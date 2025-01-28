Zaha Hadid Architects’ new project will be Miami’s priciest condo

Introducing Zaha Hadid Architects’ latest project: a 37-home, ultra-luxury condo on Collins Avenue in Surfside, Miami. Each of The Delmore’s 12 floors will host no more than four residences, which average more than 7,000 sq ft in size, with penthouses starting at 10,000 sq ft. This is ZHA’s second residential project in the Miami area, and one of the firm’s select few in the US.

ZHA is working on The Delmore’s façade, which is sculptural and sinuous, choosing curves and crescents over corners – all hallmarks of Hadid’s style. It will be made from glass fibre reinforced concrete, which will mimic the sand of the beachfront. To replicate its hue and texture, ZHA architects actually collected handfuls from the nearby dunes.

(Image credit: ZHA)

The condo has a north and south wing separated by a flow-through canyon with sky views, leading from the porte-cochère to the glass-roofed lobby and out to the meditation garden (more on this later).

Apartments will have wraparound terraces, which will be staggered floor by floor to create a stepped configuration. The Delmore’s exterior will also feature a series of shell-shaped fins, ensuring privacy between residences while simultaneously providing shade.

Then, the pièce de résistance: a 75-foot swimming pool, made of see-though acrylic, is suspended 125 feet in the air across the canyon. Visible from Collins Avenue, the pool makes an impressive statement, and is the first of its kind in Miami.

(Image credit: ZHA)

'Our team was tasked with conceptualising an oceanfront development that would redefine the standard for bespoke residential in a region that has earned global acclaim for its luxury offerings,' said Chris Lepine, Director of ZHA. 'We believe that The Delmore exceeds that standard.'

Interiors will be executed by Singaporean firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), known for its work on The OWO Residences by Raffles in London. Its expertise in dressing the finest hospitality projects is felt in the fact that each residence at The Delmore will boast entertaining and chef’s kitchens.

(Image credit: ZHA)

With completion anticipated in 2029, The Delmore will sit within Miami’s ‘Billionaire’s Triangle’, the area nestled between Indian Creek, Surfside and Bal Harbour, known for its concentration of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The development of the area suggests that Miami is no longer only looked to for holiday homes; people are now seeking permanent, year-round homes in the city. Prices for four- to five-bedroom, fully-finished residences at The Delmore will start at $15 million, making this the most expensive condo in Miami.

The Delmore will possess all of the services and amenities that one would expect of such a project – more than 55,000 sq ft of them. There’s a 20,000 sq ft meditation garden containing cascading pools, open-air yoga spaces, a fire pit, and botanical gardens. Elsewhere, a private restaurant boasts a Michelin-starred menu.

(Image credit: ZHA)

A fitness center will feature yoga, reformer Pilates and stretching studios, while an indoor lap pool and Jacuzzi will complement the rooftop pool. Finally, a wellness spa will offer personalised programs, as well as access to a steam room, sauna, relaxation lounge, and cold and hot plunge pools. Finally, residents of The Delmore have access to 200 ft of sandy beachfront.

The development is part of a wider investment drive from Dubai-based developer DAMAC International, which has announced that it will put $20 billion into the buildout of data centres across the American Sunbelt and Midwest. As interest and investment flows to this part of the States, we may see more Pritzker prize-winning architects such as ZHA fashioning record-breaking projects. Watch this space.