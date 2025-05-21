Audemars Piguet is cementing its links in the north of England with the opening of the new AP House – its latest immersive showroom designed to help clients connect with the brand – in partnership with the Watches of Switzerland Group. Located in a Grade II-listed, three-storey Georgian townhouse on King Street, Manchester, the opening marks the second AP House in the UK, following the 2019 launch of a London outpost.

The music room (Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

Joining AP Houses across the world – including in Amsterdam, New York, Singapore, Seoul, St Barth, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Zurich and Los Angeles – the new 425 sq m space stays faithful to the series’ distinctive design codes in its clean minimalism, yet key details pay tribute to its Manchester location.

Draft beer on tap, brewed exclusively for Audemars Piguet, is a playful reference to buzzing pub culture. A room dedicated solely to music acknowledges Manchester’s rich history, with a tribute to Factory Records, which pioneered Manchester’s electronic music scene in the 1990s. And there’s a nod to the city’s symbolic working bee, in the form of geometric hexagonal silhouettes in the watch cellars.

The interior evokes a high-end home (Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

These local touches join familiar brand symbols, which become hallmarks of an easy elegance throughout. The focus here is very much on comfort – clients are advised to sit, relax, have a drink in the stylish bar or perhaps on the generous roof terrace, rich in materials from Audemars Piguet’s Swiss home.

The roof terrace (Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

‘It feels particularly special to be bringing the concept to such a dynamic and culturally rich city – renowned for its distinct musical influence and spirit of hospitality,’ says country general manager of Audemars Piguet UK, Daniel Compton.

audemarspiguet.com

References to Manchester – such as its signature worker bee – run throughout the property (Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

