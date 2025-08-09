Azimut’s newest superyacht features a refined and light-filled interior by m2atelier

Minimalism is a rare commodity in the superyacht world. Milan-based designers m2atelier have created a pared back superyacht that epitomises their barefoot luxury approach

Azimut&#039;s 38m Grande Trideck with interiors by m2atelier
Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck with interiors by m2atelier
(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)
By
published
in News

If most superyacht interiors are anything to go by, it takes a truly strong constitution to steer away from the gilded clichés, overstuffed sofas and awful objets d’art that constitutes the majority of high-end nautical design. Which is why this freshly completed Azimut Grande Trideck yacht is such a breath of fresh air.

The main salon on Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck

The main salon on Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

With an interior designed by Milanese studio m2atelier, the Grande Trideck resembles a chicly appointed townhouse, or a contemporary Cotswolds retreat, complete with impressively executed joinery and a colour scheme falls just the right side of beige. At 38m, it’s well within the superyacht classification with accommodation and accoutrements to match. That means dinner seating for 12 persons, in addition to a pool and expansive owner’s accommodation.

The owner's suite aboard Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck

The owner's suite aboard Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

Clever touches abound, many of which use the intersection of the ceiling and walls to extend the sense of space through multiple layers of materials, hidden lighting and different materials. At one end of the Main Salon is the Unveiling Wall, a system of vertical slats that conceals the audio-visual system. The wall glides open with a cinematic flourish when the screen is required, keeping the focus on the seascape outside the windows at all other times.

Another view of the main salon on Grande Trideck

Another view of the main salon on Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

A superyacht is a good venue for transformation, combining as it does a necessarily meticulously crafted approach and high standards of material with the equivalent budgets. Throughout the accommodation, m2aterlier has made use of invisible doors that open up the various compartments when privacy isn’t required. Every bespoke element is finely considered, such as the window-side chaise in the owner’s suite.

Another view of the owner's suite on Grande Trideck

Another view of the owner's suite on Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

It’s an approach that extends to the outdoor spaces, with an upper-level Sky Lounge that converts from a shaded space into an indoor dining area, as well as a private patio, upper deck terrace and beach club. On the foredeck there’s also a recessed pool.

The foredeck pool on Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck

The foredeck pool on Azimut's 38m Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

The whole vessel is imbued with m2atelier’s emphasis on ‘barefoot luxury’. Light plays a key role, brought into the main living areas via the large windows on the upper decks. ‘For us, light is not an accessory,’ says m2atelier’s co-founder Marco Bonelli, ‘It’s the silent force that gives form to space, reveals the textures of materials, and brings emotional depth to the onboard experience. On the Grande Trideck, light becomes architecture.’

The private patio aboard Grande Trideck

The private patio aboard Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

The upperdeck lounge aboard Grande Trideck

The upperdeck lounge aboard Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

This is the first of three new yachts that m2atelier will fit-out for the shipbuilder, now part of the mighty Azimut/Benetti Group. The Milan-based studio was established by Bonelli with Marijana Radovic, with experience in residential interiors as well as nautical and aviation design.

A view of the Grande Trideck by Azimut Yachts

A view of the Grande Trideck by Azimut Yachts

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

The wheelhouse on the Grande Trideck

The wheelhouse on the Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

Owner's suite, Grande Trideck

Owner's suite, Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

Staircase detail, Grande Trideck

Staircase detail, Grande Trideck

(Image credit: Lorenzo Pennati)

m2atelier.com, @m2atelier

AzimutYachts.com, @Azimut_Yachts, AzimutBenetti.com

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

Latest