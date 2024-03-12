High jewellery with dazzling effects
Stand-out gems dazzle against a backdrop of red and black in our high jewellery shoot
High jewellery dazzles when worn against bold tones. Here, discover the intricate craftsmanship and rare forms of jewels from Chaumet, Tiffany & Co, Gucci, De Beers, Cartier, Buccellati, Dior Joaillerie and Hermès.
High jewellery looks to inspire
A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper* available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
