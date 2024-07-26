Take off: Mathieu Lehanneur's Olympic Cauldron rises into the Parisian night sky
The Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony was closed with a soaring cauldron spectacle that will go down in history
‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.’ Charles Dickens’ opening line of A Tale of Two Cities felt strangely appropriate for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. To a backdrop of pouring rain, a sequence of extraordinary vignettes rolled out along the Seine, sometimes spectacular and moving, sometimes soggy and shoddy. Ceremonies all but done, after two and a half hours, the crowds in Paris and around the world united in a gasp as Mathieu Lehanneur’s torches handed the Olympic flame over to his cauldron. Eyes, spirits and cauldron rose into the air simultaneously.
Lehanneur has risen to the challenge of creating a spectacle laden with symbolism. For a designer whose work is more usually characterised by ethereal elegance, he has combined a perfect sense of occasion whilst avoiding bombast and maintaining dignity. It feels like a long time ago since we were introduced to his torch, with its promise of ‘symmetry to express a message of equality. I wanted it to be extremely pure, iconic and almost essential. Simple like a hyphen and fluid like a flame,’ Lehanneur said of his design.
After being carried across continents, countries, and latterly through the hands of several French Olympians past and present, the torch arrived at the Tuileries, at the foot of the giant balloon that has mystified Parisians in the week since it arrived in their city. Three-time judo champion Teddy Riner and three-time gold-winning sprinter Marie-José Peréc did the honours with the final leg of the torch, lighting a 7m-wide circular base beneath the balloon. The Tuileries was the location of the first hot air balloon flight by the Montgolfier brothers in 1783. In 2024, hearts soared as Lehanneur’s balloon cauldron took off into the air.
Although this is the third time that Paris has hosted the Olympics, the Olympic flame was only introduced in 1928, so this is the first time the city has had to look after fire as well as the athletes. The ambitious opening ceremony of Paris 2024 unleashed beyond the stadium and into the city at large will be remembered for its cauldron moment alone. It’s easy to be cynical about the role of ceremony in our modern lives but, for a brief moment, Lehanneur and the Paris 2024 team achieved that rare sense of magic, when everyone is surprised, spellbound and uplifted. Let the games begin.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
Phaidon’s new Graphic Classics is a lavish greatest hits of graphic design
Graphic Classics is a compendium of seven centuries of visual culture, from the everyday and ephemeral to visionary works that reshaped our world
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Birley Chocolate hits the sweet ’n’ chic spot in London’s Chelsea
The new Birley Chocolate shop, a sibling to Birley Bakery, is a confection of colour as delicious as its finely crafted goods
By Melina Keays Published
-
Feel at home at Auberge, Château La Coste's new inn for culture lovers
Auberge La Coste sits at the heart of the art-filled estate, minutes away from the joyful town of Aix-en-Provence
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Postcard from Paris: Olympic fever takes over the streets
On the eve of the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, our correspondent shares her views from the streets of the capital about how the event is impacting the urban landscape.
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Designing the Olympics: Wallpaper* interviews Joachim Roncin, director of design for Paris 2024
How do you begin to design the Olympics? We pulled up a pew with the director of design for Paris 2024 to learn more about gender-free mascots with a genital likeness and medals made from the Eiffel Tower
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Olympic Torch Relay Cauldron is lit by athletes ahead of Paris 2024
The Olympic Torch Relay Cauldron created by Mathieu Lehanneur for Paris 2024 was lit for the first time as the Torch Relay made its debut in Marseille on 9 May
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Inside design salon Matter and Shape’s first edition
The inaugural edition of Matter and Shape, held at the Jardin des Tuileries in early March 2024, brought together brands, designers and craftspeople in a unique design salon
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Sarah Andelman’s new pop-up at Le Bon Marché is all about the universe of books
Sarah Andelman presents Mise en Page at Paris' Le Bon Marché, a pop up of curiosities featuring products and installations celebrating books (until 21 April 2024)
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Andrée Putman’s Paris loft is the stage for Nigerian artist Jamiu Agboke’s work
Take an exclusive look inside Andrée Putman’s Paris loft as it forms the backdrop to Jamiu Agboke’s work, for an exhibition by art adviser Valerio Polimeno and gallery VIN VIN
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Paris Design Week 2024: the highlights
The best of Paris Design Week 2024, from chic takeovers to new launches of furniture, wallpapers and textiles
By Rory Robertson Published
-
Puiforcat reopens its Paris store
Reopening in the heart of Paris’ 8th arrondissement is Puiforcat’s boutique, with interiors by the brand’s artistic director Charlotte Perelman
By Rosa Bertoli Published