Human gestures shape Milano Cortina 2026's Winter Olympic look
Italian spirit is at the heart of the upcoming Winter Olympic games with pictograms, emblems, and mascots called the 'Vibes'. The idea is to celebrates the Italian way of communicating through expressive movements and gestures
As Northern Italy prepares to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Organising Committee has announced its new visual identity, known as 'The Look of the Games', aiming to capture the essence of the new ‘Italian spirit’. Moving beyond a mere design concept, this visual language will be displayed to millions of viewers worldwide to engage and familiarise with the winter games. And for the first time in Olympic history, it introduces a new graphic element alongside the iconic pictograms, emblems, and mascots: the 'Vibes'
2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games
Drawing on Italy's rich cultural heritage, the visual identity takes inspiration from the country's avant-garde artistic and architectural movements. An influence from artists like Lucio Fontana, Carlo Mollino, Max Huber, and Ettore Sottsass – renowned for translating abstract concepts into visual expressions – comes through in the new graphic material. The "Vibes" of the Olympic and Paralympic Games symbolise energy, creativity, style, imagination, and passion. Each of these core values will be represented by contemporary Italian figures from various fields on the Milano Cortina 2026 social media platforms.
The concept of the human gesture serves as the common thread weaving together all aspects of the Milano Cortina 2026 visual identity, from the emblem to the custom-designed font and graphic assets. This idea celebrates the Italian way of communicating through expressive movements and gestures—whether it's a maestro conducting an orchestra, a chef crafting a dish, or an athlete navigating a slope. It highlights Italy's cultural practice of conveying emotion and meaning through physical expression.
'The Look of the Games is an extraordinary visual language that accentuates the charm of our cities and venues, expressing a new concept of Italian beauty,' says Andrea Varnier, CEO of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026. 'It will be instantly recognizable and will be an invitation for visitors from all over the world to immerse themselves in the new 'Italian Spirit'. It will leave a lasting mark on the history of the Games.'
This visual identity will permeate every facet of the Games, adorning venues, slopes, merchandising, and both online and offline communications. It aims to captivate viewers worldwide, create an unforgettable atmosphere for fans on-site, and provide a vibrant backdrop for the media covering the athletes' achievements.
By embracing the human gesture and introducing the Vibes, Milano Cortina 2026 sets a new direction for Olympic visual identity while highlighting Italy's blend of tradition and innovation. This approach encapsulates the spirit of a nation welcoming the world through expressive gestures, inviting everyone to experience the Games through the lens of Italian creativity and passion.
milanocortina2026.olympics.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.
-
What happens when a Chanel watch becomes a sound machine?
Meet the Chanel Première Sound – an adaptable necklace with a watch and removable earphones
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Sunshine noir is given an unsettling spin in new film ‘Skincare’; meet the director
Best known for music videos, director and writer of ‘Skincare’ Austin Peters on how he created the film’s bright, ominous world
By Hannah Silver Published
-
A monolithic house in rural Victoria celebrates 50 shades of grey
Adam Kane Architects’ monolithic house in rural Victoria, Grey House, is ‘a testament to the power of simplicity and harmony’
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Behind the scenes: how the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torches, Rings, and Agitos came to life
ArcelorMittal’s three-part video series offers a first look behind the scenes of how the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic creative vision was ignited
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Take off: Mathieu Lehanneur's Olympic Cauldron rises into the Parisian night sky
The Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony was closed with a soaring cauldron spectacle that will go down in history
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Postcard from Paris: Olympic fever takes over the streets
On the eve of the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, our correspondent shares her views from the streets of the capital about how the event is impacting the urban landscape.
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Designing the Olympics: Wallpaper* interviews Joachim Roncin, director of design for Paris 2024
How do you begin to design the Olympics? We pulled up a pew with the director of design for Paris 2024 to learn more about gender-free mascots with a genital likeness and medals made from the Eiffel Tower
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Inside Mathieu Lehanneur’s new Paris studio
We catch up with French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, creator of the Paris 2024 Olympic torch, as he moves into a new HQ and refocuses his design studio
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Olympic Torch design by Mathieu Lehanneur unveiled
The Olympic Torch and Paralympic Torch design for Paris 2024 was conceived by Mathieu Lehanneur as an expressive object
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated