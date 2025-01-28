The Peninsula Hotels broadens its artistic horizons with Victoria and Albert Museum partnership

Art has been a cornerstone of The Peninsula Hotels’ identity since the luxury group’s inception, weaving a rich cultural tapestry across its 12 properties. From The Peninsula New York, showcasing works by icons like Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, to The Peninsula Tokyo, home to 1,000 pieces by nearly 60 Japanese artists, art is a unifying thread.

Building on this legacy, the group launched its Art in Resonance series in 2019, spotlighting emerging and mid-career artists. By offering funding, curatorial expertise, and exhibition space, the programme empowers creators to produce engaging public art while delivering something new for guests.

The Peninsula and Victoria and Albert Museum announce partnership

Esmeralda by Kingsley Ng at The Peninsula Hong Kong, also part of the group's Art in Resonance programme, on show until 17 May 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of The Peninsula)

Now, The Peninsula Hotels embarks on a new chapter with a landmark partnership with London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A). The collaboration will feature co-curated exhibitions, beginning with a showcase at The Peninsula Hong Kong – the group’s Grande Dame – during Art Basel Hong Kong 2025.

The first iteration of the partnership will unveil a commissioned work curated by Dr Xiaoxin Li, the V&A’s Asia Department Curator, prominently displayed in the hotel’s lobby. Two additional commissions by Art in Resonance creators will round out the exhibition, reimagining the hotel’s storied façade and interiors in a rather different light.

This partnership isn’t the first cultural bridge between The Peninsula Hong Kong and the UK; a previous collaboration with the Royal Academy of Arts brought works by luminaries such as Tracey Emin and Michael Craig-Martin to the hotel.

‘Working with The Peninsula to create a greater reach for these works reflects the V&A’s mission to champion design and creativity in all its forms, advance cultural knowledge, and inspire makers, creators and innovators everywhere,’ says Tim Reeve, deputy director and chief operating officer of the V&A.

peninsula.com, vam.ac.uk