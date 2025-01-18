LVMH watch week 2025: everything we know so far
Our guide to LVMH Watch Week 2025, taking place in New York and Paris, starting 21 January; keep an eye out for our updates
LVMH's Watch Week has become something of an institution, with the group’s stable of brands combining to own the airwaves, ahead of shows such as Geneva’s Watches and Wonders (where most of the brands still take part). It’s also an opportunity to get a first sight of the watch trends that will dominate the year ahead (check back to LVMH Watch Week 2024).
Last year was a tough year for the industry as a whole, thanks to the usual array of geo-economic headwinds not to mention the tail end of the Covid hangover. That said, LVMH has reasons to be cheerful as brands all had positive developments to report. Keep an eye on this frequently updated guide for all the news from LVMH Watch Week 2025, kicking off 21 January in New York (moved from Los Angeles due to the LA fires) and with a European leg in Paris.
LVMH Watch Week 2025
Tag Heuer
This year, the biggest news from motorsport brand Tag Heuer is the brand’s new status as Official Timekeeper for Formula One. F1 comes with a younger, more diverse audience than of old, so expect more of the hot pink Monaco Chronograph launched at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and brighter iterations of premium designs such as the box glass Carrera.
Zenith
Too often the proving ground for rising execs within LVMH, Zenith looks to be coalescing around a mix of designs that are either firmly retro or firmly avant-garde. Expect more of the same for 2025, with a little stability for Zenith.
Bulgari
Bulgari’s Le Sentier base in the Vallée de Joux where the Octo Finissimo watches are made has become one of the industry’s standard-setters in terms of technical innovation. Creative director Fabrizio Bounamassa’s role in melding that expertise with the brand’s jewellery sensibility and craft heritage is rightly lauded.
Louis Vuitton
Having redefined the Tambour case as one of the more sophisticated three-hand watches, and produced pitch-perfect returns for Gerald Genta and Daniel Roth, Louis Vuitton’s status as the single most creative watch brand in the industry is assured. That it backs it up with horological inventiveness means making a trend prediction is impossible – but it will definitely be worth seeing.
Hublot
As every year, expect to see bold and unconventional designs, with novel materials and collaborations with a bewildering array of creatives (such as artist Takashi Murakami). Hublot seems to be the brand where permanent revolution is an article of faith. In practice, that means versions of materials such as sapphire that you never knew you wanted, and shades of gold that can withstand the rigours of the mega-yacht lifestyle.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
James Gurney has written on watches for over 25 years, founding QP Magazine in 2003, the UK’s first home-grown watch title. In 2009, he initiated SalonQP, one of the first watch fairs to focus on the end-consumer, and is regarded as a leading horological voice contributing to news and magazine titles across the globe.
-
This elegant infill project slots beautifully into the London streetscape
In this infill project, a row of garages in Blackheath, south-east London, has been replaced by a contemporary family home by local practice Mailen Design
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Loop’s quiet revolution: design-conscious earplugs that really work
The makers of Loop earplugs offer ever-more colourful and functional options to allow anyone to turn life down a little
By Bridget Downing Published
-
Two decades in the making, Satoshi Kuwata holds his first Setchu runway show in Florence
Satoshi Kuwata’s on-the-rise label Setchu, which won the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2023, is the culmination of a career that has seen him work for labels like Givenchy and Gareth Pugh, alongside London’s famed Savile Row
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
Samuel Ross on working with Hublot: ‘A rhythm has been established’
As Samuel Ross and Hublot unveil the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A watch, Ross tells us what inspired the design
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Dyne is a New York jewellery brand fusing fluid forms with futuristic flair
Dyne embraces striking materials and silhouettes for very modern jewellery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Time For Art 2024: ten unique watches to bid for at the charity auction
The Time For Art 2024 auction sees unique watches go under the hammer at Phillips, in association with Bacs & Russo, on 7 and 8 December
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
At Paris Fashion Week, Antwerp jewellery house Wouters & Hendrix celebrates its 40th birthday
The new collection is launched in collaboration with Antwerp's Royal Museum of Fine Arts (KMSKA)
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Inside Bulgari and Fender’s unexpected watch collaboration
The Bulgari Aluminium GMT x Fender Limited Edition watch nods to the designs of the luxury house and the guitar brand, and is accompanied by a Stratocaster
By James Gurney Published
-
Wild beauties: high jewellery dripping with drama
The latest high jewellery collections are fantastic and flamboyant, drawing on a wealth of influences, from a Chopin composition and César Ritz to crocodiles and colour refraction
By Hannah Silver Published
-
What are the must-see watch releases at Geneva Watch Days 2024?
Get up close and personal with Swiss haute horlogerie at Geneva Watch Days 2024, until 2 September 2024
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
‘Given hip-hop’s roots in New York, the chance to tell this story in this city is very special’
The American Museum of Natural History plays a blinder with ‘Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry’, a cultural trip through jewellery design
By Caragh McKay Published