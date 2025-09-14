A new Tadao Ando monograph unveils the creative process guiding the architect's practice
New monograph ‘Tadao Ando. Sketches, Drawings, and Architecture’ by Taschen charts decades of creative work by the Japanese modernist master
Modernist architecture buffs, mark your calendars; publishing house Taschen has announced a new Tadao Ando monograph, looking at the Japanese architecture master's oeuvre, but not as we know it. In the hefty tome, readers are invited to discover Ando’s raw pencil sketches and technical drawings, making Tadao Ando. Sketches, Drawings, and Architecture, a true, and previously unseen, visual feast.
Flick through the new Tadao Ando monograph
The publication charts five decades of the Japanese architect’s creativity. It all began when Ando became interested in building by watching carpenters work on his family home as a child. Inspired by the works of Le Corbusier, Ando is self-taught, having been said to have trained himself to trace the outlines of buildings in weighty architecture books.
Ando is known for his unique integration of architecture and landscape with a powerful, minimalist twist, since founding his practice in his native city of Osaka. He quickly became one of the most celebrated contemporary architects in the world (winning the Pritzker Prize in 1995, the RIBA Royal Gold Medal in 1997, the AIA Gold Medal in 2002, and the Praemium Imperiale 1996).
The Taschen monograph was created in close collaboration with the master himself, gathering 750 sketches, drawings, models, and technical drawings, and documenting his work from 1975 to this day. When flicking through the pages, expect to see renowned projects such as Row House in Sumiyoshi, Rokko Housing, Chichu Art Museum, and Bourse de Commerce.
The foreword and text are written by Ando himself, and the latter is scattered throughout the book. It reveals the inner workings of the architect's creative mind and offers insights into what guides his practice and his reflections on the power of place - promising to take the reader on a deeply personal journey.
‘Tadao Ando. Sketches, Drawings, and Architecture’ will be available to purchase in October at taschen.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
