Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: best watch reinterpretations

The anniversary of a watch’s debut is often marked with an impressive new release, ably demonstrating the brand’s technical progression since the original’s launch. Lately though, a slew of brands have come full circle and returned to consider the founding watch itself. We’ve taken our pick of the year's best watch reinterpretations.

Casio commemorated its 50th anniversary with the re-release of a collection that has surely earned its status as a cult classic. Originally appearing in 1974, the ongoing re-release of digital watches brings back models from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

G-Shock, too, is making the classic contemporary again, marking its 40th anniversary with the Remaster series, featuring sharp new design details including transparent cases and useful tech. Elsewhere, Audemars Piguet translated an original 1960s design into a brutalist-inspired asymmetrical creation, [Re]master02; Hermès has rethought the Arceau watch 50 years after its release; Piaget revisited the Polo Date to mark 150 years; and Patek Philippe has imbued the Golden Ellipse, originally launched in 1968, with a 1970s-style gold mesh strap.

From the G-Shock 40th anniversary Remaster series, available at g-shock.co.uk/vault (Image credit: G-Shock)

Audemars Piguet [RE]Master02 (Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

Hermès Arceau Chorus Stellarum, which was limited to six pieces (Image credit: Courtesy Hermès)

Piaget Polo Date watch; more and where to buy at piaget.com (Image credit: Piaget)

Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse; more and where to buy at patekphilippe.com (Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

