Tee time! Five golf watches to lower that handicap

With the help of JC Biver, the doyen of the Swiss watch industry, Norqain has emerged as a maker of tech-forward watches. The Wild One is greener than the most well-kept course, boasting a brawny look and name at odds with the measured tempo of 18 holes, yet it is a perfect companion for a day on the fairways. With a slim 42mm case and clear legibility, the Wild One features a unique shock-absorbing case construction made from the proprietary carbon-fibre composite Norteq. The green middle case is a rubber shock absorber that encases a titanium container for the mechanical movement, providing protection within its 12.3mm thickness. And with a weight of a mere 78 grams, your well-practised swing will not be affected.