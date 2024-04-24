Dark watches show it’s time to embrace an inky palette

Discover new dark watches from brands including Audemars Piguet, Omega, Chanel and Tudor

dark watches on bright backgrounds
Left, Code 11.59 self-winding chronograph, £43,200, by Audemars Piguet, and right, Mademoiselle Privé Bouton Gabrielle watch, price on request, by Chanel
By Hannah Silver
published

A host of new dark watches are embracing inky black hues. High-profile watch brands turning to the dark side include Bulgari, with its gleaming Serpenti Seduttori, which offsets a monochromatic palette with diamond-speckled rose gold; and Tag Heuer, whose use of retro shading and darker tones lend elegance across the board.

Audemars Piguet's shadowy dial is a textured foil for an all-black look, while Gucci's embossed dial riffs off contrasts.

Omega and Tudor let bright indexes do the talking, as does Bell & Ross, which adds a clean, skeletonised dial.

For Montblanc, a moonphase stays true to the inky midnight theme, while Chanel adds jewelled references with a chic secret dial.

    

Discover the best dark watches

dark watch on bright background

BR 05 Skeleton Black Lum watch, £8,500, by Bell & Ross

black watch on bright background

Serpenti Seduttori watch, £11,100, by Bulgari, also available from harrods.com

black watch on bright background

25H watch, £1,220, by Gucci, available from goldsmiths.co.uk

black watch with white face, on bright background

Star Legacy Moonphase & Date watch, £3,980, by Montblanc

black watch on bright background

Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional watch, £7,200, by Omega

black watch on bright background

Aquaracer Professional 200 Date watch, £4,200, by TAG Heuer, available from goldsmiths.co.uk

black watches on bright background

Black Bay watch, £4,420, by Tudor

A version of this article appears in the May 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print from 11 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

