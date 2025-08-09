Azimut’s newest superyacht features a refined and light-filled interior by m2atelier

If most superyacht interiors are anything to go by, it takes a truly strong constitution to steer away from the gilded clichés, overstuffed sofas and awful objets d’art that constitutes the majority of high-end nautical design. Which is why this freshly completed Azimut Grande Trideck yacht is such a breath of fresh air.

The main salon on Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

With an interior designed by Milanese studio m2atelier, the Grande Trideck resembles a chicly appointed townhouse, or a contemporary Cotswolds retreat, complete with impressively executed joinery and a colour scheme falls just the right side of beige. At 38m, it’s well within the superyacht classification with accommodation and accoutrements to match. That means dinner seating for 12 persons, in addition to a pool and expansive owner’s accommodation.

The owner's suite aboard Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

Clever touches abound, many of which use the intersection of the ceiling and walls to extend the sense of space through multiple layers of materials, hidden lighting and different materials. At one end of the Main Salon is the Unveiling Wall, a system of vertical slats that conceals the audio-visual system. The wall glides open with a cinematic flourish when the screen is required, keeping the focus on the seascape outside the windows at all other times.

Another view of the main salon on Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

A superyacht is a good venue for transformation, combining as it does a necessarily meticulously crafted approach and high standards of material with the equivalent budgets. Throughout the accommodation, m2aterlier has made use of invisible doors that open up the various compartments when privacy isn’t required. Every bespoke element is finely considered, such as the window-side chaise in the owner’s suite.

Another view of the owner's suite on Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

It’s an approach that extends to the outdoor spaces, with an upper-level Sky Lounge that converts from a shaded space into an indoor dining area, as well as a private patio, upper deck terrace and beach club. On the foredeck there’s also a recessed pool.

The foredeck pool on Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

The whole vessel is imbued with m2atelier’s emphasis on ‘barefoot luxury’. Light plays a key role, brought into the main living areas via the large windows on the upper decks. ‘For us, light is not an accessory,’ says m2atelier’s co-founder Marco Bonelli, ‘It’s the silent force that gives form to space, reveals the textures of materials, and brings emotional depth to the onboard experience. On the Grande Trideck, light becomes architecture.’

The private patio aboard Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

The upperdeck lounge aboard Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

This is the first of three new yachts that m2atelier will fit-out for the shipbuilder, now part of the mighty Azimut/Benetti Group. The Milan-based studio was established by Bonelli with Marijana Radovic, with experience in residential interiors as well as nautical and aviation design.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A view of the Grande Trideck by Azimut Yachts (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

The wheelhouse on the Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

Owner's suite, Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

Staircase detail, Grande Trideck (Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

m2atelier.com, @m2atelier

AzimutYachts.com, @Azimut_Yachts, AzimutBenetti.com