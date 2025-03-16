Sophie Buhai unveils dreamy design-led jewellery pieces for a Parisian gallery
Sophie Buhai has created delightfully 'naughty' pieces for her custom collection for Galerie Anne-Sophie Duval
In the exhibition Jewelry Objects, Sophie Buhai unveils a dreamy bespoke collection of design pieces at Galerie Anne-Sophie Duval, a Parisian space flanking the Seine that neighbours the Dries Van Noten store and the Beaux Arts de Paris. The newly reopened gallery recently underwent a renovation masterminded by French architect/designer Sylvain Dubuisson.
Los Angeles-based Buhai—known for making shapely earrings and stone necklaces—launched her namesake jewellery brand in 2015. Her collections have been featured in the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum and the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, as well as at retailers like Dover Street Market and 10 Corso Como. Everything is made in Los Angeles. 'We do our production, our design, our fulfillment, everything happens there', she says. 'It feels old world.' She works daily in her studio alongside her husband (who has a business role) and a small team.
Jewelry Objects (on view until 30 June) spans 20 unique or limited-edition pieces, each bearing her delicate signature (literally, with a subtle, delicate flourish). 'These pieces are contemporary, but they're influenced by different moments in design history,' Buhai says. Within the gallery, Buhai’s creations dialogue with pieces selected by Blum: nesting tables in red lacquer by Katsu Hamanaka and a parchment and lacquer pedestal table by Marcel Coard. 'The gallery is really known for Art Deco, from the 20s up until probably mid-century', Buhai says. 'Jean Michel Frank, Pierre Chareau, Rose Adler, Eileen Gray, Jean Dunane - these designers I've studied and are my inspirations.'
Buhai notes she started coming to Paris regularly 10 years ago, multiple times a year, to show her collections, 'and that was really an education for me… because you’re exposed to a level of beauty that is really only in Paris in this particular way' given that the decorative there are celebrated and taken seriously.
Some of Buhai’s pieces required collaborating with up to four different craftspeople. 'When you don't have to worry about a particular price range or how time-consuming a technique can be on a piece because you're only making one or three of them, what you can do is very uncompromised.' There were silversmiths and lapidaries Buhai had had a long relationship with from working on her main collection. But she scouted an artisan based in North Carolina who trained in traditional urushi lacquer methods in Japan, a technique that yields a beautiful finish: 'it's like 40 coats from the lacquer tree. It's very labor intensive and time-consuming”—but! 'There’s a depth that comes from all the layers.' The most complex piece to execute was a silk-tasseled minaudière with a magnetic closure in black urushi lacquer (it resembles a small creature or 'a third eye').
Moreover, there’s a sterling silver cigarette holder wound with silver thorns and a pendulous drop of blood in garnet ('very goth'). There’s a tiny hand mirror on the flip side of Black Onyx hand-carved wooden shell with a freshwater pearl and an 18 karat gold vessel ('sort of surrealist'). There are 'lighters that fit just like an American BiC' adorned with 'really good lapis—beautiful, vibrant blue'. The jade and sterling silver cigarette holder fits 'Capris or Vogues, or you can put your joints in there'.
'I love the idea of taking these mundane, everyday objects and making them like a fantasy', Buhai says of rethinking items such as a comb or a magnifying glass. However, her pieces lean more vice than virtue: 'We were joking that these are naughty objects: there's the lighters, the cigarette holder, the flask, the knife… there’s a little darkness,' she says. 'There are pill boxes—in chalcedony, Carnelian, lemon quartz—and so they're beautiful on a table, but you could put them in your evening bag, or on your vanity.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The ornamental nature of the pieces relative to their functionality is always a thin balance: No one would want to put Buhai’s elegant sterling silver toothpick (contained in case with a jade top and 18 karat gold) between their teeth, presumably? “I wouldn't say it's something you use every day, but if you're going to an elegant dinner and you need a toothpick, it's a conversational piece to pull out.' For her Carnelian and onyx flask: 'This you could put in your handbag for a fun night out, or you put it on your bar, and it just looks really beautiful.'
A silver cup, one of two, prominently features rainbow moonstone. 'It's used a lot in New Age jewellery, but I was interested in how you could really elevate it and make it quite refined”, she says. Given the mainstreaming of astrology and spirituality, it seems very culturally resonant. 'It's sort of hand in hand with wellness', Buhai acknowledges. 'All of these stones that I'm using—rock crystal, carnelian, lapis, jade—are all stones that have been used in ancient amulets and talismans, in antiquity and Middle Ages, Renaissance, Ancient Egypt, up to Art Deco, the 70s… and then they kind of fell out of fashion. But I think it's something innate in us that's attracted to these stones, that feels protected or powerful when we bring them near us.'
As for her own jewellery habits? 'This is quartz,' she says extending a ringed hand. 'It feels like you're wearing a crystal ball around your finger… This is my lucky piece.' Suspended around her neck is a simple onyx pendant: 'I love taking a raw stone and carving it into a sculptural shape and wearing it.' She notes: 'Sometimes I don't wear anything if I'm in the studio and I just want to be comfortable. But it definitely depends on your mood and what you're you want to express that day.'
Jewelry Objects is at Galerie Anne-Sophie Duval until 30 June
-
The dark fairytales of Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg come to life in Norway
Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg's exhibition ‘Death or Eternal Delight’ has now opened at Galleri F15 in Norway
By Emily Steer Published
-
A 1960s North London townhouse deftly makes the transition to the 21st Century
Thanks to a sensitive redesign by Studio Hagen Hall, this midcentury gem in Hampstead is now a sustainable powerhouse.
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Finlandia Hall apartments: now, you can stay at a modernist masterpiece
The two Finlandia Hall apartments, Finlandia Homes, have now been restored to their former glory and are open to the public for booking, offering stays at Alvar Aalto's modernist masterpiece
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
LVMH watch week 2025: everything we know so far
Our guide to LVMH Watch Week 2025, taking place in New York and Paris, starting 21 January; keep an eye out for our updates
By James Gurney Last updated
-
At Paris Fashion Week, Antwerp jewellery house Wouters & Hendrix celebrates its 40th birthday
The new collection is launched in collaboration with Antwerp's Royal Museum of Fine Arts (KMSKA)
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Paris 2024 and Chaumet unveil Olympic and Paralympic medals
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals designed by Chaumet are not just emblems of champions but are storytelling jewellery
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
L’École Van Cleef & Arpels is school of hard rocks
L’École Van Cleef & Arpels recently opened the doors to its new jewellery school, exhibition space and bookstore in Paris, winning a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cartier’s flagship Paris boutique reopens on rue de la Paix
Step inside this Cartier Paris boutique, open once again following a two-year renovation
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Peter Marino’s refurbished Chanel boutique reopens its doors in Paris
The Chanel boutique at 18 Place Vendôme is dedicated exclusively to watches and jewellery
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Cartier explores influence of Islamic art in groundbreaking Paris exhibition
DS+R (Diller Scofidio + Renfro) has designed the striking geometrical scenography for ‘Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity’ at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Megawatt: Ana Khouri debuts ‘Dichotomy’ fine jewellery collection
By Katrina Israel Last updated