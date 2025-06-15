Messika’s fluid jewellery is given a textural twist

Parisian jeweller Messika gives its signature ‘Move’ motif a tactile twist with ‘Move Ciselé’, a new fine jewellery collection featuring a chiselled gold finish. Launched to mark the brand’s 20th anniversary, the collection reflects two decades of innovation led by founder and artistic director Valérie Messika.

Since establishing the maison in 2005, she has built on a family legacy of diamond expertise, inherited from her father, renowned diamond merchant André Messika.

Described by Valérie Messika as ‘a natural evolution of satin-finished gold’, the new range builds on a textured surface first explored in the maison’s high jewellery creations. ‘Initially, we were drawn to the soft, matte elegance of satin finishes across yellow, white, and grey gold,’ she says. ‘As we delved deeper into the material, we were inspired to push the boundaries further – to not just finish gold, but to sculpt it.

‘Through extensive experimentation – varying thicknesses, textures, and depths – our artisans developed this chiselled effect, a tactile surface that gives the gold new life, texture, and dimension.’

Each piece is entirely handcrafted, beginning with the preparation and polishing of the metal using a diamond powder-coated bur. Then, with a fine chisel, the surface is carefully carved – the angle, pressure and curvature precisely controlled to form grooves that catch and reflect light. These are layered in a woven, mesh-like pattern, creating a surface of raised and recessed shapes that gives every piece a unique finish.

At the heart of the collection is the ‘Move’ motif – a slender, minimalist design set with freely moving diamonds. ‘Move Ciselé’ also sees the brand’s best-known silhouettes – including ‘Move Noa’ and ‘Move Classique’ – reimagined in this textured gold. The result is a technique that turns gold into a central design element rather than a supporting act. ‘It’s no longer a background for diamonds; it becomes a central element of the design, almost like a fabric carved from metal,’ Valérie Messika says.

For her, the connection between this collection and fashion is more than metaphorical. ‘The chiselled gold in the “Move Ciselé” collection evokes the world of haute couture through its precision, texture, and artisanal excellence,‘ she says.

‘The gold is treated like a fine textile – carefully sculpted, textured, and shaped to create a feeling of fluidity and softness, despite its inherent rigidity,’ she notes. ‘Both [materials] sublimate form through detail, and both celebrate the uniqueness of hand-made creation.’

This duality lies at the core of ‘Move Ciselé’. Each piece invites a closer look, revealing how such an intricate surface can transform a simple silhouette.

As Valérie Messika puts it: ‘We are always searching for ways to surprise – to take something familiar and make it feel new again. “Move Ciselé” is that moment of surprise, born from technique, but driven by emotion.’

