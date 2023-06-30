Transparent, tough, transformed: G-Shock marks 40 years

G-Shock has delved deep into the vaults to mark its 40th anniversary, releasing watches spanning from transparent remakes of classic pieces to improved designs.

The 40th anniversary Clear Remix series, G-Shock’s most transparent and futuristic watches yet, celebrates the tough inner workings of the watch, while the latest Re-Master collection gives four much-loved classic watches a modern overhaul.

‘These four Re-Master watches are exact faithful re-issues of the original designs from 1985, 1995, 2010 and 2019,’ Warren Halliwell, G-Shock content and campaign manager, tells us. ‘Some of our most iconic case shapes to ever be released, these represent some of the biggest advancements in shockproof technology and functional fashion design over the past four decades.’

G-Shock 40th anniversary collection

(Image credit: G-Shock)

Watches play on the original design codes, from the limited-edition 5657’s two case bezels – wearers can choose from 1987’s Square 5600 or the round 5700 case – to the more recent 2100 model, with its octagonal bezel and matte black finish. Nineties classic the 6600 has been upgraded with a built-in LED backlight, while the 110 cuts a contemporary silhouette with a multi-layered dial.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

‘These four watches have been carefully reissued with up-to-date LED lighting, which for the 6640, in particular, is a feat, considering the previous model released in 1995 only had an electric backlight,’ Halliwell adds. ‘All four watches now sport the key releases over the past 40 years, heat stamped on the watches straps – together with gold-tone anniversary hardware buckle. Each watch is now expertly crafted from bio-based resin, an eco-friendly material that is entirely comprised from sustainable plant sources.’

Recreating the watches required new light technology unavailable at the time of the original releases. ‘Furthermore,’ says Halliwell, ‘G-Shock R&D department took it upon themselves to completely redesign the case and bezel of each watch, to craft them from an entirely different material.’

