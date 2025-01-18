LVMH watch week 2025: everything we know so far

LVMH's Watch Week has become something of an institution, with the group’s stable of brands combining to own the airwaves, ahead of shows such as Geneva’s Watches and Wonders (where most of the brands still take part). It’s also an opportunity to get a first sight of the watch trends that will dominate the year ahead (check back to LVMH Watch Week 2024).

Last year was a tough year for the industry as a whole, thanks to the usual array of geo-economic headwinds not to mention the tail end of the Covid hangover. That said, LVMH has reasons to be cheerful as brands all had positive developments to report. Keep an eye on this frequently updated guide for all the news from LVMH Watch Week 2025, kicking off 21 January in New York (moved from Los Angeles due to the LA fires) and with a European leg in Paris.

LVMH Watch Week 2025

Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph, £6,150, from tagheuer.com (Image credit: LVMH)

This year, the biggest news from motorsport brand Tag Heuer is the brand’s new status as Official Timekeeper for Formula One. F1 comes with a younger, more diverse audience than of old, so expect more of the hot pink Monaco Chronograph launched at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and brighter iterations of premium designs such as the box glass Carrera.

Zenith

Too often the proving ground for rising execs within LVMH, Zenith looks to be coalescing around a mix of designs that are either firmly retro or firmly avant-garde. Expect more of the same for 2025, with a little stability for Zenith.

Bulgari

Bvlgari Aluminium GMT x Fender Limited Edition, £3,970, from goldsmiths.co.uk (Image credit: LVMH)

Bulgari’s Le Sentier base in the Vallée de Joux where the Octo Finissimo watches are made has become one of the industry’s standard-setters in terms of technical innovation. Creative director Fabrizio Bounamassa’s role in melding that expertise with the brand’s jewellery sensibility and craft heritage is rightly lauded.

Louis Vuitton

Having redefined the Tambour case as one of the more sophisticated three-hand watches, and produced pitch-perfect returns for Gerald Genta and Daniel Roth, Louis Vuitton’s status as the single most creative watch brand in the industry is assured. That it backs it up with horological inventiveness means making a trend prediction is impossible – but it will definitely be worth seeing.

Hublot

Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow, a past collaboration (Image credit: LVMH)

As every year, expect to see bold and unconventional designs, with novel materials and collaborations with a bewildering array of creatives (such as artist Takashi Murakami). Hublot seems to be the brand where permanent revolution is an article of faith. In practice, that means versions of materials such as sapphire that you never knew you wanted, and shades of gold that can withstand the rigours of the mega-yacht lifestyle.