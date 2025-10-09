Discover a new cultural landscape – get the Wallpaper* Art Issue, on sale now
From Fondation Cartier to Radiohead, Studio Job, and creatives in their studios – find the art world reframed in Wallpaper’s November 2025 Art Issue, on newsstands
For the newsstand cover of Wallpaper’s November 2025 Art Issue, we picked an artwork from the collection of the Fondation Cartier, which, as Amy Serafin reports, recently opened on a new site next to the Musée du Louvre in Paris. The large-scale model, by the Congolese artist Bodys Isek Kingelez, reimagines Kinshasa as an urban utopia, a spectacular diorama that reminds us that the city is a space for fantasy and invention. On our limited-edition subscriber cover, we offer a glimpse of Studio Job’s monumental House of Delft. At 2,000 sq m, this is not only the Netherlands’ largest artwork, but also the largest commission of studio founder Job Smeets’ career, and it will soon occupy no fewer than three galleries in a Frits van Dongen-designed building in the Dutch city.
Besides representing metropolises in microcosm, both artworks offer up alternative visions of the world that our arts & culture editor Hannah Silver was keen to explore in other contexts, engaging in a series of in-studio sessions with artists with upcoming shows. These range from the family dynamics captured in the figurative works of Chantal Joffe and the uncompromising immersive video art of Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley to the otherworldly tales of Brooklyn-based Colombian artist María Berrío – part myth, part memory – that are delicately rendered in watercolour on Japanese paper.
Elsewhere, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and visual artist Stanley Donwood discuss the archive of their 30-year creative partnership, some of which is now on view at Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum. We meet Bengi Ünsal, the new director of London’s ICA, who is returning the space to its multidisciplinary roots, and pay tribute to Madrid’s burgeoning contemporary art scene, exploring the launch of the city’s Solo CSV gallery.
Finally, we turn the gaze on ourselves as Hugo Macdonald unravels the mysterious power of mirrors to absorb and empower our thirst for self-reflection; a chance to disappear into a world of our own – one glance at a time.
Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief
The November 2025 Art Issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands from, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 9 October.
Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.
