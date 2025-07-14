The Zaha Hadid Foundation announces a new programme to support emerging architects

The Zaha Hadid Scholars Program will fully fund two architecture students per year for the duration of their studies at the American University of Beirut

Zaha Hadid Scholars Program
The late Dame Zaha Hadid, and the Guangzhou Opera House, designed by ZHA and completed in 2010
(Image credit: Mary McCartney & View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
The Zaha Hadid Foundation (ZHF), in collaboration with the American University of Beirut (AUB), has announced the launch of the Zaha Hadid Scholars Program. Set to commence in September 2025, the initiative honours the legacy of the late Dame Zaha Hadid, who founded her architecture practice in 1980 and was committed to supporting aspiring architects throughout her life and career.

Over the next three years, the Zaha Hadid Scholars Program will fully fund two architecture students (selected on the basis of both need and merit) annually, for the duration of their undergraduate studies at AUB’s Maroun Semaan Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, as well as providing additional forms of support.

Zaha Hadid Scholars Program Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs

Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs by Zaha Hadid Architects

(Image credit: Hufton+Crow / Luke Hayes)

Speaking about the partnership, AUB president Fadlo Khuri said: ‘The visionary work of Zaha Hadid continues to inspire current generations of students. We are very proud to partner with the ZHF on this initiative, benefiting bright and deserving architecture students at our university.’

The ZHF board of trustees also expressed its enthusiasm at being able to honour Hadid’s commitment to supporting talent at AUB, a university that held a special place in her heart – she studied mathematics here from 1968-1969, and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2006. In 2014, Hadid also designed the university’s Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs. ‘We are thrilled to be able to honour Zaha’s commitment to emerging and future architectural talent by supporting these students and AUB. We hope this will be just the beginning of a deepening relationship,’ the board stated.

Zaha Hadid Scholars Program London Aquatics Centre

London Aquatics Centre, designed by ZHA and completed in 2011

(Image credit: Grant Smith/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Founded by Hadid in 2013 and formally launched in 2022, the Zaha Hadid Foundation is a charitable organisation dedicated to preserving the founder’s work, advancing public access to her archive, and promoting architectural research, education and enjoyment.

The Zaha Hadid Scholars Program marks a continuation of Hadid’s influence, not only as a venerated architect, but as a champion of education and opportunity.

