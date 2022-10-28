Cartier’s flagship Paris boutique reopens on rue de la Paix
Step inside this Cartier Paris boutique, open once again following a two-year renovation
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Cartier has reopened the doors of its flagship Paris boutique following an extensive two-year renovation. The boutique, at 13 rue de la Paix, draws on the design codes of the original space, which opened in 1899, coinciding with Louis Cartier’s arrival as head of the house.
Original design features – the architectural identity of the building remains, as does the original façade and historical details including decorative mouldings – sit alongside bright and contemporary accents, with a glass roof flooding the six new floors with light.
The boutique itself occupies the ground and first two floors of the building, with the third floor reserved for services for clients and the fourth home to high jewellery workshops. On the fifth and sixth floors, visitors can find the archives, a winter garden, and a space reserved for entertaining and events.
The Moinard Bétaille agency, which has designed Cartier boutiques for more than 20 years, is responsible for the first three levels, with architects Claire Bétaille and Bruno Moinard shifting the focus to an opening up of the space. Guests are invited to explore every area, each with its new identity, discovering the classic motifs from Cartier’s history, which sit alongside new pieces. Separate wood-panelled rooms become a warm home for historic pieces, including Jean Cocteau’s academician sword from the Académie Française and a collection of rare books in the Louis Cartier Salon.
The 18 artisans on the third floor and in the high jewellery workshops of the fourth floor enjoy optimal conditions in an abundance of natural light.
Architects and designers Laurène Barbier Tardrew and Romain Jourdan of Studioparisien agency, responsible for the two floors, marry an elegant aesthetic with modern design and an emphasis on archetypically Parisian design codes, making the city’s skyline, lighting fixtures of the palaces, and Haussmannian interiors central to the design.
On the fifth and top floor, architect Laura Gonzalez celebrates cultural forms in an exploration of technique and craftsmanship, encapsulated in both mosaicist Pierre Mesguich’s branches of glass and mosaic floor of the winter garden, and in the luxury crafts of Laura Gonzalez, Ateliers Gohard and Lucie Touré.
‘From the very beginning, the boutique has been unique because of its universal vocation: its opening in 1899 is associated with the arrival of Louis Cartier at the head of the maison and the establishment of the design studio,’ says Pierre Rainero, director of image, style and heritage at Cartier. ‘As the cradle of major stylistic trends in jewellery, the 13 Paix boutique has always been a source of inspiration for Cartier maisons around the world.’
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Marc Newson’s all-blue designs go on show in Athens
Gagosian gallery Athens presents new blue furniture and objects by Marc Newson
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Glass Cabin is a glowing addition to an ancient cottage in a Czech Forest
Mjölk Architects created the Glass Cabin as a mix of old and new, a masterful symphony of materials and textures
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Explore Daniel Arsham’s ‘Relics in the Landscape’ at Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Daniel Arsham’s exhibition of outdoor sculpture draws from three millennia of culture, from the Venus of Arles to Pikachu
By Amah-Rose Abrams • Published
-
Cartier explores influence of Islamic art in groundbreaking Paris exhibition
DS+R (Diller Scofidio + Renfro) has designed the striking geometrical scenography for ‘Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity’ at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Curated by Lord Foster, a new London show explores Cartier’s pioneering design spirit
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Megawatt: Ana Khouri debuts ‘Dichotomy’ fine jewellery collection
By Katrina Israel • Published
-
Industrial reflection: Repossi's OMA-designed Place Vendôme store
By Katrina Israel • Published
-
Heavy metal: introducing Tejen, the fine jewellery label with an edge
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published