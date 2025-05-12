At Davines HQ, a beauty revolution is taking root

Haircare brand Davines, whose sleek, design-forward headquarters lie just outside Parma in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, has been advocating for regenerative farming since 2021. In fact, since its founding in 1983, the salon-first brand has been at the forefront of authentic, sustainable beauty, often outpacing its rivals. (Zero-waste plastics? Yesterday’s news. The cladding on Davines Village buildings actively absorbs emissions from the nearby road.)

‘For us, science and tradition aren’t in conflict – they inform and strengthen each other,’ Dr Simon Jackson, Davines’ global head of botanical research, says. ‘We respect the centuries of knowledge held in traditional systems and use modern science to measure, refine and scale those practices in meaningful, data-driven ways.’

Davines

Davines HQ (Image credit: Davines)

Davines Momo haircare range (Image credit: Davines)

Wallpaper* was among the first to visit the ‘Davines Village’, the nickname of Davines HQ, shortly after it opened. And on returning four years later, its standout architecture by Matteo Thun & Partners and Molteni&C|Dada, its carbon-neutral manufacturing processes, and its botanical gardens housing more than 4,500 plant species remain standouts. But in 2025, attention has turned to its European Regenerative Organic Centre (EROC), a 17-hectare hub of agricultural research poised to influence sectors far beyond beauty.

This push forms part of a broader agricultural shift underway in northern Italy, where increasing areas of arable land are being turned over to regenerative methods – a contemporary term for what is, at its core, an age-old practice. Rooted in principles drawn from centuries of agricultural wisdom, regenerative farming has long been overlooked in favour of industrial systems that prioritise profit and scale over environmental health.

Davines HQ (Image credit: Davines)

The approach isn’t without its challenges. Yields can be inconsistent, the process is more labour-intensive, and widespread consumer education is needed before its full value is recognised. Yet the benefits are clear. Crops grown regeneratively can be sold across a wider range of industries, and over time, with reduced reliance on fertilisers and seeds, the method proves cost-effective, not to mention its environmental value, which is harder to quantify, but increasingly vital.

In partnership with the Rodale Institute, a non-profit US-based organisation that supports research into organic farming, Davines has been working to bring local farmers on board, offering training and award programmes. ‘The response has been overwhelmingly positive – and, in many cases, transformational,’ says Jackson. ‘Farmers often begin with cautious curiosity, but once they witness the tangible benefits to soil health, biodiversity and crop resilience, there’s a real sense of renewal. Many speak of reconnecting with the land – farming not just for yield, but with care and long-term stewardship.’

Davines HQ (Image credit: Davines)

None of this, of course, would count for much if the products didn’t deliver. But with access to top-tier ingredients, it’s little wonder Davines – whose lines include the blonde-focused Heart of Glass, sun-protective SU, and cult favourite OI range – is beloved by professionals and consumers alike.

Regenerative farming promotes biodiversity through the introduction of pollinators and hedgerows, employs cover crops and rotation, and minimises soil disturbance. Natural fertilisers, such as clover, increase nitrogen levels in the soil, leading to healthier, more productive crops. At Davines – a certified B Corp since 2016 – these harvests now also feed into products such as WE STAND/for regeneration, a multi-use butter for hair, body and face, formulated with regenerative organic calendula.

Davines OI haircare range (Image credit: Davines)

At Davines HQ, in true Italian style, food is never far from mind. The staff ‘canteen’ – though the term hardly does it justice – features a standing-only espresso bar and indulgent multi-course lunches. It’s no accident that EROC’s mission includes strengthening national food supply chains, further enhancing Italy’s already stellar produce.

Wander the village grounds and the connection to food resurfaces time and again: rosemary, caper berry, bergamot, ginger leaf and liquorice flourish in the gardens; Parma violet drifts on the breeze; alfalfa and wheat grow in fields destined for Parmesan and pasta. In its mission and execution, Davines Village feels like the Noma of haircare.

Davines HQ (Image credit: Davines)

Davines visionary approach to producing haircare products stands out in the beauty sphere, where ‘sustainability’ is so often reduced to a mere buzzword. ‘For consumers, choosing products made with regenerative ingredients means supporting soil health, climate resilience and farming communities,’ says Jackson. ‘It’s a simple but powerful act – one that connects beauty to a much deeper global impact.’

davines.com