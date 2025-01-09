Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: best watch reinterpretations
Watch brands including Casio, G-Shock and Audemars Piguet are going full circle – and we’re here for it
The anniversary of a watch’s debut is often marked with an impressive new release, ably demonstrating the brand’s technical progression since the original’s launch. Lately though, a slew of brands have come full circle and returned to consider the founding watch itself. We’ve taken our pick of the year's best watch reinterpretations.
Casio commemorated its 50th anniversary with the re-release of a collection that has surely earned its status as a cult classic. Originally appearing in 1974, the ongoing re-release of digital watches brings back models from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
G-Shock, too, is making the classic contemporary again, marking its 40th anniversary with the Remaster series, featuring sharp new design details including transparent cases and useful tech. Elsewhere, Audemars Piguet translated an original 1960s design into a brutalist-inspired asymmetrical creation, [Re]master02; Hermès has rethought the Arceau watch 50 years after its release; Piaget revisited the Polo Date to mark 150 years; and Patek Philippe has imbued the Golden Ellipse, originally launched in 1968, with a 1970s-style gold mesh strap.
Find more Wallpaper* Design Awards winners in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands from 9 January 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
At CES, a self-watering pot that listens to your plant's needs
Hopeless with houseplants? This AI-assisted invention gives your little green friends a voice
By Jordan Bassett Published
-
Inside Louis Vuitton’s Murakami London-pop up, a colourful cartoon wonderland with one-of-a-kind café
Wallpaper* takes a tour of the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up in London’s Soho, which celebrates the launch of a new ‘re-edition’ accessories collection spanning the greatest hits from the Japanese artist’s long-running collaboration with the house
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: celebrating architectural projects that restore, rebalance and renew
As we welcome 2025, the Wallpaper* Architecture Awards look back, and to the future, on how our attitudes change; and celebrate how nature, wellbeing and sustainability take centre stage
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Audemars Piguet and Kaws have created the Royal Oak Concept watch we didn't know we needed
The Audemars Piguet x Kaws Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon 'Companion' is slick wrist-worn art
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
The rise and rise of odd-shaped watches
Asymmetrical, triangular, oval – a host of watch brands are experimenting with unexpected dial shapes. Here are some of the best
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Polo, Reverso, Speedmaster: how a watch gets its name
Watch names can quickly become iconic. But just where do they come from?
By Josh Sims Published
-
Wild beauties: high jewellery dripping with drama
The latest high jewellery collections are fantastic and flamboyant, drawing on a wealth of influences, from a Chopin composition and César Ritz to crocodiles and colour refraction
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Inside the Mad world of Hatton Labs watch customisation
Hatton Labs and Mad's rethought Audemars Piguet Royal Oak unites jewellery and horological skills
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Skeletonised watches are making a dazzling return in 2024
Skeletonised watches return, once again opening up their dials, letting us enjoy mechanical watchmaking at its intricate finest
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
How Patek Philippe revived the dome clock: enamelling goes outré
These enamelled dome clocks are part of a London exhibition highlighting Patek Philippe's dedication to keeping rare craft techniques alive
By Caragh McKay Published
-
All that glitters: five gold watches for 2024
Gold watches from Rolex, Tudor, Cartier, Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin are on our radar for 2024, all part of a trend seen at the recent Watches and Wonders
By Thor Svaboe Published