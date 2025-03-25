Hong Kong’s hotel scene is as dynamic as the city itself: towering icons of luxury, intimate design-led hideaways, and heritage-infused retreats. Whether you’re after Michelin-starred dining or skyline infinity pools, Hong Kong has some of the world’s best hotels, elevated, of course, by its legendary hospitality. From The Ritz-Carlton’s high-altitude spectacle to The Upper House’s zen-like calm, here’s where to stay in the city.

Explore the best hotels in Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)

Sitting on the edge of Victoria Harbour, the Four Seasons Hong Kong is as much a power player as the financial towers that surround it. The 399-room hotel is anchored in the International Finance Centre (IFC) – an easy glide from Central’s high-octane business district – but inside, it’s all about polished calm with its creamy marble, crisp neutral tones, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing ferries skimming across the harbour. Rooms, like with all Four Seasons hotels, are tailored for comfort with soft linens, plush furnishings, and tech-savvy details that make everything feel seamless. The real scene stealers, though, are the restaurants.

Entrance (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)

Caprice is a three Michelin-star restaurant that serves up fine French dishes, like the Alaskan King Crab with crustacean jelly and Osciètre Prestige caviar. There is also Sushi Saito, an omakase experience and Lung King Heen, which holds the title of the world’s first three-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant. Then there’s the pool- four of them, to be precise. The star is the infinity-edge showpiece, a heated expanse with views sweeping from Kowloon’s neon skyline to the peaks of Lantau Island. Private cabanas line the deck, while an outdoor whirlpool and cold plunge pool – alongside a terrace restaurant – add to the appeal. Just inside, the spa’s facilities and menu of east-meets-west treatments – like the stress-melting Tui Na massage – tops off the perfect pamper day. Service is precise, polished, and seamless, making this a sharp contender for the city’s top stay.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is located at 8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong; fourseasons.com

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

The Grand Ballroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Shangri-La)

Tucked between the hills and the harbour in Admiralty, Island Shangri-La has long been a Hong Kong favourite, but it stayed smart by keeping ahead. Recent updates include a series of themed family rooms – space, safari, underwater – complete with bunk beds and hidden surprises, like starry ceilings, which keep small travellers wide-eyed. YUN Wellness is now a destination in its own right. Located adjacent to the pool terrace, it combines movement, recovery and treatments with proper intent that is beautifully executed, while the pool has had its own glow-up too.

Master Bedroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Shangri-La)

Surrounded by lush greenery and the buzz of the city beyond, it’s intimate, low-key and lined with striped umbrellas and deep, cushioned loungers that make it easy to lose track of time. Of course, the food scene still holds strong. The Lobster Bar remains a firm favourite for its rich and creamy bisque, panko-crusted crab cakes and stiff martinis. Restaurant Petrus, meanwhile, continues to fly the flag for old-school fine dining with polished silver, panoramic views and service that doesn’t miss a beat. Upstairs, the newly renovated Shangri-La Suite pulls it all together: 2,500 square feet of calm, with hand-painted walls, floor-to-ceiling views, champagne fridges and a dining room built for long dinners with friends.

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong is located at Supreme Ct Rd, Admiralty, Hong Kong; shangri-la.com

Lanson Place Causeway Bay

Exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Lanson Place)

Fresh from a top-to-toe overhaul by Pierre-Yves Rochon, Lanson Place has re-emerged as one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Located in Causeway Bay, the retail heart of Hong Kong, the hotel is a serene escape from the energy outside, the new interiors blending understated French elegance with delicate craftsmanship. This is revealed through pastel hues, bronze and marble accents, and a collection of standout artwork, such as the bas-relief in the lobby by artist Michele Létaing that depicts a graceful trajectory of storks in flight.

Room (Image credit: Courtesy of Lanson Place)

On the first floor, Salon Lanson is a chic all-day dining spot that serves a crowd-pleasing menu of dishes, like the wagyu beef burger or the spaghetti alla carbonara. This sets the scene for the 188 rooms, suites and penthouses – some with kitchenettes for longer stays – whose floor-to-ceiling windows shed light onto the sumptuous interiors and frame views of either the city, Victoria Park or the lush mountains of Hong Kong. To boot, the hotel has teamed up with a number of partners for exclusive experiences, such as the Rimowa luggage cleaning service and a personal shopping experience at Dior’s concept store in the neighbouring Lee Garden One.

Lanson Place Causeway Bay is located at 133 Leighton Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong; lansonplace.com

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

Exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

Opened in 1963, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong – the group’s flagship – was the city’s first true luxury hotel and is as legendary as the city itself. Sitting in the heart of Central, it has watched Hong Kong evolve from a colonial outpost to a global powerhouse, all while maintaining its own impeccable standards. It’s no surprise then that it continues to attract many return guests alongside a kaleidoscope of dignitaries, royalty and celebrities, thanks to its seamless and intuitive service. This flawlessness permeates throughout the hotel, including the nine drinking and dining establishments.

Mandarin Suite Presidential Living Room (Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

A must is a martini in The Captain’s Bar, followed by a meal either at Man Wah, the Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant and a city institution, or The Mandarin Grill, which delivers European classics with quiet confidence. As for the 500 or so rooms and suites, they channel old-world elegance with warm wood panelling, subtle Asian flecks, and crisp linens. The oldest – and once the tallest – building to make up the city’s iconic skyline, some rooms don’t have epic views, but those that do look out to either the city or the harbour. Of course, don’t miss out on the spa, where treatments are complemented by facilities such as the Chinese herbal steam room and heated tepidariums.

