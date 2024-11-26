Step inside Tanzania’s new luxurious safari retreat

Singita Milele, set within the 350,000 acres that make up Tanzania’s Grumeti Reserve, redefines the safari bush aesthetic and sets a new precedent for modern African bush design. Two years in the making, the 1200 square foot buyout sanctuary sleeps ten and comes complete with five totally distinct suites and spaces inspired by the panoramas, shades and tones of the Singita Serengeti reserve and the iconic game – giraffe, lion, cheetah, zebra, and rhino – that call it home. The pinnacle of luxury safari, the South African-born brand has, thanks to its founder Luke Bailes, amassed a loyal swathe of eco-minded devotees hooked on its commitment to conservation and the 100-year purpose manifesto that guides the brand.

Tour Singita Milele

Main pool at Singita Milele (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita)

Closely neighboured by sister properties Singita Sabora and Singita Explore, the lodge, perched on a secluded spot of Sasakwa Hill, was specifically crafted to give guests the most unique, personal and private conservation-first experience on the Grumeti Reserve imaginable. Much of its success is thanks to its design: a slick, contemporary mega safari retreat with an unbeatable view of Africa’s Great Migration. South African-based HK Studio was tasked with the project and intentionally designed the entire villa in such a way as to minimise the barriers between guests and the bush, visually, acoustically, and physically.

The art passage at Singita Milele (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita)

‘The pillars of the design of Milele are integral to the architectural structure,’ says Megan Hesse, co-owner of HK Studio. ‘Minimising the barriers between the guest and the safari experience was always integral to the design of Milele. Every aspect, from the rooms to the outdoor spaces was carefully curated to give a feeling of ultra exclusivity and to give a sense of being as close to nature as possible.’ A clever use of geometric patterns, stone grooved from the hill and abstruse shapes also further heightens the osmotic relationship between modern contemporary luxe and high Africana inspired by the locale.

The main lounge at Singita Milele (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita)

The bar at Singita Milele (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita)

Much of the design cues are borrowed from the lodge’s neighbouring landscape which helps to infuse its spaces with a homely, yet infinitely expansive ambience. Textures of nature reign supreme as earthy tones are paired with gentle grassy colours – yellows, prints, greens and greys – designed not to fight or retract from the view. Woven grass wallpapers in all the main rooms give the impression of being immersed within the grasslands of the savannah, especially come sunrise and sunset when light refracts and bounces off the walls in a soiree of perfectly geometric shadow play. The effect is a symbiotic relationship between mother nature and design to give a 360 and immersive feel to each of the villa’s carefully curated rooms.

The main suite bedroom at Singita Milele (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita)

Furniture pieces are Anatomy designed and sourced from all over Africa: Laurie Wiid designed the speakeasy American-style cork-topped chairs – two were also specifically commissioned for Milele – swivel tops and lampshades; textured woollen rugs are the work of Hoffman Rugs and Margurite Roux curated the villa’s art pieces sourced from across the continent, including a specially commissioned, and rare colour portrait by artist Trevor Stuurman. The effect, inside and out, extends the traditional game drive experience through the power of vicinity and aesthetic, says Donna Louw, villa manager: ‘Everything has been designed to be touched and sensed, from the napkins to the chairs and tableware to always give guests a sense of being part of the savanna in every space.’

The suite views at Singita Milele (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita)

The main suite bathroom at Singita Milele (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita)

In all the rooms, Africa’s creative energy and excellence are showcased through all sorts of locally sourced style elements crafted to celebrate the entire breathing and living spirit of the continent: recycled jars made by artisans in Malawi; woven fabrics, linens, towels and throws from Plettenberg Bay in South Africa; ceramics from Cape-Town based Mervyn Gers; spun art pieces from fair-trade certified social enterprise Womancraft in Tanzania and Ngwenya glass sourced from all over Swaziland. Other totems are the work of Shanga, a nearby collective from Arusha that shines a light on artists with disabilities, who have incorporated the use of recycled materials to make many of the villa’s vases and glassware. Biomimicry is at the heart of the ethos, with textures grooved and carved to evoke a sense of feeling and place in the bush.

The main pool at Singita Milele (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita)

The rest of the retreat is very much open-to-the-elements and framed by canvas windows fashioned to give an eagle-eyed perspective of the Grumeti. Vast indoor and outdoor lounges are set with log festooned fireplaces, tables topped by books, floor-to-ceiling windows and endless decks (kitted out with telescope, hot tubs and a pool table) look out onto all those marvellous views, alongside traditional bomas, waterfall-style fountains and fire pits, a snug movie room, outdoor sala and the star of the show, a mammoth infinity swimming pool that looks out onto the savannah plains.

