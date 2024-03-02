Explora Journeys aims to redefine ocean voyaging

Discover the blue planet through the epic splendour of an ocean voyage – luxury lifestyle brand Explora Journeys has redefined the ocean-going experience and created an exciting new category of travel and adventure. Its vision is for voyagers to enjoy what it calls ‘An Ocean State of Mind’ – the unique mindset and sense of deep relaxation that can be achieved when we connect with the sea amidst luxurious surroundings.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Explora Journeys)

All aboard Explora Journeys’ ocean ventures

Forget any prejudices you may hold against traditional cruise holidays; Explora Journeys presents an entirely different experience. Its ships (built by Fincantieri in Italy) have been designed along the sleek lines of a superyacht. Acclaimed British designer and architect Martin Francis was engaged as part of the design team – with his decades of experience working on some of the world’s most iconic yachts, Francis ensured that the exterior profile of the Explora Journeys’ ships is more akin to a super yacht than a bulky cruise liner, and the glamorous styling continues inside the ship.

The design of the vessels offers the best of both worlds: Their interior spaces are elegant and intimate, with the ambiance of a boutique hotel, so it comes as some surprise that the ship may accommodate more than 900 guests, as there is never a feeling of being crowded. The layout encompasses a diverse range of bars and restaurants, three outdoor pools and a stunning indoor pool complete with a retractable glass roof, as well as extensive wellness, spa and fitness facilities.

Retail therapy has not been overlooked: a selection of handcrafted items, not least watches and jewellery, is presented by a range of boutiques, including dedicated spaces for Cartier, Panerai and Piaget, and the first ever Rolex boutique on board a ship (where, incidentally, you may buy a watch to take home with you there and then).

Spacious suites, residences and penthouses all feature large, ocean-facing, private terraces, where you can take in the ever-changing views over an al fresco breakfast or evening drinks. The mood on board is one of contemporary chic, from a brand that understands luxury and the importance of detail – from sumptuous beds clothed in Frette to bathrooms equipped with state-of-the-art Dyson hairdryers.

Eating and drinking opportunities include ‘Sakura’, which serves exquisite Pan-Asian cuisine. ‘Marble & Co Grill’, is Explora’s steakhouse experience, offering the finest, aged, marbled beef, while ‘Anthology’ showcases the talents and masterpiece dishes of globally acclaimed guest chefs.

Explora Journeys is privately owned by the MSC Group, which was founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte, who started his career as a captain operating passenger ferries in the Mediterranean. The Aponte family established the private, non-profit MSC Foundation, intending to restore the critical balance between people and the environment. Respect for the planet and its oceans is central to every Explora journey and the destination experiences are designed to leave a positive impression on the people and places visited.

The brand has taken a considered and refined approach to ocean travel. Explora Journeys is, if you like, the haute couture of cruising rather than fast fashion. The journeys take a slower, more relaxing pace, allowing time to appreciate each place and understand the local culture. The carefully curated journeys take in well-known as well as off-the-beaten-track locations, and offer opportunities to venture forth in small groups to create rare and memorable experiences.

The Explora project will see up to six luxury cruise ships grace our oceans, with Explora I having made its inaugural journey in 2023, Explora II set to be launched in 2024, and four further ships planned by 2028.

