This Irish hotel’s cabins in the woods are straight out of a luxurious fairy tale

From its perch, above the banks of the River Lee, The Montenotte has long been a local favourite, thanks to its proximity to Cork’s city centre, as well as its views across the harbour. Originally built as a residence called Lee View House in the 1820s, the property has, over the years, been extended and transformed into a luxury urban resort that unfolds over 107 rooms, a wellness centre, a cinema, and a buzzing restaurant and bar – also the best spots to watch the sun go down with a cocktail before sampling dishes like the crab and prawn gratin or the delicious puff pastry beef wellington.

Introducing The Montenotte’s cosy new cabins in the woods

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

Now, for its next phase in life, The Montenotte’s owners, Jo and Frankie Whelehan have expanded further to reveal a series of new outdoor suites. Boosting Ireland’s luxury hotel scene and elevating the resort to a new level, the nine additions can be found set on a hill below the main hotel, the octagonal Woodland Suites cantilevering above a forest of trees and the linear, clean-lined River suites ensconced amid Irish wildflowers.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

The structures themselves – the work of local architectural firm, Henry J Lyons – slot seamlessly into its surroundings with a low-impact minimal design made from charred larch wood, while inside, floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of either the river or the dense forest canopy, shedding natural light onto quiet interiors.

Dressed by Dublin-based designer Rósín Lafferty, who took her cues from traditional Japanese design principles, as well as Ireland’s lush landscape, the result is decidedly tranquil, a base of light American oak and travertine flooring setting an earthy, pared-back tone for details like bronze mirrored wall finishes and custom rice paper screens that separate the bedroom for the kitchen area, while creating a soft glow and sense of warmth. This is all enhanced further by standout details from floating stone bathroom vanities to two-metre Red Japanese Maple trees, made from recycled natural wood trunks and silk.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

Exclusive to guests who book the suites, the Woodland Suite Experience is completed with the Club House, a tranquil, private space overlooking the harbour, where red travertine, smoked oak and polished plaster, alongside indoor and outdoor seating, make it the perfect spot for long leisurely breakfasts or afternoon cocktails with a book.

If you can tear yourself away from the standalone bathtub in your suite, the rest of The Montenotte’s facilities await – most notably the dreamy spa with the Himalayan salt room, or for a bit of fun, the Glasshouse, a colourful fusion of Cuban and Caribbean vibes, where live entertainment is complemented by drinks such as The Merchant Prince, made with the hotel’s own gin. To boot, for every stay in the Woodland Suites, the hotel plants a tree with its Night-for-Nature initiative in partnership with Hometree, a charity that works to conserve permanent native woodlands in Ireland.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

The Woodland Suites at The Montenotte are located at Middle Glanmire Rd, Montenotte, Cork, T23 E9DX, Ireland, themontenottehotel.com

