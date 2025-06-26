Omega’s rethought Aqua Terra collection makes for an elegant women’s watch

First introduced in 2002, Omega’s Aqua Terra watch collection has been reimagined in a slimmed-down, 30mm size for the first time. The new format debuts across 12 models, each powered by a freshly engineered movement built specifically to perform at this smaller scale.

‘I’m most excited about the balance we’ve achieved between style and innovation,’ says Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO of the Swiss watchmaker. ‘It’s wonderful to offer the Aqua Terra in a 30mm size, but even more special to offer it with Master Chronometer certification. It means we can guarantee refinement as well as the highest standard of mechanical quality, which isn’t always easy in women’s watchmaking.’

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M, 30mm, in steel £5,900 at Goldsmiths

Creating a mechanical movement to suit the 30mm scale presented a unique challenge. ‘The proportions of the watch itself were not the main challenge. What we really had to think deeply about was the creation of the calibre. The laws of physics are very rarely linear, so you can't simply rescale the parts of another calibre and reduce their size. Everything has to be recalculated and adapted to make it work. It took us four years, because the engineering had to meet the Master Chronometer standard that we demanded.’ Once the movement was achieved, attention turned to the design. ‘It was then about building the watch to ensure the emblematic Aqua Terra style was brought to life.’

The result is a collection of 12 timepieces, including stainless steel, 18ct Sedna Gold, and 18ct Moonshine Gold models – Omega’s patented gold alloys – as well as two-tone combinations. The stainless steel and two-tone versions are powered by the newly developed Calibre 8750, while the gold editions feature Calibre 8751. Both movements were built specifically for this smaller case size and are certified to Master Chronometer standards.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M, 30mm, in steel and Sedna gold £10,500 at Goldsmiths

Each watch showcases a vibrant, sun-brushed dial with applied hour markers and a date window at 6 o’clock. The bracelet design is integrated, featuring a brushed and polished finish, the brand's patented screw-and-pin system, and a butterfly clasp with a 2mm comfort-adjustment feature.

To launch the collection, Omega has unveiled a new campaign titled My Little Secret, fronted by six women from the worlds of fashion, music and film. The cast includes model Ashley Graham, actors Ariana DeBose and Marisa Abela, singers Tems and Danielle Marsh, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban – the last joining her mother Nicole Kidman as a new-generation ambassador for the brand.

‘As a group, they represent variety,’ Aeschlimann says. ‘Each woman also represents our values of ambition and excellence. They’re all fulfilling their talents in the most exciting way and representing the creative energy that we love about this generation.’

omegawatches.com