Omega’s rethought Aqua Terra collection makes for an elegant women’s watch
Streamlined silhouettes and painted gold bring new life to Omega’s Aqua Terra watches
First introduced in 2002, Omega’s Aqua Terra watch collection has been reimagined in a slimmed-down, 30mm size for the first time. The new format debuts across 12 models, each powered by a freshly engineered movement built specifically to perform at this smaller scale.
‘I’m most excited about the balance we’ve achieved between style and innovation,’ says Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO of the Swiss watchmaker. ‘It’s wonderful to offer the Aqua Terra in a 30mm size, but even more special to offer it with Master Chronometer certification. It means we can guarantee refinement as well as the highest standard of mechanical quality, which isn’t always easy in women’s watchmaking.’
Creating a mechanical movement to suit the 30mm scale presented a unique challenge. ‘The proportions of the watch itself were not the main challenge. What we really had to think deeply about was the creation of the calibre. The laws of physics are very rarely linear, so you can't simply rescale the parts of another calibre and reduce their size. Everything has to be recalculated and adapted to make it work. It took us four years, because the engineering had to meet the Master Chronometer standard that we demanded.’ Once the movement was achieved, attention turned to the design. ‘It was then about building the watch to ensure the emblematic Aqua Terra style was brought to life.’
The result is a collection of 12 timepieces, including stainless steel, 18ct Sedna Gold, and 18ct Moonshine Gold models – Omega’s patented gold alloys – as well as two-tone combinations. The stainless steel and two-tone versions are powered by the newly developed Calibre 8750, while the gold editions feature Calibre 8751. Both movements were built specifically for this smaller case size and are certified to Master Chronometer standards.
Each watch showcases a vibrant, sun-brushed dial with applied hour markers and a date window at 6 o’clock. The bracelet design is integrated, featuring a brushed and polished finish, the brand's patented screw-and-pin system, and a butterfly clasp with a 2mm comfort-adjustment feature.
To launch the collection, Omega has unveiled a new campaign titled My Little Secret, fronted by six women from the worlds of fashion, music and film. The cast includes model Ashley Graham, actors Ariana DeBose and Marisa Abela, singers Tems and Danielle Marsh, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban – the last joining her mother Nicole Kidman as a new-generation ambassador for the brand.
‘As a group, they represent variety,’ Aeschlimann says. ‘Each woman also represents our values of ambition and excellence. They’re all fulfilling their talents in the most exciting way and representing the creative energy that we love about this generation.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
-
The most stylish hotel takeovers to pop up at this summer
From Capri to Ibiza, luxury fashion brands are taking over seaside resorts with exclusive boutique pop-ups and bespoke poolside accessories
-
Guests dined on Bangladeshi-inspired cuisine at the Serpentine Summer Party 2025
The party marked the 25th anniversary of the Serpentine Architecture Pavilion – and celebrated this year’s design by Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum and her Dhaka-based firm
-
Vincent Van Gogh and Anselm Kiefer are in rich and intimate dialogue at the Royal Academy of Arts
German artist Anselm Kiefer has paid tribute to Van Gogh throughout his career. When their work is viewed together, a rich relationship is revealed
-
Tee time! Five golf watches to lower that handicap
Golf watches are smarter than ever. Here are five of the best
-
Seven monochrome watches nailing the all-black trend
Black goes with everything - here are the watch brands eschewing retro for a sharp and timeless look
-
Dark watches show it’s time to embrace an inky palette
Discover new dark watches from brands including Audemars Piguet, Omega, Chanel and Tudor
-
Our wishlist watches come in a wealth of materials
Watch brands including Omega, Audemars Piguet, Tudor and Bell & Ross are experimenting with different materials this season
-
Striking watches look on the bright side this season with an injection of colour
Bold hues rule in this season’s new colourful watches