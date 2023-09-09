Inside Mathieu Lehanneur’s new Paris studio

We catch up with French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, creator of the Paris 2024 Olympic torch, as he moves into a new HQ and refocuses his design studio

Mathieu Lehanneur Paris Studio
Designer Mathieu Lehanneur in the gallery space of his new HQ in Ivry-sur-Seine, Paris, with his ‘Take It Heavy’ dumbbells; ‘Familyscape’ sofa; ‘Le Passage’ standing mirror; ‘Ocean Memories’ coffee table; ‘Inverted Gravity’ sideboard and three-legged stools; State of the World sculptures; ‘Ocean Memories’ side table and ‘Endless Knot’ sconce. Also featured is a rare 1986 wooden chair by Ruud Jan Kokke
(Image credit: RAF Studio – Felipe Ribon)
By Rosa Bertoli
published
Contributions from
RAF Studio - Felipe Ribon - Photography

Since the beginning of his career, Mathieu Lehanneur has been the definition of multidisciplinary. He’s created interactive street furniture for the city of Paris, conceived speculative electric cars for Renault, designed marble tables for Carpenters Workshop Gallery, and led the design team at Huawei. Lehanneur is the sort of designer that can easily meld his sensibility to any brief, dreaming up ideas for wildly disparate sectors like it’s his second nature. One of his most recent commissions came from the world of sport, when the International Olympic Committee chose his torch design for the Paris 2024 Games

Mathieu Lehanneur’s new HQ

Exterior of Mathieu Lehanneur studio in Paris' Ivry Sur Seine

(Image credit: Felipe Ribon)

With the unveiling of his latest endeavour, a gleaming new HQ in Paris’ Ivry-sur-Seine neighbourhood, Lehanneur plans to narrow his focus and build up his practice as an independent brand in its own right. Lehanneur and his team moved into the former electricity station – an 800 sq m, two-storey, gabled roof brick building that more closely resembles a schoolhouse than an industrial plant – nearly a year ago after a months-long hunt for a more spacious headquarters. Accessible only via a small alleyway, the building sits sandwiched between high-rises and a football pitch that offers a dynamic backdrop (and boisterous soundtrack). ‘We’re like a small island,’ says Lehanneur, sitting at his oblong, black-stained desk, which serves as a plinth for piles of sketches, samples and various ephemera.

White interior of Mathieu Lehanneur studio

(Image credit: Felipe Ribon)

When searching for a new space, Lehanneur wanted somewhere that would foster the firm’s new way of working; after a fruitful career spent collaborating with blue chip companies and high-end galleries, Lehanneur had decided it was time to break course. Although he loved the challenges associated with client work, the clash of priorities between stakeholders often left him dissatisfied. 

The solution? To bring it all in-house. His studio would take on fewer new commissions, instead developing and producing everything themselves. ‘When you work with a brand or gallery, you have no contact with the final client, who will eventually live with the object,’ he says. ‘And I need that connection because I learn so much from it.’

Hanging object and yellow screens

(Image credit: RAF Studio – Felipe Ribon)

Just outside Lehanneur’s new office door sits a dedicated gallery space, which hosts several of his recent furniture projects, while down a short set of stairs is a material library and workspace. There, he can work with clients to customise commissions, or simply just bounce around new ideas with the team. 

At the moment, they are playing with a new lighting system, which pairs a frosted blown-glass bulb with a rod wrapped in sea green decorative passementerie cord. Not for a particular project, Lehanneur says, just to experiment. ‘Being autonomous gives you the freedom to go where you want with your business,’ he muses. ‘You have to be ready for failures, but you also have to be ready for potential success.’

Designing the Olympic Torch

Mathieu Lehanneur Paris Studio

Lehanneur’s 50 Seas sculpture, ‘Pillar’ console table and Paris 2024 Olympic torch 

(Image credit: RAF Studio – Felipe Ribon)

However, the new business model hasn’t completely precluded new collaborations. He understandably made an exception for the Olympic committee, which chose his design for the torch from an open call in December 2022. ‘It’s so rare to have the opportunity to work on an object that is a part of history, that’s both a ritual and politic object,’ he says. 

Since the torch couldn’t be more than 2kg (so that even the youngest racers could carry it with ease), and needed to be completely weather- and accident-proof, Lehanneur and his team worked with ‘an engineer that specialises in kerosene stoves for extreme alpine adventurers,’ he says.

Mathieu Lehanneur studio in Paris' Ivry Sur Seine

(Image credit: Felipe Ribon)

The final design is almost exactly the same as the initial sketches: a champagne-coloured, stainless steel sceptre with an upper portion formed of streamlined, matte brushed metal, and lower half polished and moulded to resemble rippling water, an element Lehanneur says was inspired by the Seine, which will play an essential role in the opening ceremony. The only additions were a small vertical slit allowing the flame to burn horizontally in high winds, as well as a circular air inlet at the centre that Lehanneur has incorporated into the Paris 2024 logo. 

In just under a year from now, the torch will be making its way from Greece, where the lighting ceremony is held, to the French capital. But for now, it’s sitting on a small table in the new studio, waiting for its big moment.

mathieulehanneur.fr

design objects in studio

(Image credit: Felipe Ribon)

chandelier in studio

(Image credit: Felipe Ribon)
Topics
Mathieu Lehanneur Paris
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

With contributions from
