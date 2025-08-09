Azimut’s newest superyacht features a refined and light-filled interior by m2atelier
Minimalism is a rare commodity in the superyacht world. Milan-based designers m2atelier have created a pared back superyacht that epitomises their barefoot luxury approach
If most superyacht interiors are anything to go by, it takes a truly strong constitution to steer away from the gilded clichés, overstuffed sofas and awful objets d’art that constitutes the majority of high-end nautical design. Which is why this freshly completed Azimut Grande Trideck yacht is such a breath of fresh air.
With an interior designed by Milanese studio m2atelier, the Grande Trideck resembles a chicly appointed townhouse, or a contemporary Cotswolds retreat, complete with impressively executed joinery and a colour scheme falls just the right side of beige. At 38m, it’s well within the superyacht classification with accommodation and accoutrements to match. That means dinner seating for 12 persons, in addition to a pool and expansive owner’s accommodation.
Clever touches abound, many of which use the intersection of the ceiling and walls to extend the sense of space through multiple layers of materials, hidden lighting and different materials. At one end of the Main Salon is the Unveiling Wall, a system of vertical slats that conceals the audio-visual system. The wall glides open with a cinematic flourish when the screen is required, keeping the focus on the seascape outside the windows at all other times.
A superyacht is a good venue for transformation, combining as it does a necessarily meticulously crafted approach and high standards of material with the equivalent budgets. Throughout the accommodation, m2aterlier has made use of invisible doors that open up the various compartments when privacy isn’t required. Every bespoke element is finely considered, such as the window-side chaise in the owner’s suite.
It’s an approach that extends to the outdoor spaces, with an upper-level Sky Lounge that converts from a shaded space into an indoor dining area, as well as a private patio, upper deck terrace and beach club. On the foredeck there’s also a recessed pool.
The whole vessel is imbued with m2atelier’s emphasis on ‘barefoot luxury’. Light plays a key role, brought into the main living areas via the large windows on the upper decks. ‘For us, light is not an accessory,’ says m2atelier’s co-founder Marco Bonelli, ‘It’s the silent force that gives form to space, reveals the textures of materials, and brings emotional depth to the onboard experience. On the Grande Trideck, light becomes architecture.’
This is the first of three new yachts that m2atelier will fit-out for the shipbuilder, now part of the mighty Azimut/Benetti Group. The Milan-based studio was established by Bonelli with Marijana Radovic, with experience in residential interiors as well as nautical and aviation design.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
