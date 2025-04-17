Tee time! Five golf watches to lower that handicap

There is much to be said for the comfort and clear legibility of a well-made mechanical timepiece, whatever the requirements of the wearer, and sports watches, now, offer so much more than GPS. From the charm of Swiss independent watch brands to lightweight grails, here are five options to wear on the green this year.

Wild One Skeleton 42mm
NORQAIN
Wild One Skeleton 42mm, £4,750

With the help of JC Biver, the doyen of the Swiss watch industry, Norqain has emerged as a maker of tech-forward watches. The Wild One is greener than the most well-kept course, boasting a brawny look and name at odds with the measured tempo of 18 holes, yet it is a perfect companion for a day on the fairways. With a slim 42mm case and clear legibility, the Wild One features a unique shock-absorbing case construction made from the proprietary carbon-fibre composite Norteq. The green middle case is a rubber shock absorber that encases a titanium container for the mechanical movement, providing protection within its 12.3mm thickness. And with a weight of a mere 78 grams, your well-practised swing will not be affected.

Byrne
Byrne Golf Limited Edition, CHF25,000

Byrne is an independent watchmaker noted for its in-house tech-tastic complications and micro-industrial dial vibe. The brand’s take on a golf-focused watch incorporates a touch of humour and features a remarkably easy-to-read dial. Byrne’s trademark Gyro dial comes in a lustrous deep green, with a rotating surprise at each of its cardinal points: 3, 6, 9, and 12. One side of each cube is an engraved Roman numeral, while the other sides reveal micro art dedicated to the world of golf, including balls and clubs. All four swivel and click instantaneously into place at 12 o’clock, noon or midnight, or by twisting the crown if you need inspiration on the green.

Hublot
Big Bang Unico Golf Sky Blue Carbon, £29,200

The glint of blue in Hublot's Big Bang represents a functional purpose. With a multi-layered case blending the bulletproof lightness of carbon fibre and blue Texalium composite, this 45mm Hublot is remarkably light, with intuitive functionality. Powered by the HUB1580 Unico automatic movement, the open-worked display features twin pushers in yellow and white for counters at 3 and 9 o’clock indicating the hole and number of shots you’re playing, while the big pusher at 8 o’clock runs a counter at 6 o'clock for the total tally on your round.

Omega
Seamaster Ultra Light Watch 220.92.41.21.06.001, £50,400

The transformed Aqua Terra is Omega’s flyweight tour de force. With a matt 41mm case on soft rubber, this understated Omega, the Ultra Light, is the first watch to be manufactured from Gamma Titanium. This is a strong but remarkably lightweight titanium alloy used in the aeronautical industry. Another first for Omega is the innovative telescopic crown, allowing it to sit unobtrusively flush with the soft-touch matte titanium case flank. The third ace on the table is the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8928, Omega’s first ever movement made from titanium. Crisp legibility through sharp applied details is partnered with judicious pops of red. Weighing 55 grams, this is Omega’s ultimate sports watch on the fairway.

TAG Heuer
Tag Heuer Connected, £1,300

Consider this the tech twist of this story, as the TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition is a different kind of smartwatch. At a slim 42mm, TAG Heuer has crafted this edition of its Connected range like a mid-sized luxury watch, separating it from most big GPS-fitness trackers. Set within a black titanium case is TAG Heuer’s clear display, which in full colour will track your progress in real time as you try to improve your swing and aim. It’s like a compact caddie for the wrist, letting you know the distance for the next shot, and a club recommendation. The redesigned interface makes it easier to control the high-resolution 2D maps showing hazards and distances on more than 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

Thor Svaboe
Writer

