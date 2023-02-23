Mathieu Lehanneur to design Olympic torch for Paris 2024

French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has been announced as the creator of the Olympic torch for the Paris 2024 games, set to take place between July and August 2024, with the design unveiled at the end of 2023.

A highly symbolic element of each Olympic Games, the Olympic torch is lit by the sun’s rays at a ritual ceremony at the Temple of Hera at Olympia, Greece, a nod to the Ancient Olympic Games, while for the Paralympic Games, the flame is created at Stoke Mandeville, Great Britain, where the Paralympic movement originated. In France, the torch will make its first stop in Marseille before making its way to the Olympic stadium.

Mathieu Lehanneur at Triennale: The Inventory of Life, 2022 (Image credit: Mathieu Lehanneur)

Lehanneur was chosen for the Olympic torch design following a call for tenders set by Paris 2024, and he was selected, a statement from the committee reads, 'for his poetic and highly symbolic approach, along with his ability to grasp the values and expectations of Paris 2024'.

One of France's most prominent designers, Lehanneur is a multidisciplinary creative who, over the course of his career, has created objects, furniture and interiors that often touch upon deeper themes of climate change and community. Among his latest projects was an exhibition at Milan's Triennale, unveiled during Fuorisalone 2022 and curated by Maria Cristina Didero, looking at global statistics to paint a picture of human life and the environment.

Among his most notable projects are solar street lighting furniture presented at COP-21 in Paris, and a plant home air filtration system created in partnership with Harvard University, based on a study developed by Nasa.

'What a joy to be part of this adventure and what a responsibility to contribute to the history of the Games in this way,' comments Lehanneur. 'Partnering with Paris 2024 to design the torches and cauldrons means giving a visible form to a set of values and transforming a state of mind into iconic objects. Faster, Higher, Stronger –Together. My objective is to take this Olympic motto and add: more beautiful, lighter, more lavish.'

Says Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet: 'In Mathieu Lehanneur, Paris 2024 has made another bold choice that reflects the audacious approach that we have adopted since the start. A pioneer who has worked with the world’s greatest, internationally renowned French designer Mathieu Lehanneur will bring all his creativity and his poetic approach to the Olympic and Paralympic torches and cauldrons, which are such great symbols of the Games.'

