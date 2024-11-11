Human gestures shape Milano Cortina 2026's Winter Olympic look

As Northern Italy prepares to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Organising Committee has announced its new visual identity, known as 'The Look of the Games', aiming to capture the essence of the new ‘Italian spirit’. Moving beyond a mere design concept, this visual language will be displayed to millions of viewers worldwide to engage and familiarise with the winter games. And for the first time in Olympic history, it introduces a new graphic element alongside the iconic pictograms, emblems, and mascots: the 'Vibes'

Drawing on Italy's rich cultural heritage, the visual identity takes inspiration from the country's avant-garde artistic and architectural movements. An influence from artists like Lucio Fontana, Carlo Mollino, Max Huber, and Ettore Sottsass – renowned for translating abstract concepts into visual expressions – comes through in the new graphic material. The "Vibes" of the Olympic and Paralympic Games symbolise energy, creativity, style, imagination, and passion. Each of these core values will be represented by contemporary Italian figures from various fields on the Milano Cortina 2026 social media platforms.

The concept of the human gesture serves as the common thread weaving together all aspects of the Milano Cortina 2026 visual identity, from the emblem to the custom-designed font and graphic assets. This idea celebrates the Italian way of communicating through expressive movements and gestures—whether it's a maestro conducting an orchestra, a chef crafting a dish, or an athlete navigating a slope. It highlights Italy's cultural practice of conveying emotion and meaning through physical expression.

'The Look of the Games is an extraordinary visual language that accentuates the charm of our cities and venues, expressing a new concept of Italian beauty,' says Andrea Varnier, CEO of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026. 'It will be instantly recognizable and will be an invitation for visitors from all over the world to immerse themselves in the new 'Italian Spirit'. It will leave a lasting mark on the history of the Games.'

This visual identity will permeate every facet of the Games, adorning venues, slopes, merchandising, and both online and offline communications. It aims to captivate viewers worldwide, create an unforgettable atmosphere for fans on-site, and provide a vibrant backdrop for the media covering the athletes' achievements.

By embracing the human gesture and introducing the Vibes, Milano Cortina 2026 sets a new direction for Olympic visual identity while highlighting Italy's blend of tradition and innovation. This approach encapsulates the spirit of a nation welcoming the world through expressive gestures, inviting everyone to experience the Games through the lens of Italian creativity and passion.

