High jewellery with dazzling effects

High jewellery dazzles when worn against bold tones. Here, discover the intricate craftsmanship and rare forms of jewels from Chaumet, Tiffany & Co, Gucci, De Beers, Cartier, Buccellati, Dior Joaillerie and Hermès.

High jewellery looks to inspire

White gold solitaire ring with rubellite tourmaline and diamonds; white gold necklace with spinel, Paraiba tourmalines and diamonds; white gold ring with pink tourmaline and diamonds, both price on request, by Gucci High Jewellery. Jacket, £1,415, by Tod’s. Shoes, £1,090, by Alaïa. Tights, £25, by Falke (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

White gold necklace with spinel, Paraiba tourmalines and diamonds, price on request, by Gucci High Jewellery (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

‘Seven Lines’ white gold necklace with diamonds, price on request, by De Beers (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

‘Seven Lines’ white gold necklace with diamonds, price on request, by De Beers. Top, £975, by Simone Rocha (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

Platinum necklace and earrings with diamonds, both price on request, by Cartier High Jewellery (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

‘Capri’ yellow and white gold bangle with diamonds, price on request, by Buccellati. Shoes, £1,090, by Alaïa. Bodysuit, £195; tights, £50, both by Wolford. ‘Purity’ armchair, part of the Clarity collection, price on request, by Waiting For Ideas (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

‘Out of the Blue’ platinum and yellow gold ring and bracelet with imperial topaz, carnelians and diamonds, both price on request, by Tiffany & Co. Top, £3,290; leggings, £2,850; shoes, £1,090, all by Alaïa (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

‘Out of the Blue’ platinum and yellow gold bracelet with imperial topaz, carnelians and diamonds, price on request, by Tiffany & Co (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

This page, ‘Ombres Mobiles’ rose gold double ring with chrysoberyl, tourmaline and oval-cut diamond; ‘Lueurs du Jour’ black jade and rose gold ring with imperial topaz and baguette-cut diamonds; ‘Miroir d’Ombre’ white gold ring with marquise-cut diamond and black spinels, all price on request, by Hermès. Shirt, £650; skirt, £700, both by Acne Studios. ‘Purity’ armchair, part of the Clarity collection, price on request, by Waiting For Ideas (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

Opposite, ‘Délicat’ white gold earrings and necklace with diamonds and pink sapphire, both price on request, by Dior Joaillerie. Dress, price on request, by 16Arlington (Image credit: Photography: Hugo Mapelli. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

