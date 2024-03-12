High jewellery with dazzling effects

Stand-out gems dazzle against a backdrop of red and black in our high jewellery shoot

woman in red wearing diamonds
'Envol’ transformable white gold brooch with pear-shaped diamond and brilliant-cut diamonds, price on request, by Chaumet. Dress, £1,190, by Victoria Beckham. Throughout: Model: Ghita Lamghari at Next Paris Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM Hair: Chiao Chenet at Bryant Artists Make-up: Thomas Lorenz at By_janekate using Byredo Manicure: Romane Martini at The Wall Group using Manicurist Interiors: Olly Mason Photography assistants: Valentine Lequet, Mariana Roman Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt Local production assistant: Bertrand d’Amiens
(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)
By Hannah Silver
published

High jewellery dazzles when worn against bold tones. Here, discover the intricate craftsmanship and rare forms of jewels from Chaumet, Tiffany & Co, Gucci, De Beers,  Cartier, Buccellati, Dior Joaillerie and Hermès. 

High jewellery looks to inspire

woman in red wearing diamons

White gold solitaire ring with rubellite tourmaline and diamonds; white gold necklace with spinel, Paraiba tourmalines and diamonds; white gold ring with pink tourmaline and diamonds, both price on request, by Gucci High Jewellery. Jacket, £1,415, by Tod’s. Shoes, £1,090, by Alaïa. Tights, £25, by Falke

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

White gold necklace with spinel, Paraiba tourmalines and diamonds, price on request, by Gucci High Jewellery

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

‘Seven Lines’ white gold necklace with diamonds, price on request, by De Beers

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

‘Seven Lines’ white gold necklace with diamonds, price on request, by De Beers. Top, £975, by Simone Rocha

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

Platinum necklace and earrings with diamonds, both price on request, by Cartier High Jewellery

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

Platinum necklace and earrings with diamonds, both price on request, by Cartier High Jewellery

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

‘Capri’ yellow and white gold bangle with diamonds, price on request, by Buccellati. Shoes, £1,090, by Alaïa. Bodysuit, £195; tights, £50, both by Wolford. ‘Purity’ armchair, part of the Clarity collection, price on request, by Waiting For Ideas

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

‘Out of the Blue’ platinum and yellow gold ring and bracelet with imperial topaz, carnelians and diamonds, both price on request, by Tiffany & Co. Top, £3,290; leggings, £2,850; shoes, £1,090, all by Alaïa

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

‘Out of the Blue’ platinum and yellow gold bracelet with imperial topaz, carnelians and diamonds, price on request, by Tiffany & Co

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

This page, ‘Ombres Mobiles’ rose gold double ring with chrysoberyl, tourmaline and oval-cut diamond; ‘Lueurs du Jour’ black jade and rose gold ring with imperial topaz and baguette-cut diamonds; ‘Miroir d’Ombre’ white gold ring with marquise-cut diamond and black spinels, all price on request, by Hermès. Shirt, £650; skirt, £700, both by Acne Studios. ‘Purity’ armchair, part of the Clarity collection, price on request, by Waiting For Ideas

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

woman in red wearing diamons

Opposite, ‘Délicat’ white gold earrings and necklace with diamonds and pink sapphire, both price on request, by Dior Joaillerie. Dress, price on request, by 16Arlington

(Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper* available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

