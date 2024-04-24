Dark watches show it’s time to embrace an inky palette

A host of new dark watches are embracing inky black hues. High-profile watch brands turning to the dark side include Bulgari, with its gleaming Serpenti Seduttori, which offsets a monochromatic palette with diamond-speckled rose gold; and Tag Heuer, whose use of retro shading and darker tones lend elegance across the board.

Audemars Piguet's shadowy dial is a textured foil for an all-black look, while Gucci's embossed dial riffs off contrasts.

Omega and Tudor let bright indexes do the talking, as does Bell & Ross, which adds a clean, skeletonised dial.

For Montblanc, a moonphase stays true to the inky midnight theme, while Chanel adds jewelled references with a chic secret dial.

Discover the best dark watches

BR 05 Skeleton Black Lum watch, £8,500, by Bell & Ross (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Serpenti Seduttori watch, £11,100, by Bulgari, also available from harrods.com (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

25H watch, £1,220, by Gucci, available from goldsmiths.co.uk (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Star Legacy Moonphase & Date watch, £3,980, by Montblanc (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional watch, £7,200, by Omega (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Aquaracer Professional 200 Date watch, £4,200, by TAG Heuer, available from goldsmiths.co.uk (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Black Bay watch, £4,420, by Tudor (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

A version of this article appears in the May 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print from 11 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today