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong is located at 5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong; mandarinoriental.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Few hotels reach the literal and figurative heights of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. Spanning floors 102 to 118 of the International Commerce Centre in West Kowloon, it’s one of the highest hotels in the world, offering panoramic views of the city, Victoria Harbour and beyond. The 312 rooms lean into classic Ritz-Carlton luxury with dark woods, plush fabrics, and marble finishes in warm, muted tones that don't detract from the skyline. After a day on the frenetic streets below, wind down with a treatment at the spa on the 118th floor or a dip in the indoor infinity pool, where wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows and daybeds invite lingering.

The Lounge & Bar (Image credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton)

Food-wise, opt for a room with Club Lounge access, an inviting, high-altitude space with a revolving buffet that keeps things interesting from morning to night. There is also Tin Lung Heen, the two-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, while. Tosca di Angelo serves Southern Italian dishes like red prawn tagliolini in a soaring, light-filled space. End the night at Ozone, where the cocktails match the high-energy theatrical setting.

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong is located at No.1 Austin Road West International Commerce Center, Kowloon, Hong Kong; ritzcarlton.com

Rosewood Hong Kong

Exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Hong Kong)

There’s no better spot to view Hong Kong’s iconic skyline than from Rosewood, thanks to its front-row location on the Kowloon harbourfront. Occupying 43 floors of the Rosewood Tower – which also houses the Rosewood Residences, K11 Musea, and K11 Atelier Art Mall – within the Victoria arts and design district, the hotel dazzles with Michelin-star restaurants and 413 rooms and suites. The interiors, by New York-based designer Tony Chi, are quietly indulgent, a muted colour palette accented with lacquered doors and silver stag’s head handles, plaid fabrics, textured walls, plush carpets, hand-stitched leather details, and curated libraries that give the rooms a residential feel.

Grand Harbour Corner Suite Living Room (Image credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Hong Kong)

With no less than eight restaurants and bars, Rosewood is a dining destination in itself that draws in fans from all over the city. If there’s one spot to head to, make sure it’s CHAAT. One of the hardest tables to get in town, the Michelin-starred restaurant focuses on elevated Indian favourites such as Old Delhi Butter Chicken. For those looking to indulge, the sprawling 174 square-metre Manor Suite, with its kitchenette and dining room, includes a personal butler and access to The Manor Club, a discreet and personal space with a rotating food and beverage service that means you will never go hungry.

Rosewood Hong Kong is located at 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong; rosewoodhotels.com

The St. Regis Hong Kong

Exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott)

With interiors by André Fu, The St. Regis Hong Kong brings the designer’s signature serene minimalism to Wan Chai, a neighbourhood alive with nostalgic trams and old-school pawn shops. Inspired by the brand’s original New York property, Fu subtly weaves in childhood memories of his hometown without resorting to obvious east-meets-west tropes. Public spaces feature soaring brushed bronze screens modelled on traditional Hong Kong windows and vintage-style gas lamps like those on Duddell Street, while the 129 rooms are layered with plush purple veined marble, lacquered surfaces and soft leather accents.

Verandah Pool & Bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott)

Dining is led by the two Michelin-starred L’Envol, where chef Olivier Elzer turns out elegant French plates such as the onion tart with black truffle, Rùn’s refined Cantonese menu is served in a dining room inspired by traditional teahouses, and The St. Regis Bar puts a local spin on the Bloody Mary with dried tangerine peel. Service is seamless, thanks to the brand’s signature butlers, who handle everything from morning coffee to unpacking. Facilities include a spa, a heated outdoor pool, and a fitness centre at The Athletics Club, while its location – just minutes from the Convention Centre with easy access to Central – makes it as slick for business as it is for leisure.

The St. Regis Hong Kong is located at 1 Harbour Dr, Wan Chai, Hong Kong; marriott.com

The Upper House

The Lawn stairs (Image credit: Courtesy of The Upper House)

Hong Kong isn’t exactly short on luxury hotels, but The Upper House isn’t just another five-star high-rise – it’s a true home. Perched above Pacific Place in Admiralty, it offers front-row seats to Victoria Harbour and the city’s lush greenery. The interiors, by André Fu, strip away the bustle outside, replacing it with oak, limestone and an almost monastic sense of calm. There are no unnecessary frills here, just impeccable details from the seamless, light-filled spaces, and warm neutral tones to large picture windows that frame sweeping views without distraction.

André Fu Suite Living Room (Image credit: Courtesy of The Upper House)

The House might not have a spa, but its innovative approach to wellness means guests don’t miss out. Alongside a bijoux gym, the hotel’s Wellness Residency teams up with local partners like chiropractic sessions with UP!Health, and 10x Longevity, which offers treatments like hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Most take place in the neighbouring residences, while in-room treatments transform your space into a private retreat. All 117 rooms include a generous Maxi Bar stocked with organic treats, while the design stays understated, with clean lines and warm bespoke furnishings. Meanwhile, Salisterra on the 49th floor delivers bold Mediterranean flavours like smoked sardines, or meloso rice with roasted veal sweetbread, served with a side of Hong Kong skyline.

The Upper House is located at 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong; thehousecollective.com