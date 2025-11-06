Unlike the flashiness of yachts or the heftiness of passenger ships, luxury riverboats have a long-held romanticism associated with a charmingly unhurried and leisurely pace. ‘There’s a unique rhythm and intimacy that’s quite distinct from other cruising experiences,’ says Stacey Van Hearn, director of Hecker Guthrie, the Australian firm responsible for the design of APT Solara, a new 150m vessel that sails through the Rhine, Main, and Danube Rivers. ‘You’re always close to the land, moving through layered, historic landscapes and story-rich towns. That constant connection to place deeply informed our design thinking.’

APT Solara

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

Decks, windows and balconies offer almost-within-reach views of the picturesque mountains, castles and forests. The outside is brought indoors, too, by works by Australian photographer Nicholas Wilkins that capture the European locations of the boat’s passage. In addition, there are also landscapes by painter Greg Wood, inspired by his time in Germany, and scenic wallpaper depicting a forest inhabited by birds.

While the boat’s exterior is sleek, with glazing and chrome handrails, the interiors adopt a more relaxed sensibility. There is a focus on built-in furniture – to minimise movement, breakage and vibrations as the boat steers through the river locks. It was also important that the weight of the fitout be minimised to ensure that it wouldn’t impact the draft of the boat. The calming, neutral material palette of creamy stone and blonde timber is layered with upholstered banquettes and rattan armchairs. Pieces from Gubi, Expormim, Cassina, Gebruder Thonet, Sika, Fritz Hansen and Gervasoni pepper the interiors.

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

Conceived as a ‘floating hotel’, Solara accommodates 154 people across 77 cabins. There are three room types: Owner’s Suite, the largest, with a balcony and sitting room; The French Balcony Suite, with electric floor-to-ceiling slide-down windows; and Twin Window Seat, a smaller yet cosy timber-panelled space. Structurally, contemporary curved corners on the walls are juxtaposed with traditional wainscoting elements.

There are subtle maritime references throughout: cast aluminium hooks by Australian designer Henry Wilson nod to nautical anchors, cabin lighting is inspired by a ship’s lantern, woven artworks by Jo Elbourne hint at naval flags, and circular design details allude to portholes. There’s also an impressive pendant by Sarah Parkes, whose knotted light is draped from the lobby skylight, calling to mind a chunky rope used for rigging or mooring.

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

With trips spanning 14 days, culinary options are important, and there are five to choose from. ‘Guests spend two weeks aboard the ship, eating all meals there, so we wanted to create variety within the hospitality offerings in addition to other calmer and more intimate spaces they could retreat to. This new but tangential design language allows for subtle shifts in mood and ambience, all underpinned by elegance,’ says Van Hearn. The main restaurant, Bistro Saison, is fitted out with slipcovered chairs and decorative tablecloths by Lewis and Wood.

The multifunctional sun deck has space for dining and a sunken lounge at which to hang out. ‘It’s a place for both quiet reflection and social connection,’ says Van Hearn. ‘It’s a convivial, communal space to pause, meet and talk while taking in the views. It’s where people naturally gather to watch the landscape unfold.’ At the rear, the bar hydraulically lifts up to deck level when the boat is moored, transforming into an open-air rooftop where guests can relax and drink in the stillness of the surrounding natural environment, from powder-coated outdoor furniture.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicholas Wilkins)

aptouring.com