Take off: Mathieu Lehanneur's Olympic Cauldron rises into the Parisian night sky

‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.’ Charles Dickens’ opening line of A Tale of Two Cities felt strangely appropriate for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. To a backdrop of pouring rain, a sequence of extraordinary vignettes rolled out along the Seine, sometimes spectacular and moving, sometimes soggy and shoddy. Ceremonies all but done, after two and a half hours, the crowds in Paris and around the world united in a gasp as Mathieu Lehanneur’s torches handed the Olympic flame over to his cauldron. Eyes, spirits and cauldron rose into the air simultaneously.

Prior to lighting, the balloon had befuddled Parisians, aware that something was up... (Image credit: Olympic Broadcasting Services. Getty Images.)

Lehanneur has risen to the challenge of creating a spectacle laden with symbolism. For a designer whose work is more usually characterised by ethereal elegance, he has combined a perfect sense of occasion whilst avoiding bombast and maintaining dignity. It feels like a long time ago since we were introduced to his torch, with its promise of ‘symmetry to express a message of equality. I wanted it to be extremely pure, iconic and almost essential. Simple like a hyphen and fluid like a flame,’ Lehanneur said of his design.

Lehanneur's balloon cauldron was inspired by the first hot air balloon flight, taken from the Tuileries by the Montgolfier brothers in 1783 (Image credit: Olympic Broadcasting Services. Getty Images.)

After being carried across continents, countries, and latterly through the hands of several French Olympians past and present, the torch arrived at the Tuileries, at the foot of the giant balloon that has mystified Parisians in the week since it arrived in their city. Three-time judo champion Teddy Riner and three-time gold-winning sprinter Marie-José Peréc did the honours with the final leg of the torch, lighting a 7m-wide circular base beneath the balloon. The Tuileries was the location of the first hot air balloon flight by the Montgolfier brothers in 1783. In 2024, hearts soared as Lehanneur’s balloon cauldron took off into the air.

The balloon will be suspended in the sky above Paris for the duration of the Olympic and Paralympic games (Image credit: Olympic Broadcasting Services. Getty Images.)

Although this is the third time that Paris has hosted the Olympics, the Olympic flame was only introduced in 1928, so this is the first time the city has had to look after fire as well as the athletes. The ambitious opening ceremony of Paris 2024 unleashed beyond the stadium and into the city at large will be remembered for its cauldron moment alone. It’s easy to be cynical about the role of ceremony in our modern lives but, for a brief moment, Lehanneur and the Paris 2024 team achieved that rare sense of magic, when everyone is surprised, spellbound and uplifted. Let the games begin.

mathieulehanneur.fr