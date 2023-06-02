Bee my love: Chaumet draws honeycombs in fluid gold and diamonds

Historical references are woven throughout Chaumet’s new additions to the ‘Bee My Love’ collection, which translates the bold architectural silhouette of honeycomb into fluid ribbons of gold.

Rings and earrings juxtapose rose gold and pavé diamonds in a rich pattern, while a cuff, composed of individually assembled elements, encompasses a diamond-studded openwork mesh.

(Image credit: Chaumet)

‘The cuff takes more than 15 hours of assembly and soldering, as there are 45 elements to bring together and 29 different types of pieces,’ says director of the Creation Studio at Chaumet, Ehssan Moazen. ‘We are totally in the 21st century way of designing and crafting jewellery with “Bee My Love”. The design process is very much linked to mathematics and geometry, so we use 3D software to effectively design such pieces and then we have to use precision milling techniques to craft most of them. The stone setting, the assembly and polishing are done by master craftsmen.

‘The precision required for the “Bee My Love” collection was achieved also thanks to Chaumet's watchmakers. To reach such levels of fluidity and quality we needed to push some boundaries in terms of manufacturing and craftsmanship. The effortless feeling “Bee My Love” gives is the ultimate satisfaction that makes us forget about the elaborate design and craftsmanship.’

(Image credit: Chaumet)

The pieces pay tribute to the long relationship between Chaumet and naturalistic motifs. ‘There are two ways I link the “Bee My Love” collection to Chaumet's design heritage,’ Moazen adds. ‘Firstly, the clarity of concept, as well as the nod to nature as the primary source of inspiration; most Chaumet designs respect that, no matter what the kind of jewellery and the era in which they were crafted. Secondly, in the 1970s, a big part of Chaumet's archive from the 19th and early 20th centuries was not visible to designers, so they created some very striking pieces with little direct design influences from our long-standing design heritage. I can tell what we do with “Bee My Love” carries the audacity of the 1970s yet keeps a very clear and consistent design language.’

