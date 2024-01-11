Hong Kong restaurant Leela reimagines Indian flavour amid ‘poetic’ André Fu interiors
Leela in Hong Kong is the first solo project of chef Manav Tuli, whose take on historic dishes is matched by André Fu’s rich interior design
New Hong Kong restaurant Leela sees restaurateur Yenn Wong, founder of local hospitality group JIA, triumph once again in this city that is not exactly short of a great place to eat. Behind existing favourites such as Duddell’s, Louise and Estro, amid a diverse portfolio that covers international fare from traditional French to southern Italian, JIA has teamed up with chef Manav Tuli for the launch of his first solo project.
Formerly of Michelin-starred Chaat at Rosewood Hong Kong, Tuli has channelled his heritage with a concept that nods to the Mauryan Empire, which dates back to 322 BC and spanned from modern-day Afghanistan to Bangladesh. Reinventing classics such as Kandhari gosht and Chukandar gosht – historically significant dishes in the region at the time – but with an innovative twist, Tuli has elevated his menu using top-notch ingredients from local sustainable suppliers and spices that are certified GMO- and pesticide-free.
André Fu interiors at Leela, Hong Kong
Following the food concept, the luxurious and understated interiors are the work of long-time JIA collaborator Andé Fu, who took his cues from the grandeur of traditional places in Jodhpur, India. ‘My vision was to create a mystical journey that aligns with the chef’s culinary philosophy,’ says Fu. ‘Eschewing clichés, it offers a personal interpretation of Indian history whilst striking a balance between the artful and the avant-garde. It is a poetic dreamscape that evokes an abstract re-telling of my personal memories exploring the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.’
Leela is set within Lee Garden Three, a luxury shopping and dining destination in Causeway Bay, and its design unfolds through modern versions of traditional Indian architectural details, like decorative scalloped arches, latticed jali screens, jharokha windows, a 3.6m-high billowing ceiling – which mimics palatial roof contours – and intricate lamp posts inspired by the shape of a white lotus flower. The space is embellished by textured wall panels in a marquetry pattern and understated bamboo furnishings, all in a rich palette of mustard sand, ivory, deep aubergine, and mineral blue that come together to create an evocative setting that aligns with Tali’s equally expressive menu.
We suggest sampling dishes like the tasty bone marrow biryani, the Lucknowi tokri chaat, or Leela’s rendition of the classic chicken baida roti, an aromatic dish of succulent chicken wrapped in flaky roti, which originated on the streets of Mumbai, where Tuli grew up.
Derived from the Sanskrit word, līlā, which means ‘play’, Leela and its chef have certainly boosted the Indian food scene in Hong Kong with this lighthearted and inventive approach to this much-loved cuisine.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Discover Super Bowl star-turned-designer Michael Bennett’s furniture
Working under Studio Kër, Michael Bennett imbues his sculptural furniture with poignant references to Black history and African diasporic design – now on view at Chicago’s Rebuild Foundation until 11 February 2024
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is Best Game Changer
Genesis brings its A-game to the virtual realm with a concept car designed purely for use in Gran Turismo, picking up a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024 en route
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Amenities at Author in London are rooted in the concept of ‘urbanised nature’
Conran & Partners reveals King’s Cross development Author’s luxurious and contemporary amenity spaces in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Intervals Bar in Hong Kong International Airport focuses on the journey before the destination
Intervals Bar is a first-of-its-kind cocktail concept designed to enhance the pre-flight experience of global travellers
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Hong Kong’s Artifact Bar is the city’s latest cocktail haven
Designed by Nelson Chow, Hong Kong’s Artifact Bar is a vibrant, futuristic cocktail bar inspired by the serpentine architecture of underground cisterns
By Catherine Shaw Published
-
West Kowloon wonders to discover now
Cultural and culinary adventures, extraordinary spaces and outstanding experiences in West Kowloon, Hong Kong
By Simon Mills Last updated
-
St. Regis — Hong Kong, China
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Soho House — Hong Kong, China
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Louise – Hong Kong
By Catherine Shaw Published
-
Eat Darling Eat — Hong Kong, China
By Catherine Shaw Last updated
-
Ichu Peru — Hong Kong, China
By Daven Wu Last updated