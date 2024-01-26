Tag Living’s redesign of Thomas Chien Restaurant delivers a lesson in circular design

In the heart of Kaohsiung (known as Taiwan’s Maritime Capital), the Michelin green-starred Thomas Chien Restaurant has undergone an impressive zero-waste transformation guided by Tag Living, a local design studio. The themes of sustainability, cross-disciplinary collaboration, culinary artistry, and eco-friendliness guided the makeover of this 198 sq m open space, which now boasts six immersive zones, each serving unique functions and all focusing on ‘recycling aesthetics in a cycle’.

Thomas Chien Restaurant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Living)

The circular flow of the layout, mirroring the gentle movements of water, seeks to connect guests with the Southern Taiwanese city’s maritime setting. An elegant, slanted, retracting door panel leading to a cream-coloured room with elegant curves serves as the starting point for the dining journey. This design poetry continues throughout the redesigned space and at its centre lie three arc-shaped sculptures, whose parabolic grooves allow sunlight during the day and interior lighting at night.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Living)

Tag Living’s ecological ethos shines through, and embraces the repurposing of local waste materials for decor. Oyster shells transformed into concrete-free paints create textured surfaces, while ‘ghost’ nets, once an ecological threat, find new life as organic recycled carpets. Notably, in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the use of indoor materials, the design studio collaborated with a recycling materials PhD in research and development.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Living)

Cross-disciplinary collaboration extends to local florists, with the incorporation of coarse hemp frameworks inspired by the harbour’s waves. These vividly depict islands, oceans, and sail canvases, using intricately layered biodegradable materials such as coral stones, red quinoas, Azalea roots, and Salix argyracea skeleton leaves.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Living)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Living)

Everyday waste is transformed into a resource in this project, evident in 3D-printed counters, table legs, and chairs with a pottery-like appearance.

As a nod to tradition and innovation, the traditional French napkin fold sees an interesting detail – its soft shape is transformed into sturdy pillars, continuing Tag Living’s philosophy of turning ‘dining into art’.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Living)

Of the menu, executive chef and director Thomas Chien reflects, ‘To delight the sense of taste is a fundamental skill that all cooks should master, but the distinct laying of visual representations is another pinnacle of culinary art. My professional background is in French cuisine, but along the journey in the culinary world, many childhood memories have accompanied my growth. These life experiences often lead me to discover intriguing intersections with cooking and create a continuous flow of inspiration.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Living)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Living)

