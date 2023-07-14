Chaumet’s high jewellery nods to naturalistic traditions

Chaumet draws on its heritage as a naturalist jeweller with a new high jewellery collection encompassing natural motifs in precious materials. The pieces, divided into four chapters, look to flowers, fields and undergrowth, and around the world.

(Image credit: Chaumet)

The first chapter, Woods and Undergrowth, marries botanical themes with twisting ribbons of diamonds. Ferns in white gold form layers in a play on texture, while articulation is considered in pairs of earrings that can be taken apart and worn several ways. A necklace featuring a spectacular opal had each vein individually modelled, in a faithful rendition of the naturalist tradition.

(Image credit: Chaumet)

Fields, the second chapter, rethinks the wheat motif, famously loved by Empress Joséphine. Here, it is drawn in coppery yellow gold, its richly drawn form juxtaposed against an Asscher-cut diamond, imbuing traditional pieces with a contemporary edge.

(Image credit: Chaumet)

A realistic pansy flower tiara created in the 19th century by Jean-Baptiste Fossin is the inspiration for the third chapter, Flowers. Subtle graduations of diamonds and blue, pink and Padparadscha sapphires create an exquisitely drawn tiara and brooch; elsewhere, the tulip blooms in bold red spinels.

(Image credit: Chaumet)

Chaumet revisits its goldsmithing heritage in the fourth and final chapter, Bouquets of the World, with gold petals interspersed with diamonds on a graphic necklace. In a necklace, earrings and ring suite, pink chalcedony is teased into petals, curling around graphic cushion-cut Ceylon sapphires.

chaumet.com

(Image credit: Chaumet)