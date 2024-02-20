Tszwai So’s The Blue hotel redefines Taipei’s landscape

Architect Tszwai So has taken an experimental approach with The Blue hotel, the new flagship of the art-led Taiwanese hotel group Just Inn, in Central Taipei. The transformative project revitalises a 1970s commercial building, originally constructed during Taiwan’s White Terror era, repurposing it into a dynamic space accommodating 59 guestrooms, an upcoming restaurant, and a public art venue.

The Blue hotel, designed by Tszwai So, in Central Taipei

Exterior of The Blue hotel at nighttime (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

The ethos behind the Emotionalism art movement (the idea of communicating mood and feeling), championed by So himself and a global cohort of creatives challenging traditional architectural norms, guided the design principles for The Blue hotel. (Fans of the hue should also see our pick of calming blue designs.)

The team embraced a fluid ‘design-as-you-go’ approach, stripping the building down to its essence and remodelling waste materials into innovative artworks and furnishings. Drawing inspiration from the old town of Taipei through principles of psychogeography (the effect of location on behaviour), the project exudes a unique sense of place.

Corridor at The Blue Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Bedroom at The Blue Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

All-blue stairs at The Blue Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

The building’s façade, bearing the marks of time, sees layers of blue glaze enwrap the structure and enhance its integrity, inspired by local heritage and the work of artist Yves Klein. Inside, every detail narrates a tale of forward-thinking and circularity, from the repurposed steel staircase-turned-reception desk to the collaborative artworks adorning the lobby floor.

Lobby area at The Blue Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Lobby area at The Blue Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Lobby area at The Blue Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

The ground floor lobby doubles as an art space, showcasing contributions from more than 50 artists, architects, and thinkers worldwide in its inaugural installation. Figures such as Dutch architect Francine Houben, British artist Wolfgang Buttress, and South African architect Jo Noero underscore Emotionalism’s global impact and collaborative ethos. Notably, AI language models contribute their voice to the project, while smashed glass recycled from on-site building waste punctuates the exhibition, adding texture.

Exterior view of The Blue Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

Gallery space at The Blue Hotel (Image credit: Photography by Yu Zhi Lin)

spheronarchitects.co.uk

The Blue is available to book here