Tszwai So’s The Blue hotel redefines Taipei’s landscape
The Blue hotel sees architect Tszwai So take an experimental approach with Just Inn’s new flagship in Central Taipei
Architect Tszwai So has taken an experimental approach with The Blue hotel, the new flagship of the art-led Taiwanese hotel group Just Inn, in Central Taipei. The transformative project revitalises a 1970s commercial building, originally constructed during Taiwan’s White Terror era, repurposing it into a dynamic space accommodating 59 guestrooms, an upcoming restaurant, and a public art venue.
The Blue hotel, designed by Tszwai So, in Central Taipei
The ethos behind the Emotionalism art movement (the idea of communicating mood and feeling), championed by So himself and a global cohort of creatives challenging traditional architectural norms, guided the design principles for The Blue hotel. (Fans of the hue should also see our pick of calming blue designs.)
The team embraced a fluid ‘design-as-you-go’ approach, stripping the building down to its essence and remodelling waste materials into innovative artworks and furnishings. Drawing inspiration from the old town of Taipei through principles of psychogeography (the effect of location on behaviour), the project exudes a unique sense of place.
The building’s façade, bearing the marks of time, sees layers of blue glaze enwrap the structure and enhance its integrity, inspired by local heritage and the work of artist Yves Klein. Inside, every detail narrates a tale of forward-thinking and circularity, from the repurposed steel staircase-turned-reception desk to the collaborative artworks adorning the lobby floor.
The ground floor lobby doubles as an art space, showcasing contributions from more than 50 artists, architects, and thinkers worldwide in its inaugural installation. Figures such as Dutch architect Francine Houben, British artist Wolfgang Buttress, and South African architect Jo Noero underscore Emotionalism’s global impact and collaborative ethos. Notably, AI language models contribute their voice to the project, while smashed glass recycled from on-site building waste punctuates the exhibition, adding texture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Vidde Alfa electric snowmobile features sleek design by Pininfarina
The new Vidde Alfa, an innovative product from Sweden, is the first all-electric snowmobile
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
African jewellery designers marrying heritage with sharp design codes
These African jewellery designers – from Pichulik to Dejak – are putting the continent’s jewellery industry in the spotlight
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh Published
-
Claude Cahun’s surreal challenging of gender placed her a century ahead of her time
‘Claude Cahun: Beneath this Mask’, the Hayward Gallery Touring exhibition, is at Lakeside Arts in Nottingham until 17 March 2024
By Emily Steer Published
-
TaG Living’s redesign of Thomas Chien Restaurant delivers a lesson in circular design
TaG Living transforms Michelin green-starred Thomas Chien Restaurant using repurposed waste from Taiwan
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Hoshinoya Guguan — Taichung City, Taiwan
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Kimpton Da An — Taipei, Taiwan
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Gloria Manor — Pingtung County, Taiwan
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
CitizenM North Gate — Taipei, Taiwan
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Go Eat Tapas Dining Bar — Hsinchu City, Taiwan
By Ella Marshall Last updated
-
Raw — Taipei, Taiwan
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Amba Taipei Ximending — Taipei, Taiwan
By Amy Fabris-Shi Last updated