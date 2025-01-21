Tag Heuer unveils sporty new collections at LVMH Watch Week 2025

Tag Heuer’s year began at full throttle, with the long-awaited and much-discussed news that it will be taking over from Rolex as the official timekeeping partner of Formula 1. The deal, which could not be officially discussed until the start of 2025, comes as part of a rumoured nine-figure sponsorship package between parent company LVMH and F1, which will see numerous brands from the Arnault family conglomerate take up prestigious positions in the sport.

None, arguably, is more prestigious than that of timing partner, and in stepping into the role, Tag Heuer is reprising a relationship that it held from 1992 to 2003, as well as capitalising on a much longer history in the sport. Former CEO Jack Heuer was instrumental in cementing links between Heuer, as it was then, and the world of Formula One in the 1960s, forging relationships with drivers such as Jo Siffert before going on to provide timing equipment in the 1970s.

New Tag Heuer Formula 1 and Carrera watches revealed

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph (Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Such was Tag Heuer’s closeness to Formula 1 that in 1986 it secured the right to use the name on its watch designs; the original TAG Heuer Formula 1 has enjoyed a phenomenal burst of popularity among collectors over the last two years, culminating in the unexpected launch of a collaborative limited edition with streetwear brand Kith in 2024.

Now, as part of LVMH Watch Week 2025 – taking place in New York and Paris from 21 January – the brand has released an all-new Formula 1 collection. The initial range comprises five chronograph models, all cased in 44mm of grade-2 titanium and embellished with racy details wherever you look.

Four of the launch models are core collection pieces, with the fifth a special edition for Oracle Red Bull Racing, the team with which Tag Heuer has had a partnership since 2016. This arrangement is set to continue alongside the brand’s wider presence in the sport. All five watches use Tag Heuer’s Calibre 16 chronograph movement, recognisable for its 6-9-12 arrangement of subdials, with a date window at 3 o’clock.

Tag Heuer Carrera Date (Image credit: Tag Heuer)

The four regular models establish the new aesthetic for the Formula 1 collection: a case that’s neither round nor square, with thick tapered shoulders that lead into a rubber strap and elongated chronograph pushers that (particularly in the black-coated models) blend into the main case shape. Each watch is notable for a single colour highlight, which is picked out on the dial but also visible via a thin strip that runs the full circumference of the case. Racing motifs abound, such as a chequered flag print on the caseback, and lest you were in any doubt as to the intentions of the watch, the word ‘SPEED’ printed on the tachymeter bezel.

The Red Bull edition stands out for a colour scheme that matches the team’s livery, a cross-hatched chequerboard design on the dial and a co-branded caseback engraving. Like the main collection, it is cased in grade-2 titanium – sandblasted rather than DLC-coated – and is water-resistant to 200m.

Prices for the Formula 1 collection start at £4,100 for the standard sandblasted model, rise to £4,300 for the DLC-coated models, and top out at £4,750 for the Red Bull edition.

But Tag Heuer’s launches at LVMH Watch Week go beyond the Formula 1. There are several notable additions to the Carrera collection also making their debuts. Having redesigned the overall Carrera model with a ‘glassbox’ construction in 2023 for the watch’s 60th anniversary, Tag Heuer now adds two references with deep purple dials: one a three-register automatic chronograph and one a chronograph tourbillon. Both make the most of the domed sapphire construction and concave dial design with a gradient finish, fading from a rich purple to black. Running on the TH-20 movement family, the chronograph boasts an 80-hour power reserve, with 65 hours for the chronograph tourbillon.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph (Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Alongside these models, we also have a pair of gem-set Carrera references, also in the 39mm ‘glassbox’ case. One comes with a powder-pink dial and matching pearlescent calfskin strap, the other a mid-blue with darker alligator leather; both feature brilliant-cut diamond hour markers and a diamond-set ring along the inner edge of the dial. This latter feature accentuates the dial’s unique concave construction, with a distinctly curved profile that follows the lines of the sapphire above it. The watches are mechanically identical to the other 39mm references, with the automatic calibre TH20-00 inside.

They are accompanied by two time-and-date Carrera models, in powder pink and lilac respectively. These both use Tag Heuer’s automatic Calibre 7 movement, have diamond hour markers and a sunray brushed dial that accentuates the pastel dial colour. Each measures 36mm and comes on a stainless steel bracelet.

Finally, Tag Heuer reminds us that Formula 1 isn’t its only link to the world of motoring with a pair of new Carrera Chronosprint watches. These mark the brand’s partnership with Porsche, and take inspiration from the carmaker’s competitive debut in the Monte Carlo Rally in 1965. At the time, Porsche’s drivers used Heuer dashboard timers, which also serve as inspiration for the two new designs.

Cased in stainless steel or 18ct yellow gold, the watches employ a red, black and gold colour scheme reminiscent of the era’s dash timers, and feature a ‘redline’ motif on the 6 o’clock chronograph subdial. Like previous Chronosprint models, these Carreras both use the TH20-08 movement, which has a mechanical party piece not found on any other chronograph. In homage to the Porsche 911’s 0-60 acceleration, the chronograph seconds hand runs faster for the first 15 seconds (with the actual 0-60 time of 8.4 seconds marked out on the outer scale) before slowing to complete a full minute’s rotation as expected.

Tag Heuer Carrera Chronosprint X Porsche Rally (Image credit: Tag Heuer)