With 240 exhibitors, Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 (28-30 March) easily packs anyone’s schedule to the brim. But, for those wishing to take some time to experience the city like a local, the following guide by photographer Lean Lui might come in handy. Born in China and raised in Hong Kong, Lui has always found herself surrounded by neon lights, a dramatic skyline, and general urban chaos. Her dreamy body of work serves as a counter-response to this environment, providing an intimate escape that still retains cultural significance. This is reflected in her recommendations, which include places and activities that afford moments of calm and introspection.

At just 21, Lui became the first Asian photographer to collaborate with Dior on a global campaign. Her debut photography book, 19.29, serves as a private diary of sorts, while her latest title, Aseptic Field, published by Setanta Books, presents a nostalgic coming-of-age narrative that straddles seduction and intimacy. While continuing to develop her own photography, she is also a guest lecturer at Hong Kong University’s School of Professional and Continuing Education (HKU SPACE).

What to see and do in Hong Kong: a local’s guide

Where to eat

Australia Dairy Co

(Image credit: Courtesy of Australia Dairy Co.)

You know you’ve found a gem when you walk into a restaurant filled with locals. A prime example is Australia Dairy Co, one of the city’s most popular cha chaan teng, a Hong Kong-style café or diner. The restaurant specialises in steamed milk pudding and custard dishes, but their way of preparing eggs – especially scrambled – is also worth queuing for.

Australia Dairy Co. is located at G/F, 47-49 Parkes Street, Jordan, Hong Kong

What to do

Asia Art Archive

(Image credit: Courtesy of Asia Art Archive)

Dedicated to building communities through accessible culture, Asia Art Archive is a nonprofit organisation documenting the recent history of contemporary art in Asia and placing it within a broader international context. Open to the public, it’s a place for locals and tourists alike, frequently hosting exhibitions and events. ‘I really like this place for reading; there are lots of old photography magazines,’ says Liu. A piece of her work now resides on the shelves, as the library section has added her photography book, Aseptic Field, to its collection.

Asia Art Archive is located at 11/F, Hollywood Centre, 233 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong; aaa.org.hk

Boogie Woogie Photography

(Image credit: Photography by Makiko Morange. Courtesy of Boogie Woogie Photography)

Founded in 2016 to promote photography in Asia, Liu describes Boogie Woogie Photography gallery as a photographer’s dream, solely centred around promoting photographic works and the artists behind them. Currently on view is ‘The Flowers of Evil’, a group exhibition featuring Nobuyoshi Araki, Makiko Morange, Pierre Molinier and Takeshi Shikama. The exhibition is inspired by French poet Charles Baudelaire’s work, which created ripples in the Symbolism and Modernism movements.

Boogie Woogie Photography is located at 8F, E. Wah Factory Building, 56-60 Wong Chuk Hang Rd, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong; boogiewoogiephotography.com

A walk around Central

(Image credit: Photography by Lean Lui)

The frenetic heart of Hong Kong, where finance, retail, entertainment and hospitality collide, Central is the place for those looking to be culturally stimulated and experience a genuine immersion into the city’s dynamic lifestyle. Liu finds the area’s energy and colonial style captivating, often taking long walks to appreciate the mix of Eastern and Western influences.

Happiness Photography Classroom

(Image credit: Photography by Lean Lui)

Happiness Photography Classroom offers short courses for those interested in expanding their knowledge of both practical and theoretical aspects of photography. Liu is often part of the cohort, having hosted sessions about the history of women’s photography and the contemporary scene. She says: ‘The most valuable aspect of schools is their ability to provide a platform for open discussion.’ Classes can be booked through the group’s Instagram page.

@littlefilm_hk

Where to shop

Sham Shui Po

(Image credit: Photography by Stephanie Teng. Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

Located in one of the city’s oldest and most densely populated districts, Sham Shui Po is home to numerous open-air markets that cater to a variety of tastes – each street featuring a theme of its own. Fashion can be found on Cheung Sha Wan Road, toys on Fuk Wing Street, and electronic gadgets at Apliu Street. For fresh food and snacks, Pei Ho Street is the place to be. Liu assures ‘all prices are always negotiable.’