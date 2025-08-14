Campaigners propose reuse to save Kenzo Tange’s modernist ‘Ship Gymnasium’ in Japan
The Pritzker Prize-winning architect’s former Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium is at risk of demolition; we caught up with the campaigners who hope to save it
Kenzo Tange’s modernist gymnasium design, originally a Kagawa Prefecture facility, dubbed the 'Ship Gymnasium' for its curved, vessel-like form, has been under threat since 2023, when the local government decided on its demolition due to its ageing building fabric. The structure, in Takamatsu City, was the prototype for the architect's famous Yoyogi National Stadium – Tange (1913-2005) was one of Japan's preeminent architects, as well as a Pritzker Prize winner. Yet a campaign to save the former Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium has kicked off, and is gathering pace, recently proposing a reuse for the structure.
What is Kenzo Tange’s ship-like, modernist gymnasium in Japan?
Tange's 'Ship Gymnasium' was built for the local authorities in 1964. Poured concrete, pillars and suspension cables hold its distinctive roof, designed with the help of structural engineer Tsuyoshi Okamoto (1915-1994). The complex also features landscaping by Masatoshi Izumi and Tadashi Yamamoto, and furniture by Isamu Kenmochi.
The gymnasium, spanning 1,519 sq m, has sheltered countless athletic events over some 50 years, until, in 2014, it was forced to close down due to the deterioration of its building fabric. After Kagawa Prefecture announced its plans for demolition in 2023, a campaign and petition were launched to save the beloved brutalist architecture icon.
The launch of SANAA's New Kagawa Sports Arena earlier this year further complicated the old gymnasium's chances of revival. However, now the campaigners are fighting back with a recent press conference announcing a proposal to purchase, repair and reuse the landmark building.
The works needed to update the modernist architecture gymnasium's ageing infrastructure and insufficient earthquake resistance capacity to 21st-century standards are expensive; but the plans to save it factor this in (and it's also important to consider that demolition costs would be considerable – currently estimated at over one billion yen).
The Former Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium Restoration Committee, the leaders of the campaign, are suggesting that, should they acquire the building, they redesign it for a new use – proposals include a hotel, for example.
Such a semi-publicly accessible use would allow many people to experience the landmark structure, the Restoration Committee explained at the press conference's Q&A session. Meanwhile, profits from the business would help towards the structure's future maintenance.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
