Kenzo Tange’s modernist gymnasium design, originally a Kagawa Prefecture facility, dubbed the 'Ship Gymnasium' for its curved, vessel-like form, has been under threat since 2023, when the local government decided on its demolition due to its ageing building fabric. The structure, in Takamatsu City, was the prototype for the architect's famous Yoyogi National Stadium – Tange (1913-2005) was one of Japan's preeminent architects, as well as a Pritzker Prize winner. Yet a campaign to save the former Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium has kicked off, and is gathering pace, recently proposing a reuse for the structure.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium)

What is Kenzo Tange’s ship-like, modernist gymnasium in Japan?

Tange's 'Ship Gymnasium' was built for the local authorities in 1964. Poured concrete, pillars and suspension cables hold its distinctive roof, designed with the help of structural engineer Tsuyoshi Okamoto (1915-1994). The complex also features landscaping by Masatoshi Izumi and Tadashi Yamamoto, and furniture by Isamu Kenmochi.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium)

The gymnasium, spanning 1,519 sq m, has sheltered countless athletic events over some 50 years, until, in 2014, it was forced to close down due to the deterioration of its building fabric. After Kagawa Prefecture announced its plans for demolition in 2023, a campaign and petition were launched to save the beloved brutalist architecture icon.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium)

The launch of SANAA's New Kagawa Sports Arena earlier this year further complicated the old gymnasium's chances of revival. However, now the campaigners are fighting back with a recent press conference announcing a proposal to purchase, repair and reuse the landmark building.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium)

The works needed to update the modernist architecture gymnasium's ageing infrastructure and insufficient earthquake resistance capacity to 21st-century standards are expensive; but the plans to save it factor this in (and it's also important to consider that demolition costs would be considerable – currently estimated at over one billion yen).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium)

The Former Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium Restoration Committee, the leaders of the campaign, are suggesting that, should they acquire the building, they redesign it for a new use – proposals include a hotel, for example.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium)

Such a semi-publicly accessible use would allow many people to experience the landmark structure, the Restoration Committee explained at the press conference's Q&A session. Meanwhile, profits from the business would help towards the structure's future maintenance.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors