a dynamic space accommodating 59 guestrooms, an upcoming restaurant, and a public art venue.

The Blue hotel, designed by Tszwai So, in Central Taipei

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

Exterior of The Blue hotel at nighttime

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

The ethos behind the Emotionalism art movement (the idea of communicating mood and feeling), championed by So himself and a global cohort of creatives challenging traditional architectural norms, guided the design principles for The Blue hotel. (Fans of the hue should also see our pick of calming blue designs.)

The team embraced a fluid ‘design-as-you-go’ approach, stripping the building down to its essence and remodelling waste materials into innovative artworks and furnishings. Drawing inspiration from the old town of Taipei through principles of psychogeography (the effect of location on behaviour), the project exudes a unique sense of place.

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

Corridor at The Blue Hotel

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

Bedroom at The Blue Hotel

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

All-blue stairs at The Blue Hotel

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

The building’s façade, bearing the marks of time, sees layers of blue glaze enwrap the structure and enhance its integrity, inspired by local heritage and the work of artist Yves Klein. Inside, every detail narrates a tale of forward-thinking and circularity, from the repurposed steel staircase-turned-reception desk to the collaborative artworks adorning the lobby floor.

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

Lobby area at The Blue Hotel

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

Lobby area at The Blue Hotel

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

Lobby area at The Blue Hotel

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

The ground floor lobby doubles as an art space, showcasing contributions from more than 50 artists, architects, and thinkers worldwide in its inaugural installation. Figures such as Dutch architect Francine Houben, British artist Wolfgang Buttress, and South African architect Jo Noero underscore Emotionalism’s global impact and collaborative ethos. Notably, AI language models contribute their voice to the project, while smashed glass recycled from on-site building waste punctuates the exhibition, adding texture.

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

Exterior view of The Blue Hotel

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Tszwai So’s The Blue Hotel in Central Taipei, Taiwan

Gallery space at The Blue Hotel

(Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

spheronarchitects.co.uk

The Blue is available to book here

Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.

