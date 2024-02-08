Paris 2024 and Chaumet unveil Olympic and Paralympic medals
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals designed by Chaumet are not just emblems of champions but are storytelling jewellery
Paris 2024 has revealed the high-concept medals for the upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (following the already-revealed Paris 2024 torch design by Matthieu Lehanneur). 'It was a bit of a crazy idea,' says Mathieu Prigent, Paris 2024’s special project manager of the medal concept. 'We reflected upon the meaning we wanted to convey. How a classic element can be different, or revolutionary?' The resulting idea was to inject a bit of the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris since its construction in 1889, into every single medal. To do this, the team approached the Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel to obtain the ‘puddle’ iron that was removed from the body of the so-called ‘Iron Lady’ during several major renovations and has been secretly preserved.
Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals by Chaumet
Once this iconic material was sourced, Chaumet, the most historic jeweller in France (the first jewellery house that moved to Paris Place Vendôme in 1812), was invited to join the project to design the medals. The choice was natural, for the house’s important role in French history, its creativity and its savoir-faire. For the last 25 years, Chaumet has been part of the LVMH family, one of the Premium Partners of Paris 2024.
'For this special commission, we looked to our patrimony for inspiration. The research was based on two principal ideas. Firstly, to transform fragments of the Eiffel Tower into a hexagon and place it in the centre of the medal,' explains Clémentine Massonat, the head of design at Chaumet. Needless to say, the hexagon represents the shape of France while the Eiffel Tower iron is an old, storied and industrial metal. 'Secondly, to surround the hexagon with faceting, like sunbeams – to put athletes in the ray of light and make France shine at the same time,' adds Massonat.
Thibault Billoir, Chaumet’s head of archives, cites the nickname of Paris, ‘city of light’. He also referenced the Olympic Games in Paris of 1924, during the art deco period, at a time when the sunbeam was a popular stylistic motif. According to Billoir, the solar motif appears on many pieces in the house’s archives, notably on head jewellery such as Chaumet tiaras and aigrettes. (They are both iconic creations of the house). 'A tiara lights up the wearer. So does a medal.'
Billoir describes the graphic effect of a tiara design that caught his attention in the archives: 'The successive lines that vary in size, shape and thickness, create a rhythm and reflect the vibrant light.' A second inspiration was found in a bracelet project from 1950s or 1960s, with a hexagon-cut emerald placed within a circular motif. Billoir continues: 'Its sunbeam radiance is extremely dynamic, giving the impression that everything originates from the hexagon.' The iron geometric piece was then encrusted in the medal by a Chaumet’s highly skilled craftsman using a ‘claw-setting’, as if it were a gem.
Turning the Olympic Games Paris 2024 medal over reveals that the Eiffel Tower has been added to the Parthenon in the background, and that in the foreground Nike of Samothrace, the goddess of victory, is featured in line with the Olympic Committee’s specifications. For its counterpart of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 medals, Massonat explored the Iron Lady from a different angle. 'The bottom view of the tower is quite graphic and recognisable,' she muses. Within the arched square, lines of small geometric motifs give an optical effect of infinity, suggesting the top of the 300m tower. 'I wanted to bring life to a static object,' says Massonat.
Each medal, gold, silver and bronze, of 85mm in diameter and 9.2mm in thickness, weighs around 500 grams, including 18 grams of iron. After several months of intensive dialogue between Massonat and Benoît Verhulle, the head of Chaumet’s workshop, the design of the medals was perfected and its resin finished. Now, the Monnaie de Paris is manufacturing the 5,000-plus medals. The entire team of Paris 2024 and the house of Chaumet are looking forward to seeing the medals shimmer in the sunlight around the necks of the winners, with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.
The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place from 26 July through 11 August, followed by the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 from 28 August through 8 September
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Minako Norimatsu is a Japanese journalist and consultant based in Paris. Extremely curious about everything creative, her field ranges from fashion to art, dance, hospitality and travel. She has interviewed many Japanese fashion designers and artists for Wallpaper*, as well as non-Japanese creatives whose inspirations are drawn from Japan.
-
‘What is beauty?’: Balenciaga’s Demna on creating thoroughly modern haute couture
Balenciaga creative director Demna opens up to Wallpaper* about his transformative haute couture collections, which instil a mood of modernity into the most traditional of mediums
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Introducing Wallpaper* March 2024: The Style Issue
Wallpaper* March 2024 is on sale now, featuring the looks of the season, Demna on modernity at Balenciaga, Rem Koolhaas on 25 years of Prada sets, and Saint Laurent’s new Paris store
By Sarah Douglas Published
-
Edelman’s Gensler-designed office combines colour, warmth and rawness
Global communications firm Edelman found a new home in Francis House, and shows off its workspace interior by Gensler
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
L’École Van Cleef & Arpels is school of hard rocks
L’École Van Cleef & Arpels recently opened the doors to its new jewellery school, exhibition space and bookstore in Paris, winning a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Year in review: top 10 watch and jewellery stories of 2023, as picked by Wallpaper’s Hannah Silver
Silver’s top 10 watch and jewellery stories of 2023 span cool horological collaborations, sculptural forms, and cutlery as bracelets
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Chaumet’s high jewellery nods to naturalistic traditions
Chaumet presents its new high jewellery collection in four chapters
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cartier’s flagship Paris boutique reopens on rue de la Paix
Step inside this Cartier Paris boutique, open once again following a two-year renovation
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Chaumet’s new high jewellery collection draws the fluidity of a wave in diamonds
‘Déferlante’, an extension to the previous ‘Torsade de Chaumet’ high jewellery collection, once again looks to the water for inspiration
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Chaumet wins Best Twirls: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022
The ‘Torsade de Chaumet’ necklace by Chaumet is a Wallpaper Design Awards 2022 winner
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Cartier explores influence of Islamic art in groundbreaking Paris exhibition
DS+R (Diller Scofidio + Renfro) has designed the striking geometrical scenography for ‘Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity’ at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
London’s Chaumet boutique nods to Parisian design codes
Chaumet boutique on Bond Street, London, is designed by Patricia Grosdemange, the perfect showcase for the house’s high jewellery, permanent collections and tiaras
By Hannah Silver Last updated