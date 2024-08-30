A sneak peak behind the scenes: how the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torches Rings, and Agitos came to life
ArcelorMittal’s three-part video series offers a first look behind the scenes of how the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic creative vision was ignited
The four-day Paralympic Torch relay reached its final destination, lighting up the Opening Ceremony (28 August) for the Paralympics in Paris. From 25 August to 28 August, 1,000 Forerunners carried the Paralympic flame from its starting place in Stoke Mandeville in England, the birthplace of the Paralympics, which journeyed through the channel tunnel and split into 12 separate flames upon its arrival in Calais, and travelled across 50 cities in France.
Now, coinciding with the start of the Paralympics, steel and mining company ArcelorMittal have released a three part behind-the-scenes video series, unmasking the creative process behind the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torches, Rings, and Agitos.
Watch ‘The Steel and the Torch’
The series titled, ‘The Steel and the Torch’ showcases a blend of sustainability and innovative design. The first episode, ‘The Concept’, introduces viewers to the creative process and leadership behind the design. It dives into the challenge of intertwining traditions and the ancient origins of the games, with a contemporary twist.
Episode 2 titled ‘The Manufacture’ , as the title suggests, dives into the manufacturing process of the torches. Inside ArcelorMittal’s facilities the viewer discovers the intricate process used to craft 2,000 torches using recycled steel. The torch design aligns with Paris’s 2024 goal to halve the environmental impact compared to previous Olympic Games. The recycled scrap material helps to reduce the carbon footprint significantly. In the final episode of the series ‘The Spectaculars’, ArcelorMittal unveils the top-secret production and installation of the Olympic Rings and Paralympic Agitos, which can be seen on display across Paris’s famous landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc de Triomphe.
ArcelorMittal also created the mini-cauldrons that collect the flame from the Torches during the Olympic, and now Paralympic, torch relays, and for the first time in history the torch is symmetrical and the same design is used for both Olympic and Paralympic torches.
The torch was crafted in collaboration with French artist Mathieu Lehanneur, who previously spoke with Wallpaper* about the design saying, 'The Torch, the Cauldron of the Flame Relay and the Olympic Cauldron are not separate objects, they are chapters in one great story. Each embodies the spirit of the Paris Games. The cauldron takes the form of a ring of fire suspended above a liquid surface. Both pure and magical, it seems to float and is reflected in its metallic base. If the Torch carries the sacred fire from Olympia that is passed on, the cauldron is the object around which we gather, and which unites our energies.'
arcelormittal.comparalympic.org
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Rovi Lucca is the Milanese label creating ‘elevated workwear for garden lovers’
Rooted in Italian craft, Bradley Seymour and Fabrizio Taliani’s horticulturally inspired Rovi Lucca finds inspiration in the gardens of Lucca, Tuscany
By Zoe Whitfield Published
-
Brazilian modernism finds its latest expression in Studio Porto’s AG House
Studio Porto, an emerging Brazilian practice, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tune into the rhythm of São Paulo at the Arthur Casas-designed Pulso Hotel
Housed within a dramatic tower designed by Brazilian architect Arthur Casas, Pulso Hotel is where art, gastronomy and luxury hospitality revel
By Scott Mitchem Published
-
Take off: Mathieu Lehanneur's Olympic Cauldron rises into the Parisian night sky
The Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony was closed with a soaring cauldron spectacle that will go down in history
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Postcard from Paris: Olympic fever takes over the streets
On the eve of the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, our correspondent shares her views from the streets of the capital about how the event is impacting the urban landscape.
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Designing the Olympics: Wallpaper* interviews Joachim Roncin, director of design for Paris 2024
How do you begin to design the Olympics? We pulled up a pew with the director of design for Paris 2024 to learn more about gender-free mascots with a genital likeness and medals made from the Eiffel Tower
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Inside design salon Matter and Shape’s first edition
The inaugural edition of Matter and Shape, held at the Jardin des Tuileries in early March 2024, brought together brands, designers and craftspeople in a unique design salon
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Sarah Andelman’s new pop-up at Le Bon Marché is all about the universe of books
Sarah Andelman presents Mise en Page at Paris' Le Bon Marché, a pop up of curiosities featuring products and installations celebrating books (until 21 April 2024)
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Andrée Putman’s Paris loft is the stage for Nigerian artist Jamiu Agboke’s work
Take an exclusive look inside Andrée Putman’s Paris loft as it forms the backdrop to Jamiu Agboke’s work, for an exhibition by art adviser Valerio Polimeno and gallery VIN VIN
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Paris Design Week 2024: the highlights
The best of Paris Design Week 2024, from chic takeovers to new launches of furniture, wallpapers and textiles
By Rory Robertson Published
-
Puiforcat reopens its Paris store
Reopening in the heart of Paris’ 8th arrondissement is Puiforcat’s boutique, with interiors by the brand’s artistic director Charlotte Perelman
By Rosa Bertoli Published